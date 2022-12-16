ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Claus, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KISS 106

Indiana Rescue Pig’s Letter to Santa Will Melt Even the Grinchiest Heart

A rescue pig in Indiana wrote a letter to Santa and it is honestly so wholesome, it could melt even the Grinchiest of hearts. If you've ever taken a walk in downtown Evansville on a nice day, there is a chance that you have encountered Teddy. Teddy, whose full name is actually Theodore Wolfric Tiberius, is quite friendly and outgoing, all characteristics that have led Teddy to become a certified therapy animal. He frequently makes visits to long-term care facilities, hospitals, schools, and more. Needless to say, we're certain Teddy is on Santa's "Nice" list.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Watch As Adorable Girl From Illinois Tires To Capture The Grinch

There's nothing more special than watching kids light up with joy this time of year. Well, one little girl from Illinois was not going to let Mr. Grinch steal her fun. We all know the character, the famous Mr. Gritch, who also tries to steal Christmas. Well, one family didn't let that happen. This video was recently recorded of a little girl who noticed Mr. Grinch in her front yard and wanted her dad (who's a police officer) to get him.
ILLINOIS STATE
KISS 106

Parent’s Plan to Teach Child Lesson About Santa Claus Slammed as ‘Mean’

Parents often try to teach their children lessons as they grow up. However, one mom caused quite a stir online after she detailed her plan to trick her child on Christmas. On parenting forum Mumsnet, the woman explained that her 9-year-old asked for an iPad for Christmas. When she told them they couldn't afford one, the child quipped that Santa would get it for them, as the child still believes "in Father Christmas."
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy