A rescue pig in Indiana wrote a letter to Santa and it is honestly so wholesome, it could melt even the Grinchiest of hearts. If you've ever taken a walk in downtown Evansville on a nice day, there is a chance that you have encountered Teddy. Teddy, whose full name is actually Theodore Wolfric Tiberius, is quite friendly and outgoing, all characteristics that have led Teddy to become a certified therapy animal. He frequently makes visits to long-term care facilities, hospitals, schools, and more. Needless to say, we're certain Teddy is on Santa's "Nice" list.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO