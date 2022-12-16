Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
10 villains who need to be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ranked
Though Marvel Studios has just about finished Phase Four of its cinematic universe, there are still many powerful supervillains that should be introduced in future projects. There are plenty of evil scientists, ancient demons, and cosmic conquerors that the studio can bring in to face Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. In anticipation of the battles to come, here are the villains that need to be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Inside Pulse
Dynamite Entertainment March 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Project Superpowers Expand With Dynamic Duo Series!
Dynamite Entertainment March 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Sees Project Superpowers Expand With Dynamic Duo Series!. …A pulse-pounding special starring Rocketman & Rocketgirl is flying in this March to heat things up for fans. The story is written by Jacob Edgar (The Ones, Batman Audio Adventures), and drawn by Jordi Perez (Firefly).
Inside Pulse
Dynamite Entertainment & Disney’s Gargoyles #1 Spoilers & Review: They’re ALL Back!
Dynamite Entertainment and Disney’s Gargoyles #1 Spoilers and Review follows. (W) Greg Weisman (A) George Kambadais (CA) David Nakayama. All-new ongoing series, in continuity with the epic GARGOYLES television classic!. One thousand years ago, superstition and the sword ruled. It was a time of darkness. It was a world...
Inside Pulse
DC Comics & Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #7 Spoilers: Event Finale Features Deathstroke Vs. Nightwing In Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #7 Preview!
DC Comics and Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #7 Spoilers follows. Event Finale Features Deathstroke Vs. Nightwing In Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #7 Preview!. Art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ. Variant covers by CLAY MANN, TONY S. DANIEL, and FELIPE MASSAFERA. 1:25 variant cover by...
thedigitalfix.com
DCEU fans have already fan-cast the perfect new Superman
Welp, it’s official we can’t have nice things, and our dreams of another Henry Cavill Superman movie are over. That’s right; there’ll be no Man of Steel 2, I’ll tell the children. Of course, as sad as this news is for DCEU fans who were hoping James Gunn’s tenure as DC Studios CEO would herald the return of the Synder-verse, it is also quite exciting.
Watch Tom Cruise Attempt ‘The Biggest Stunt in History’
The YouTube video title bills it as “The Biggest Stunt in Cinema History.” I don’t know if that’s true. Probably a historian of stunt work can fact-check that. But either way, what you’re about to see attempted is definitely extreme, and totally ridiculous: Tom Cruise driving a motorbike off a cliff and then base jumping to the ground. Over ... and over ... and over.
thedigitalfix.com
What happened to Jake Sully’s body at the end of Avatar?
What happened to Jake Sully’s original body? The central conceit of the James Cameron movie Avatar is that humanity has developed the technology to pilot cloned bodies remotely. They use this tech to build human/Na’vi hybrids called avatars which are then used to interact with the native Na’vi.
Tom Hardy’s Odds of Being the Next James Bond Are Dropping, While Another Marvel Star’s Chances Are Climbing
At one point, ‘Venom’ star Tom Hardy was the odds on favorite to take over the role of James Bond from Daniel Craig.
Inside Pulse
Pull List 12/21/2022 – Avengers Assemble, Batman vs. Robin, Junkyard Joe, Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths Finale & More!
For a full list of these releases, head to ComicList: The New Comic Book. Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #7 (Of 7) Stargirl The Lost Children #2 (Of 6) John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire cause chaos in new Babylon 'Naughty' and 'Nice' trailers
A new pair of Babylon trailers have been released
Collider
I See You, Sigourney Weaver, You Ain’t Fooling Anyone in 'Avatar 2'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Avatar: The Way of WaterBefore I get into my argument, I want to make it very clear that I only watched the first Avatar a few days ago and the sequel yesterday. Before, this, I was more than happy to dismiss this box office phenomenon to the millennial and older generations as I, nor my similar-aged friends, ever seemed to care about the flying blue alien movie. So, I do not know any of the Na’vi language or the lore. I can barely remember any of the characters’ names nor do I really ever feel the need to call upon them in my daily life (well, that's what I've felt over the past few days) so that doesn't bother me too much. But, I do know one thing, and that is that Sigourney Weaver returning for Avatar: The Way of Water was a huge mistake.
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' trailer offers 1st look at a chest-thumping Optimus Primal
Paramount Pictures releases debut trailer for next summer's "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts."
Historians Uncover Fresh Details of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’s Time in Chile
Some of the historical figures immortalized in books and films are remembered for their best qualities. Others, though — well, let’s just say that popular culture has a fondness for outlaws. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid were active from the 1880s through the early 1900s, and were memorably portrayed on screen by Paul Newman and Robert Redford in a 1969 film.
CNET
New Movies Coming in 2023 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More
From Indiana Jones to Christopher Nolan, from Marvel to Barbie, there are some big hitters hitting theaters and streaming in 2023. As usual there are a ton of sequels and superheroes, but there are some cool filmmakers and even a few original stories in there too. Click through the gallery...
Collider
Guillermo del Toro’s Most Overlooked Movie Is His Best
Poor Crimson Peak. Although critics praised its art direction and moody atmosphere, Guillermo del Toro's lavish gothic romance earned only $75 million against its $55 million budget. It faced tough box office competition and in all likelihood suffered from poor marketing choices, which depicted it as an indie horror film rather than the love story with ghosts it truly was. Within del Toro's oeuvre, the film also holds the tricky position of bridging his financially successful Pacific Rim and the Oscar-winning phenomenon The Shape of Water. As such, Crimson Peak seemed to come and go without nearly the splash it warranted both on its own merits and as a one-movie microcosm of one of modern cinema's most lauded visionaries; a director's origins and passions, distilled.
ComicBook
Doctor Who: Billie Piper Reveals Her One Condition For Returning as Rose Tyler
Billie Piper is best known to many for her role as Rose Tyler, companion to Christopher Eccleston's Ninth Doctor and David Tennant's Tenth Doctor on Doctor Who and while her tenure ran between 2005 and 2006, she's appeared numerous times in the franchise since, both on television and in audio dramas. But now, asked if she would return for a Rose spinoff series, Piper has revealed the one condition she would need for that to happen: it has to be filmed in London.
Collider
'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers' Extended Edition Turns a Thriller Into a Tragedy
It's hard to improve a film that is already nearly perfect, but the extended edition of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers does exactly that. With The Two Towers turning 20 years old this year, it's the perfect time to celebrate the fundamental importance of the film's extended edition.
Babylon review: Damien Chazelle’s debauched masterpiece has orgies, elephants, spanking and Margot Robbie
Babylon is Damien Chazelle’s rocket-powered dive into the early days of Hollywood, decorated with orgies, elephant faeces and cocaine. There is spanking. Bacchanalian dancing. Chairs tossed through windows. And that’s all in the first 15 minutes. La La Land, Chazelle’s Oscar-winning, Bambi-eyed paen to artists, poets and the “fools that dream”, would drop dead from fright if it ever came face-to-face with it.Tailor-made to divide audiences, this debauched drama – and a clear repudiation to those who once accused Chazelle of being too sentimental a director – puts a bullet in the head of any notion that the film...
ComicBook
Aubrey Plaza Responds to Indie Movie Becoming Netflix Hit
Aubrey Plaza rose to fame playing April Ludgate in the hit sitcom, Parks and Recreation, but now she's known for a range of films and shows. She's starred in indie films such as Black Bear and Ingrid Goes West as well as comic book shows like Legion in addition to comedies such as Happiest Season, not to mention the newest season of The White Lotus and the upcoming Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The year, she also played the titular role in Emily the Criminal, a crime thriller written and directed by John Patton Ford. The movie had a small release, but it was a hit among critics, earning a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, the movie is streaming on Netflix, and it's doing quite well. In fact, Plaza recently spoke to The Playlist about Emily the Criminal being #4 on Netflix's top movies list.
ComicBook
M. Night Shyamalan Teases Knock at the Cabin as a Genre-Bending Experience
When it comes to M. Night Shyamalan films, one of the only things fans can expect is the unexpected, as the final acts of such films typically feature surprising reveals, though in the case of the upcoming Knock at the Cabin, the filmmaker teased that the experience will deliver genre-bending elements. The first trailer for the film hinted at a seemingly straightforward experience, as a group of intruders antagonizes a family in the woods, but these recent remarks hint that there could be a lot more to the situation, not only from a narrative standpoint, but also a tonal perspective. Knock at the Cabin lands in theaters on February 3, 2023.
Comments / 0