Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Avatar: The Way of WaterBefore I get into my argument, I want to make it very clear that I only watched the first Avatar a few days ago and the sequel yesterday. Before, this, I was more than happy to dismiss this box office phenomenon to the millennial and older generations as I, nor my similar-aged friends, ever seemed to care about the flying blue alien movie. So, I do not know any of the Na’vi language or the lore. I can barely remember any of the characters’ names nor do I really ever feel the need to call upon them in my daily life (well, that's what I've felt over the past few days) so that doesn't bother me too much. But, I do know one thing, and that is that Sigourney Weaver returning for Avatar: The Way of Water was a huge mistake.

4 DAYS AGO