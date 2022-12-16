Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Millions of XRP to be moved by Binance, here's what's happening. Yesterday, Binance crypto exchange warned its users via a Twitter announcement that it will be moving XRP and LINK tokens as part of a purge of collateral-related wallets. Per CoinMarketCap, Binance is the largest holder of XRP liquidity, providing more than $100 million in daily trading volume and holding about 150 million XRP in its reserves. Therefore, according to estimates of Nomics portal, the exchange’s impact on the XRP price will be at 30.74%.

