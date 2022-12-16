Read full article on original website
Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency Happens
You've probably heard time and again that it's important to have a rainy-day fund set up "just in case" something unexpected were to happen. But we're now at a time when having an emergency fund is...
u.today
Dozens of Millions of XRP Moved by Ripple – Is Crypto Giant Dumping?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
846 Billion Shiba Inu Wired as SHIB Hits These New Milestones
u.today
Robinhood Keeps Holding Staggering Bags of DOGE, Here’s How Much
u.today
XT.COM Lists MEGA in Its Main and Web3.0 Zones
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of MEGA on its platform in the Main and Web3.0 zones and the MEGA/USDT trading pair & MEGA/ETH trading pair will be open for trading from 2022-12-19 10:00 (UTC). Users can deposit MEGA for trading...
u.today
Ethereum's (ETH) Profitability Plummets to 45% as Burning Mechanism Does Not Work
u.today
SHIB: Why Are Whales Buying BONE Token, Reason Might Be Surprising
u.today
Binance to Move Millions of XRP, SHIB Burning Extremely Different Since December, Edward Snowden Wants to Be Paid in BTC as Twitter CEO: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Millions of XRP to be moved by Binance, here's what's happening. Yesterday, Binance crypto exchange warned its users via a Twitter announcement that it will be moving XRP and LINK tokens as part of a purge of collateral-related wallets. Per CoinMarketCap, Binance is the largest holder of XRP liquidity, providing more than $100 million in daily trading volume and holding about 150 million XRP in its reserves. Therefore, according to estimates of Nomics portal, the exchange’s impact on the XRP price will be at 30.74%.
u.today
Shiba Inu Kickstarts “Special Countdown”. What Could It Mean?
The official Twitter account of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency has teased the meme coin’s community with “a special countdown.”. It posted a link to a website that shows a countdown timer coupled with a picture of a Shiba Inu dog staring out of the window in the darkness.
u.today
Number of Terra Classic (LUNC) Holders Changing in Unexpected Way
u.today
675 Million XRP on Move, While Price Drops 13% Within Week
u.today
Cardano (ADA) Gets Into Largest BNB Chain Whales' Top Purchases
Cardano's native token, ADA, has once again become one of the top purchases by large asset holders on the BNB Chain network. According to WhaleStats, over the past 24 hours, the top 100 members of this investor group purchased ADA for an average of 10,308 tokens, equivalent to $2,750. BNB...
Nike Crushes Earnings Estimates and Stock Pops 13%
Nike reported second quarter financial results after the market close on Tuesday that easily beat Wall Street expectations. Investors cheered the news, after last week’s government retail sales report showed consumer spending down sharply. Nike shares rose 13% in after-hours trading. Revenue for the three months was $13.32 billion, up 17% from a year ago; growth was 27% excluding currency changes. It topped the forecast of $12.57 billion. The strong showing was led by North America, where sales rose 30% to $5.8 billion. The Asia Pacific and Latin American market was up 19%, followed by Europe at 11%. China, the company’s...
u.today
SHIB Worth Tens of Million of Dollars Found in Voyager's Accounts Purchased by Binance.US
According to crypto analytics portal Nansen, bankrupt crypto broker Voyager Digital has $76 million worth of Shiba Inu tokens in its wallets. Thus, SHIB's share of Voyager's $579 million portfolio is currently 13.1%. After Ethereum and USDC, Shiba Inu has the largest share. With the acquisition of Voyager and consequently...
u.today
Ripple Ally Raises Objection to $22 Million SEC Fine: Details
u.today
Massive Chiliz (CHZ) Transfers Spotted in Recent Hours, Here's Destination
u.today
'Amazon SHIB Burner' Helps Destroy Great Amount of Shiba Inu: Details
u.today
Bitcoin Has Destroyed “Far More Wealth” Than Created, Lawrence McDonald Says
In a recent tweet, Lawrence McDonald, a Lehman Brothers veteran, argues that Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, has likely destroyed “far more” wealth than it managed to create. He believes that Bitcoin cannot actually serve as a viable store of value due to “unbearable” drawdowns.
u.today
NFTBank Partners with X2Y2 to Supercharge NFT Loans Module
NFTBank is ready to implement its digital collectibles pricing system into one of the largest marketplaces on Ethereum (ETH) network, X2Y2. With this integration, both artists and commissioners will benefit from more accurate NFTs valuation. NFTBank to advance NFT valuation for X2Y2 Loans. According to the official announcement shared by...
u.today
BNB to Be Listed by Binance Rival OKX
Cryptocurrency exchange OKX has announced the listing of Binance Coin (BNB), the native token of Binance exchange on the platform. BNB is an exchange-based token created to be used on the Binance platform. The token has a deflationary model, which means that its supply falls over time. OKX...
