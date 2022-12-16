ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

247Sports

NEW TRANSFER COMMITMENT FOR APP STATE

Another Appalachian State official visit weekend produces a new receiver commitment from graduate transfer Christian “Scoobie” Ford. Ford played at Mississippi State for the past three season, initially joining the Bulldogs as a walk-on before earning a scholarship for 2022. He recorded 313 receiving yards in three seasons at Mississippi State.
BOONE, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Wolves take first place at Big Cat tournament

The Lincolnton Wolves wrestling took first place at the “Big Cat Invitational” wrestling tournament over the weekend at Patton High School. Lincolnton scored 156.5 points at the 18-team event. West Wilkes came in second with 131.5 points, followed by third-place Bandys with 128.
LINCOLNTON, NC
Elkin Tribune

Elkin schools on short safety lock down Monday morning

Elkin City Schools were placed on a short lockdown on Monday as a precautionary measure while Elkin Police were dealing with a situation in close proximity to the schools. The elementary, middle and high school were on lock down for about 45 minutes. By 11 a.m. Elkin PD had cleared the schools and the regular school day resumed.
ELKIN, NC
Kim McKinney

Christmas lights brighten Statesville all around town

Kestler and Hannah Ruth light up their corner of the worldPhoto byKim McKinney. Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone.” - Charles M. Schulz. It’s that magical time of the year when driving around neighborhoods is a delight to the eyes. Holiday lights are everywhere, from the simple to elaborate displays. You’ll drive down a neighborhood street you go by every day and find it transformed into a blazing display of holiday happiness.
STATESVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Man Arrested After Vehicle Chase In Catawba County

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Friday following a vehicle chase. 27-year old Sheldon Darnell Williams of Ruthorford College was taken into custody and charged with felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana. He’s being held in the Catawba County Jail under a secured bond of $100,000.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

State BOE orders hearings for possible removal of Surry County election officials after ‘attacks’ on election practices

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The State Board of Elections ordered hearings for the possible removal of two election officials in Surry County, Jerry Forestieri and Timothy DeHaan. The BOE says that they found “prima facie evidence of a violation of election law, duties imposed on board members, and/or participation in irregularities or incompetence to […]
SURRY COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Alexander County Woman Charged

46-year old Jatana Leigh Hamby of Taylorsville was taken into custody on Monday. She’s charged in Catawba County with misdemeanor larceny. Hamby is detained in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $3,000 with court date scheduled for January 9th, 2023.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Catawba County Deputies Arrest Lenoir Woman On Felony Drug Charges

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Lenoir woman early this morning on multiple drug related offenses. 33-year old Brittany Dawn Driggers is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Driggers is being held in the custody of the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $25,000. A first court appearance is scheduled for today in Newton.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

$1M+ drug bust in Lenoir, 10 guns seized, sheriff says

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Over $1 million in drugs will be off the streets after raids on two homes in Lenoir, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Warrants were executed on a Lenoir home on Mill House Lane and a home on Winkler Way last Friday. More than $1.2 million worth […]
LENOIR, NC
860wacb.com

Catawba County Deputies Charge Stony Point Woman

Ashton Leann Bailey, age 37 of Stony Point, was arrested by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. She’s charged with felony possession of cocaine. Bailey is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $3,000.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Felony Larceny Charges Filed Against Hiddenite Woman

Danielle Nicole Mathis, age 34 of Hiddenite, is facing a series of felony larceny charges. Mathis was arrested on Sunday, December 18th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. She faces four counts of felony larceny and a misdemeanor charge of second-degree trespassing. Mathis was released with a secured bond of $20,000 and was scheduled to appear in Alexander County District Court on Monday.
HIDDENITE, NC
wataugaonline.com

Crime Stoppers seeks information in theft of enclosed trailer

High Country Crime Stoppers and Boone Police seek the public’s assistance in solving the following incident:. On November 22, 2022, between 3 am and 4 am, a white 16’ Homesteader brand enclosed box trailer was stolen from the parking lot of Charleston Forge, located at 251 Industrial Park Drive. The trailer displayed signage for FRS Team, a restoration services company.
BOONE, NC

