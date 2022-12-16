Kestler and Hannah Ruth light up their corner of the worldPhoto byKim McKinney. Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone.” - Charles M. Schulz. It’s that magical time of the year when driving around neighborhoods is a delight to the eyes. Holiday lights are everywhere, from the simple to elaborate displays. You’ll drive down a neighborhood street you go by every day and find it transformed into a blazing display of holiday happiness.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO