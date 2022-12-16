Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
NEW TRANSFER COMMITMENT FOR APP STATE
Another Appalachian State official visit weekend produces a new receiver commitment from graduate transfer Christian “Scoobie” Ford. Ford played at Mississippi State for the past three season, initially joining the Bulldogs as a walk-on before earning a scholarship for 2022. He recorded 313 receiving yards in three seasons at Mississippi State.
lincolntimesnews.com
Wolves take first place at Big Cat tournament
The Lincolnton Wolves wrestling took first place at the “Big Cat Invitational” wrestling tournament over the weekend at Patton High School. Lincolnton scored 156.5 points at the 18-team event. West Wilkes came in second with 131.5 points, followed by third-place Bandys with 128.
Elkin Tribune
Elkin schools on short safety lock down Monday morning
Elkin City Schools were placed on a short lockdown on Monday as a precautionary measure while Elkin Police were dealing with a situation in close proximity to the schools. The elementary, middle and high school were on lock down for about 45 minutes. By 11 a.m. Elkin PD had cleared the schools and the regular school day resumed.
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in North Carolina Can Be Found Inside a Small Town Gas Station
Sometimes you find yourself at a random gas station. With little to no expectations, you step inside and are floored to find out there's actually some incredible food hiding inside.
Check out the 5 Triad communities that will get North Carolina dollars for community development plans
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Five rural municipalities across the Piedmont Triad are receiving state funds through the American Rescue Plan to help develop their core business districts and extend the reach of their staffs. The NC Department of Commerce on Thursday announced that 42 local governments in rural areas will divide $19.76 million in grants […]
INTERACTIVE MAP: These are the 10 North Carolina counties with the lowest cost of living
SmartAsset put together a list of the 10 cheapest North Carolina counties in terms of cost of living.
North Carolina elections officials call do-over election after local poll worker wrongly claimed a candidate had died
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board of Elections on Monday unanimously decided to call a do-over election for a local race in Surry County after a poll worker reportedly told at least one voter that one of the candidates running was dead, despite the person actually being alive.
NC elections board to consider removing Surry County elections officials
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted unanimously Monday to consider removing a member of the Surry County Board of Elections for failing to certify the 2022 election even after he acknowledged that it had been conducted fairly and securely, and after he expressed a lack of confidence about election security in North Carolina.
WXII 12
North Carolina to receive $1.4 million to create economic opportunities in rural areas
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is amongst the states to receive a $1.4 million grant to ensure people living in rural areas have equitable access to the infrastructure and equal economic opportunities. The U.S. Department of Agriculture rural development made the announcement on Friday as part of the Biden-Harris...
Christmas lights brighten Statesville all around town
Kestler and Hannah Ruth light up their corner of the worldPhoto byKim McKinney. Christmas is doing a little something extra for someone.” - Charles M. Schulz. It’s that magical time of the year when driving around neighborhoods is a delight to the eyes. Holiday lights are everywhere, from the simple to elaborate displays. You’ll drive down a neighborhood street you go by every day and find it transformed into a blazing display of holiday happiness.
860wacb.com
Man Arrested After Vehicle Chase In Catawba County
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Friday following a vehicle chase. 27-year old Sheldon Darnell Williams of Ruthorford College was taken into custody and charged with felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana. He’s being held in the Catawba County Jail under a secured bond of $100,000.
State BOE orders hearings for possible removal of Surry County election officials after ‘attacks’ on election practices
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The State Board of Elections ordered hearings for the possible removal of two election officials in Surry County, Jerry Forestieri and Timothy DeHaan. The BOE says that they found “prima facie evidence of a violation of election law, duties imposed on board members, and/or participation in irregularities or incompetence to […]
860wacb.com
Alexander County Woman Charged
46-year old Jatana Leigh Hamby of Taylorsville was taken into custody on Monday. She’s charged in Catawba County with misdemeanor larceny. Hamby is detained in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $3,000 with court date scheduled for January 9th, 2023.
Woman accused of causing multiple crashes, kidnapping driver, police say
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Police in Caldwell County said they are looking for a woman accused of causing multiple crashes and then kidnapping another driver. Investigators said that kidnapping happened after Regina Davis crashed a stolen truck into another car along Highway 321 in Granite Falls early Saturday morning.
860wacb.com
Catawba County Deputies Arrest Lenoir Woman On Felony Drug Charges
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Lenoir woman early this morning on multiple drug related offenses. 33-year old Brittany Dawn Driggers is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Driggers is being held in the custody of the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $25,000. A first court appearance is scheduled for today in Newton.
$1M+ drug bust in Lenoir, 10 guns seized, sheriff says
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Over $1 million in drugs will be off the streets after raids on two homes in Lenoir, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Warrants were executed on a Lenoir home on Mill House Lane and a home on Winkler Way last Friday. More than $1.2 million worth […]
860wacb.com
Catawba County Deputies Charge Stony Point Woman
Ashton Leann Bailey, age 37 of Stony Point, was arrested by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. She’s charged with felony possession of cocaine. Bailey is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $3,000.
860wacb.com
Felony Larceny Charges Filed Against Hiddenite Woman
Danielle Nicole Mathis, age 34 of Hiddenite, is facing a series of felony larceny charges. Mathis was arrested on Sunday, December 18th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. She faces four counts of felony larceny and a misdemeanor charge of second-degree trespassing. Mathis was released with a secured bond of $20,000 and was scheduled to appear in Alexander County District Court on Monday.
wataugaonline.com
Crime Stoppers seeks information in theft of enclosed trailer
High Country Crime Stoppers and Boone Police seek the public’s assistance in solving the following incident:. On November 22, 2022, between 3 am and 4 am, a white 16’ Homesteader brand enclosed box trailer was stolen from the parking lot of Charleston Forge, located at 251 Industrial Park Drive. The trailer displayed signage for FRS Team, a restoration services company.
860wacb.com
Probation Violation Lands Taylorsville Man In Jail
Christopher Allen Braswell, age 29 of Taylorsville, was arrested on Friday, December 16th for probation violation out of county. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $5,000. Braswell has a court date scheduled for January 2nd.
Comments / 0