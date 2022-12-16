ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Sylvester Stallone's 'most adamant' actress daughter Scarlet Rose rides 'Tulsa King' horse duty

Sylvester Stallone's actress daughter, Scarlet Rose Stallone, is quietly breaking out with a horse caretaker role on "Tulsa King." Scarlet, 20, has made brief appearances on the Paramount+ series as Triangle Coffee Roasters barista Spencer, serving coffee to Stallone's Tulsa-transplanted mob capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi. In Sunday's episode, Spencer...
'National Treasure' is back as a TV show, but it can't remake the brilliance of the film

There is no better line in movie history than "I'm going to steal the Declaration of Independence." OK, perhaps I'm being a bit facetious. But when Nicholas Cage's character Benjamin Franklin Gates uttered those silly-serious words in 2004's "National Treasure," it helped turn the film into a cultural touchstone for millennials – plus it launched a thousand memes a decade or so later.
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization

Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
Tom Cruise thanks 'Top Gun: Maverick' fans during skydive: 'It truly is the honor of a lifetime'

Every star loves the adoring public, but Tom Cruise’s gratitude for his fans is truly sky-high. In a video shared by Paramount Pictures on Sunday, the “Top Gun: Maverick” star took a break from filming the latest installments in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise to thank moviegoers for their support of “Maverick,” which was released in May.

