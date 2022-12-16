Read full article on original website
Sylvester Stallone's 'most adamant' actress daughter Scarlet Rose rides 'Tulsa King' horse duty
Sylvester Stallone's actress daughter, Scarlet Rose Stallone, is quietly breaking out with a horse caretaker role on "Tulsa King." Scarlet, 20, has made brief appearances on the Paramount+ series as Triangle Coffee Roasters barista Spencer, serving coffee to Stallone's Tulsa-transplanted mob capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi. In Sunday's episode, Spencer...
'National Treasure' is back as a TV show, but it can't remake the brilliance of the film
There is no better line in movie history than "I'm going to steal the Declaration of Independence." OK, perhaps I'm being a bit facetious. But when Nicholas Cage's character Benjamin Franklin Gates uttered those silly-serious words in 2004's "National Treasure," it helped turn the film into a cultural touchstone for millennials – plus it launched a thousand memes a decade or so later.
'The White Lotus,' 'Andor,' 'Bluey' and the best TV shows of 2022, ranked
USA TODAY TV critic Kelly Lawler ranks her top TV shows of 2022, with "The White Lotus," "Andor," and "Bluey" all making the list.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Suicide Note Found: Dancer Opened Up About This Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left a suicide note that reportedly detailed his past struggles. tWitch checked into the Oak Tree Inn - which is a few minutes away from his Los Angeles home - on Monday. The motel staff had to enter his room the next day after he failed to check out at 11 a.m.
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
Ash Ketchum and Pikachu leaving Pokémon, will no longer be the main characters in 2023
After finally becoming the very best like no one ever was, Ash Ketchum's 25 year journey in the animated Pokémon TV series will soon be coming to end as the series will focus on brand new characters next year. The boy from Pallet town, alongside his longtime partner Pikachu,...
Tom Cruise thanks 'Top Gun: Maverick' fans during skydive: 'It truly is the honor of a lifetime'
Every star loves the adoring public, but Tom Cruise’s gratitude for his fans is truly sky-high. In a video shared by Paramount Pictures on Sunday, the “Top Gun: Maverick” star took a break from filming the latest installments in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise to thank moviegoers for their support of “Maverick,” which was released in May.
