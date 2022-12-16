Read full article on original website
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & DaughterOlive BarkerDetroit, MI
Detroit News
Packers defeat Rams 24-12 to keep playoff hopes alive
Green Bay, Wis. — A.J. Dillon ran for two scores, Aaron Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to Aaron Jones and the Green Bay Packers kept their playoff hopes afloat with a 24-12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. Dillon put Green Bay (6-8) ahead for good...
Detroit News
Film review: How the Jets held the Lions' offense in check until final play
When at or near full strength, the Detroit Lions offense has been explosive this season, averaging more than 30 points per game. So heading into Sunday, the New York Jets served as a litmus test for the unit. The combination of an outstanding defense — particularly against the pass — in chilly, outdoor conditions offered a chance for the Lions to rubber-stamp the potency of its attack.
Detroit News
Several Lions get surge of support in final batch of fan Pro Bowl balloting
Allen Park — The Detroit Lions had been polling well in Pro Bowl voting this year, but several of the team's players surged up the ballot as the league closed fan voting late last week. In total, 10 Lions players finished among the top 10 at their position, led...
Detroit News
Lions notes: Assessing Elliott's injury, offensive line success and Carolina's QB
Allen Park — One day after Lions starting safety DeShon Elliott exited because of a shoulder injury, the team still didn't have an update on his long-term prognosis. "We’re getting studies on him right now," Lions coach Dan Campbell said Monday. "I know he was a little tender, the shoulder hurt a little bit, but we’ll know a lot more this afternoon."
Diggs surprises young Bills fan with a meaningful Christmas gift
In a video captured by Aydin’s mom and the Buffalo Bills, during pregame warmups, Diggs walked over to the young boy pregame to give him a special gift.
Detroit News
Red Wings get back to basics, try to fix special teams with 'better habits'
Detroit — The Detroit Red Wings are going back to basics. After Saturday's 6-3 home loss to the Ottawa Senators that saw the Red Wings (13-11-6) give up five goals on special teams — two short-handed and three power-play goals — head coach Derek Lalonde said the team's focus at practice Sunday was to develop "better habits" on both units.
Detroit News
Lions notes: 'Iron man' Kalif Raymond stars in victory over Jets, his former team
East Rutherford, N.J. — Detroit Lions receiver Kalif Raymond tried to downplay the personal significance of Sunday's game against the New York Jets, but anyone who has followed his career knows how his time with the Jets ended when he played for the franchise five years ago. Raymond suited...
Detroit News
Wojo: Lions keep finding ways, looking more and more like a playoff team
With every clutch pass, every crunching sack and every Dan Campbell gamble, the Lions are killing one narrative and forging a new one. They have worked their way smack into the middle of the playoff race, looking very much like a team that knows it belongs. Way back when —...
Detroit News
Sunday's NFL: Giants beat Commanders in prime time to end winless streak
Landover, Md. — Thibodeaux was prepared for the national stage just like he promised, Daniel Jones shined under the lights to end his career-long skid in night games and New York beat Washington to bolster its playoff chances and hurt those of a rival. After declaring, “Prime time likes...
Detroit News
Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Defensive line keeps pressure on Jets
East Rutherford, N.J. — Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions' performance in their 20-17 victory over the New York Jets. It wasn't the prettiest stat line for Jared Goff, but it's tough to fault a conservative approach against a playmaking secondary with a shutdown cornerback patrolling the left side of the field. The Lions quarterback completed 23-of-38 throws for 252 yards, with a game-winning touchdown toss and zero interceptions.
Detroit News
Pistons mailbag: Rising Stars candidates, draft options and Killian Hayes' play
Detroit — There’s plenty to discuss with the Pistons, especially since they’ll be without Cade Cunningham after he underwent season-ending surgery to treat a lingering stress fracture in his left leg. This edition of Mike’s Mailbag, crafted from questions via social media, looks at the 2023 NBA...
Detroit News
The News' Justin Rogers discusses Lions' win over the Jets
It wasn't pretty, but it doesn't matter. The Lions have now won six of the last seven, getting back to .500 and inching closer in the playoff race.
Detroit News
Pistons give up 44 points in third quarter, fall short for 124-121 loss to Nets
Detroit — Kevin Durant felt the momentum shift in the waning seconds of the third quarter. On three consecutive trips down the floor, the Brooklyn Nets star walked into three 3-pointers to give his team the edge while Kyrie Irving celebrated on the bench because of foul trouble. It...
Detroit News
Four Downs: Lions taking on Campbell's demeanor, Okwara's surge, Goff's throws
Allen Park — Here are four observations after having a night to ponder the Detroit Lions' 20-17 victory over the New York Jets. One of the more interesting things Lions coach Dan Campbell said after the game was his honest assessment of the mood of his team after the first half.
