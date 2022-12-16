ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Packers defeat Rams 24-12 to keep playoff hopes alive

Green Bay, Wis. — A.J. Dillon ran for two scores, Aaron Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to Aaron Jones and the Green Bay Packers kept their playoff hopes afloat with a 24-12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. Dillon put Green Bay (6-8) ahead for good...
GREEN BAY, WI
Detroit News

Film review: How the Jets held the Lions' offense in check until final play

When at or near full strength, the Detroit Lions offense has been explosive this season, averaging more than 30 points per game. So heading into Sunday, the New York Jets served as a litmus test for the unit. The combination of an outstanding defense — particularly against the pass — in chilly, outdoor conditions offered a chance for the Lions to rubber-stamp the potency of its attack.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Lions notes: Assessing Elliott's injury, offensive line success and Carolina's QB

Allen Park — One day after Lions starting safety DeShon Elliott exited because of a shoulder injury, the team still didn't have an update on his long-term prognosis. "We’re getting studies on him right now," Lions coach Dan Campbell said Monday. "I know he was a little tender, the shoulder hurt a little bit, but we’ll know a lot more this afternoon."
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Red Wings get back to basics, try to fix special teams with 'better habits'

Detroit — The Detroit Red Wings are going back to basics. After Saturday's 6-3 home loss to the Ottawa Senators that saw the Red Wings (13-11-6) give up five goals on special teams — two short-handed and three power-play goals — head coach Derek Lalonde said the team's focus at practice Sunday was to develop "better habits" on both units.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Defensive line keeps pressure on Jets

East Rutherford, N.J. — Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions' performance in their 20-17 victory over the New York Jets. It wasn't the prettiest stat line for Jared Goff, but it's tough to fault a conservative approach against a playmaking secondary with a shutdown cornerback patrolling the left side of the field. The Lions quarterback completed 23-of-38 throws for 252 yards, with a game-winning touchdown toss and zero interceptions.
DETROIT, MI

