247Sports
Oklahoma State linebacker transfer Mason Cobb commits to USC Trojans
The USC Trojans defense added another key pickup in the transfer portal Monday night as former Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb announced his commitment to the Trojans. Cobb recorded a team-high 96 total tackles for the Cowboys in the 2022 season, including 58 solo tackles, 13 tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. He is ranked the No. 2 transfer linebacker in the nation by 247Sports.
Daniel Parker, Brey Walker, Josh Ellison Practicing for Oklahoma
Two players in the transfer portal and one who was suspended indefinitely are currently practicing with the team as the Sooners prepare to face Florida State.
247Sports
Second USC defensive lineman enters NCAA transfer portal
USC defensive lineman Colin Mobley has entered the NCAA transfer portal, sources tell USCfootball.com. Mobley spent two uneventful years with the Trojans, playing 15 total snaps in three career appearances. He enters the transfer portal following his redshirt freshman season. He has three years of eligibility remaining. USC used former...
Lincoln Riley, USC Land Commitment From Top Pac-12 Transfer
The USC Trojans just got a whole lot faster. Dorian Singer, the Pac-12's leading receiver this season at Arizona, announced his plans to join the Trojans on Monday after entering the transfer portal earlier this month. The talented sophomore receiver led the conference with 1,105 ...
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC football offers three-star 2023 CB, Auburn commit JC Hart
USC football issued a late 2023 offer to three-star Loachapoka (AL) cornerback JC Hart on Monday. Hart is currently an Auburn commit, pledging to the Tigers back in the summer. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Hart is rated the No. 677 overall prospect and the No. 77 cornerback, according to the 247Sports...
Late Kick: Lincoln Riley and USC's stock is on the rise
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate goes in depth as to why USC's stock is up following Lincoln' Riley's first season as head coach and QB Caleb William's Heisman Trophy win.
How does Dante Moore's flip to UCLA impact Oregon?
247Sports' recruiting analysts Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down 5-star QB Dante Moore's flip to UCLA and how it impacts Oregon at the QB position.
247Sports
USC RB Austin Jones uncertain if he will return for 2023 season
USC fourth-year junior running back Austin Jones said he is undecided if he will return to the Trojan program next season. “Not really sure yet,” Jones said. “Kind of trying to just weigh my options and just see kind of how it goes throughout.”. Jones transferred to USC...
Oklahoma basketball: Takeaways from a milestone Sooner win
The Oklahoma basketball women played well both offensively and defensively in rolling to their sixth straight win and a 76-50 home win on Sunday over the Lady Jaguars of Southern University. The Sooners shot nearly 50 percent for the game at the offensive end while holding Southern under 30 percent...
Sooners sign 2022 ACC All-Freshman, former 5-star Payton Verhulst
NORMAN, Okla. — Jennie Baranczyk has scored a huge addition to her program. Sunday evening, she announced the signing of 2022 ACC All-Freshman recipient and former five-star prospect Payton Verhulst. "We are really excited to welcome Payton to our family," Baranczyk said. "She is a tremendous fit on and...
BREAKING: Ralen Goforth set to transfer from USC to Washington
Ralen Goforth, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker from Long Beach, Calif. - by way of USC - has committed to Washington with two seasons to complete one year of eligibility remaining. Goforth, who played in 40 games as a Trojan, played in 11 games in 2022, finishing with 43 tackles, one...
Family mourning sudden death of OSU student
A metro family is mourning the unexpected death of a college student.
UW Set to Officially Welcome Deven Bryant, Whose Reputation Continues to Grow
The St. John Bosco linebacker picks up Los Angeles Times award.
KOKI FOX 23
Brad Pitt born 59 years ago in Oklahoma, a look at the actor’s Oklahoma roots
TULSA, Okla. — 59 years ago, the acclaimed actor and producer Brad Pitt was born in the state of Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS). The OHS said Pitt was born on Dec. 18, 1963 in the city of Shawnee. Pitt’s Oklahoma roots can be traced as...
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communities
An example of the T-38C Talon that could have flown over the region causing the sonic booms.Photo bySheppard Air Force Base. Around 1:30 PM on Friday, December 16, 2022 several reports came in on social media from several communities in the Cleveland and McClain Counties in Oklahoma about mysteries loud booms they had heard during the afternoon.
Take a Look Inside This EPIC $5,495,000 Oklahoma Estate That’s For Sale
Luckily it's still available and hasn't sold yet. This multi-million dollar mansion in Oklahoma is the very definition of an epic estate. If you're looking for something to spend your tax return on this could be it! Take a quick virtual tour of this incredible home and see what over five million dollars could buy you.
okcfox.com
Two sites in Oklahoma receive designation in National Register of Historic Places
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Historical Society and State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) announced on Monday that two sites in Oklahoma have received designation from the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). St. Ann's Home for the Aged in Oklahoma County and Alva Municipal Swimming Pool and Bathhouse...
‘What better way to honor our student body,’ Westmoore High School coach supports team after teen dies in multi-vehicle wreck
Tim Grantham told KFOR he hopes serving will help his students with healing after losing one of their classmates Thursday.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt under investigation for “illegal” ad – Newstalk KZRG
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma County’s top prosecutor confirmed Thursday he’s investigating whether a recent campaign ad by Gov. Kevin Stitt violates state law and ethics rules. David Prater said he launched an investigation after a bipartisan group of House legislators suggested the 30-second ad, titled “...
Moore community reeling in what happened after sudden, tragic death of Westmoore High School student
Students and staff members at a local school district are dealing with heartbreak following a devastating crash just before winter break.Students and staff members at a local school district are dealing with heartbreak following a devastating crash just before winter break.
