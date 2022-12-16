ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Oklahoma State linebacker transfer Mason Cobb commits to USC Trojans

The USC Trojans defense added another key pickup in the transfer portal Monday night as former Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb announced his commitment to the Trojans. Cobb recorded a team-high 96 total tackles for the Cowboys in the 2022 season, including 58 solo tackles, 13 tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. He is ranked the No. 2 transfer linebacker in the nation by 247Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Second USC defensive lineman enters NCAA transfer portal

USC defensive lineman Colin Mobley has entered the NCAA transfer portal, sources tell USCfootball.com. Mobley spent two uneventful years with the Trojans, playing 15 total snaps in three career appearances. He enters the transfer portal following his redshirt freshman season. He has three years of eligibility remaining. USC used former...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Oklahoma basketball: Takeaways from a milestone Sooner win

The Oklahoma basketball women played well both offensively and defensively in rolling to their sixth straight win and a 76-50 home win on Sunday over the Lady Jaguars of Southern University. The Sooners shot nearly 50 percent for the game at the offensive end while holding Southern under 30 percent...
NORMAN, OK
Limitless Production Group LLC

Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communities

An example of the T-38C Talon that could have flown over the region causing the sonic booms.Photo bySheppard Air Force Base. Around 1:30 PM on Friday, December 16, 2022 several reports came in on social media from several communities in the Cleveland and McClain Counties in Oklahoma about mysteries loud booms they had heard during the afternoon.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy