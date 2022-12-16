ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Simone Magill 'fell out of love with football' before Aston Villa move

"I went over to Everton at 18. It was all unknown. Ultimately, I had been at one club, one that I love to be fair, for such a long period of time. "I really did need change and have a new challenge somewhere else because I really wanted to reignite a spark.
United Rugby Championship: Ulster's Burns and Herring ruled out of Connacht game

Venue: Sportsground, Galway Date: Friday, 23 December Kick-off: 19:35 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sounds & BBC Radio Foyle. Billy Burns and Rob Herring have been ruled out of Ulster's United Rugby Championship game against Connacht in Galway on Friday through injury. Fly-half Burns suffered a concussion during Saturday's...
Gareth Southgate to remain England manager until after Euro 2024

Gareth Southgate will remain as England manager until after the European Championships in 2024, the Football Association has confirmed. He had said he was "conflicted" about his future in the role after England's quarter-final exit at the World Cup. The 52-year-old, who was appointed in 2016, led the Three Lions...
David Walliams visits Birmingham Children's Hospital

David Walliams and Aston Villa players have visited Birmingham's Children Hospital to spread some festive cheer. The author recently donated this year's royalties from his book The Midnight Gang to support the Virtual Reality Appeal. The hospital hopes to use VR headsets to distract children while they undergo treatment, to...

