Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Simone Magill 'fell out of love with football' before Aston Villa move
"I went over to Everton at 18. It was all unknown. Ultimately, I had been at one club, one that I love to be fair, for such a long period of time. "I really did need change and have a new challenge somewhere else because I really wanted to reignite a spark.
BBC
United Rugby Championship: Ulster's Burns and Herring ruled out of Connacht game
Venue: Sportsground, Galway Date: Friday, 23 December Kick-off: 19:35 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sounds & BBC Radio Foyle. Billy Burns and Rob Herring have been ruled out of Ulster's United Rugby Championship game against Connacht in Galway on Friday through injury. Fly-half Burns suffered a concussion during Saturday's...
BBC
Danny Mayor: Returning Plymouth Argyle midfielder wants side to keep up high standards
Plymouth Argyle midfielder Danny Mayor says the Pilgrims must not let their position at the top of League One slip for a second successive season. They are two points clear with 47 points from 22 games - 10 points better than the same stage in 2021. Plymouth had led League...
BBC
Gareth Southgate to remain England manager until after Euro 2024
Gareth Southgate will remain as England manager until after the European Championships in 2024, the Football Association has confirmed. He had said he was "conflicted" about his future in the role after England's quarter-final exit at the World Cup. The 52-year-old, who was appointed in 2016, led the Three Lions...
BBC
David Walliams visits Birmingham Children's Hospital
David Walliams and Aston Villa players have visited Birmingham's Children Hospital to spread some festive cheer. The author recently donated this year's royalties from his book The Midnight Gang to support the Virtual Reality Appeal. The hospital hopes to use VR headsets to distract children while they undergo treatment, to...
'Nighthawk' cameo caps Rehan Ahmed's match-seizing day
Stuart Broad gives seal of approval for short-lived batting cameo after five-wicket heroics
Comments / 0