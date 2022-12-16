ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Grove, MO

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Think Branson Is Exciting? Wait Until You See It In Wintertime!

When it comes to small towns, Missouri has quite a few of them. The population of Sedalia isn't more than 22,000. You may not think about a big tourist attraction like Branson Missouri as a small town, but it is. The population isn't much more than 12,000 people. But it is a place you can visit year round, and in the wintertime, it is just as active and vibrant. Don't believe me? Let me share these options to prove my point.
BRANSON, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Secret Door Takes You To One of The Best Restaurants in Missouri

You might have a hard time finding the Courthouse Exchange, but once you've found it you'll never forget it. Known as the Courthouse Exchange in Independence, Missouri, this restaurant is a hidden gem in the city, heck in the whole state. The restaurant has been serving the best burgers since 1899 and is a casual atmosphere for both a friend's night out or a family night. The restaurant is below street level, but no worries you can access the restaurant from the grand patio in the back. Looking at the menu everything looks so good, it would be hard to choose.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Awesome 92.3

Don’t Miss This Guitarist When She Comes Home To Missouri

Some of you already know what I'm about to say is true. Some of you have probably been a fan of this singer since she appeared in the Kansas City music scene roughly a decade ago. Some of you, like our own Randy Kirby, probably even went to see her play at Dicke Doo Bar-B-Que. For those of you that haven't and like guitar-based blues and rock and roll, go see her the next time she comes home and plays some Missouri concerts.
MISSOURI STATE
Startland News

A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple

Editor’s note: The following story was originally published by KCUR, Kansas City’s NPR member station, and a fellow member of the KC Media Collective. Click here to read the original story or here to sign up for KCUR’s email newsletter. For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. In 1948, Phillip Sollomi debuted an Italian vinaigrette at his The post A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

City of Sedalia Notes Holiday Schedule

City of Sedalia offices will be closed in observance of the holidays beginning Friday, Dec. 23 at 10:45 a.m. and all day on Monday, Dec. 26 Christmas Day (observed) and Monday, Jan. 2 New Year’s Day (observed). All trash pick-ups for the week of Dec. 19 and the week...
SEDALIA, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Gas prices drop across state; Southwest adds Kansas City flights

As Missourians begin to travel for the holidays, gas prices are dropping. The average price at the pump was $2.76 per gallon on Friday, the lowest since June 2021, according to AAA. Last week was the fifth in a row that prices fell at least 10 cents. Meanwhile, Centene is estimating that next year's revenue may be lower than Wall Street predictions. The Clayton-based health care giant is anticipating 2023 revenue between about $137 billion and $139 billion, which, at its midpoint, would be a 3.7% year-over-year decline. And, Kansas City International Airport is adding three more non-stop flights. Starting in July, Southwest Airlines will offer routes to Milwaukee, Minneapolis and San Antonio. Start your week with these stories and the rest of your Monday morning business news.
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Woman Injured in Benton County Rollover

A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2004 Chevy Malibu, driven by 25-year-old Gaylon E. Marshall of Sedalia, was on US 65, just north of Highway 52 East (Cole Camp Junction) around 11:30 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Marshall Woman Injured in Saline County Rollover

A Marshall woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday night in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2006 Honda Civic, driven by 20-year-old Traia L. Crabtree of Marshall, was at Route YY and 185th Road (southwest of Marshall) around 10:30 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned, striking a utility pole before coming to rest.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

