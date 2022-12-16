Read full article on original website
Think Branson Is Exciting? Wait Until You See It In Wintertime!
When it comes to small towns, Missouri has quite a few of them. The population of Sedalia isn't more than 22,000. You may not think about a big tourist attraction like Branson Missouri as a small town, but it is. The population isn't much more than 12,000 people. But it is a place you can visit year round, and in the wintertime, it is just as active and vibrant. Don't believe me? Let me share these options to prove my point.
Secret Door Takes You To One of The Best Restaurants in Missouri
You might have a hard time finding the Courthouse Exchange, but once you've found it you'll never forget it. Known as the Courthouse Exchange in Independence, Missouri, this restaurant is a hidden gem in the city, heck in the whole state. The restaurant has been serving the best burgers since 1899 and is a casual atmosphere for both a friend's night out or a family night. The restaurant is below street level, but no worries you can access the restaurant from the grand patio in the back. Looking at the menu everything looks so good, it would be hard to choose.
How to prepare your home before frigid temperatures hit Kansas City area
As very cold weather gets ready to sweep across the Kansas City metro, experts are sharing some tips on heating your home and ensuring your pipes don't freeze.
What Missouri Towns Get The Most Snow? Is Sedalia In The Top 10?
Winter is officially here Dec 21st. When you think winter, what comes to mind? Probably cold temperatures, ice on the roads making it tough to drive, and for me (maybe you agree), SNOW! You may be a fan of snow, you may not, but either way, we are probably going to get some.
Trash Pick-up Service Canceled for Friday, Sedalia Says
The City of Sedalia Public Works Department is preparing for a snow event with blustery winds and extremely cold temperatures over the remainder of this week, Dec. 21 through Dec. 24. With predicted low temperatures overnight Thursday reaching -7º F and 2º F as the high temperature on Friday, the...
Woman wins $100,000 after buying holiday scratchers ticket in Cameron
The player said she was at the Trex Mart off 7th Street and Walnut Street in Cameron, Missouri when the ticket caught her eye.
Family of 5 gets new home for Christmas thanks to Habitat for Humanity
Paola Gomez and Moises Quintero fell on hard times while living in California after raising their three boys. However, thanks to family and Habitat for Humanity, they now have a home for the holidays.
Don’t Miss This Guitarist When She Comes Home To Missouri
Some of you already know what I'm about to say is true. Some of you have probably been a fan of this singer since she appeared in the Kansas City music scene roughly a decade ago. Some of you, like our own Randy Kirby, probably even went to see her play at Dicke Doo Bar-B-Que. For those of you that haven't and like guitar-based blues and rock and roll, go see her the next time she comes home and plays some Missouri concerts.
Space heater warning for Kansas City ahead of dangerous cold
The Missouri fire marshal warns the Kansas City area about dangers of using space heaters ahead of this week's dangerous cold weather.
KMBC.com
Dangerous wind chill forecast prompts calls for action at Cass County property with multiple dogs
CASS COUNTY, Mo. — As temperatures are forecasted to drop below zero this week, Cass County residents are on high alert for a property owner along with multiple dogs on a one-acre plot near the Rock Island Spur of the Katy Trail. KMBC 9 Investigates continues to look into...
Could Kansas City area see rolling blackouts during upcoming winter storm?
According to Southwest Power Pool, it has made changes to avoid any rolling blackouts like we saw in 2021 and their crews are ready for any potential outages.
kmmo.com
PETTIS COUNTY HEALTH CENTER ADVISES CITIZENS TO BE PREPARED FOR EXPECTED WINTER WEATHER
The Pettis County Health Center is warning citizens about potentially life threatening cold weather. The weather forecast beginning Wednesday, December 21 is for life threatening cold and the possibility of snow accumulation. Wind chills at -20 can cause frost bite in 30 minutes. Extremely cold weather can kill a person exposed to the severe cold.
A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple
Editor’s note: The following story was originally published by KCUR, Kansas City’s NPR member station, and a fellow member of the KC Media Collective. Click here to read the original story or here to sign up for KCUR’s email newsletter. For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. In 1948, Phillip Sollomi debuted an Italian vinaigrette at his The post A KC family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing for its fried chicken restaurant; it became an iconic American staple appeared first on Startland News.
Alfalfa cubes sold in Missouri recalled after nearly 100 horses become ill, die
Forty-five horses have either died or been euthanized after eating Top of the Rockies brand alfalfa cubes which are sold in both Missouri and Kansas, according to an FDA warning.
Missouri woman escapes handcuffs and steals squad car before officer gets shot
A Missouri woman was arrested last week after escaping handcuffs and stealing a police vehicle before a shooting at Kansas City International Airport that injured an officer, according to reports. Fox station WDAF in Kansas City reported that Lacy Perry of Independence, Missouri was charged in Platte County with first-degree...
City of Sedalia Notes Holiday Schedule
City of Sedalia offices will be closed in observance of the holidays beginning Friday, Dec. 23 at 10:45 a.m. and all day on Monday, Dec. 26 Christmas Day (observed) and Monday, Jan. 2 New Year’s Day (observed). All trash pick-ups for the week of Dec. 19 and the week...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Gas prices drop across state; Southwest adds Kansas City flights
As Missourians begin to travel for the holidays, gas prices are dropping. The average price at the pump was $2.76 per gallon on Friday, the lowest since June 2021, according to AAA. Last week was the fifth in a row that prices fell at least 10 cents. Meanwhile, Centene is estimating that next year's revenue may be lower than Wall Street predictions. The Clayton-based health care giant is anticipating 2023 revenue between about $137 billion and $139 billion, which, at its midpoint, would be a 3.7% year-over-year decline. And, Kansas City International Airport is adding three more non-stop flights. Starting in July, Southwest Airlines will offer routes to Milwaukee, Minneapolis and San Antonio. Start your week with these stories and the rest of your Monday morning business news.
City of Sedalia Christmas Light Contest Results Listed
The City of Sedalia announced the winners of its 2022 Christmas Light Contest on Wednesday at 2 p.m. "Thanks to our judges from Xi Beta Upsilon, chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, we are pleased to announce the winners of Sedalia's 42nd annual outdoor Christmas Light Contest," read a press release.
Sedalia Woman Injured in Benton County Rollover
A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2004 Chevy Malibu, driven by 25-year-old Gaylon E. Marshall of Sedalia, was on US 65, just north of Highway 52 East (Cole Camp Junction) around 11:30 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Marshall Woman Injured in Saline County Rollover
A Marshall woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday night in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2006 Honda Civic, driven by 20-year-old Traia L. Crabtree of Marshall, was at Route YY and 185th Road (southwest of Marshall) around 10:30 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned, striking a utility pole before coming to rest.
