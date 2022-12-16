Read full article on original website
Space Heaters Pose Risk During Extreme Cold
State Fire Marshal Tim Bean is urging Missourians to be extra cautious heating their homes as the most frigid temperatures of the season push into the state. Each year, space heaters account for about one-third of home heating fires and 80 percent of heating fire deaths. Space heaters are the leading cause of home fires in the months of December, January and February, according to the National Fire Protections Association.
What Missouri Towns Get The Most Snow? Is Sedalia In The Top 10?
Winter is officially here Dec 21st. When you think winter, what comes to mind? Probably cold temperatures, ice on the roads making it tough to drive, and for me (maybe you agree), SNOW!. You may be a fan of snow, you may not, but either way, we are probably going...
Parson Signs Executive Order to Prepare for Pending Winter Storm
On Tuesday, Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-09 as a precautionary measure to prepare for winter weather and extreme cold expected to impact the State of Missouri starting Wednesday, Dec. 21. The Order activates the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan and the Missouri National Guard for state and local...
Breathtaking Natural Waterfall is the Largest In Missouri
Seeing a waterfall in person is an experience I hope everyone gets to enjoy at least once in their life. One of those fantastic waterfalls is located in Missouri and is also the largest natural waterfall. There are plenty of beautiful places right here in the Tri-States to get the...
One of Missouri’s Largest Winter Festivals is Going on Now
If you haven't visited Kiener Plaza in St. Louis you are missing out on one of the largest winter festivals in Missouri. This is the 7th year for the festival which has everything you could ever want to do as far as winter activities go. I saw this on Only In Your State and I had to make sure that all of you knew about this large winter fest.
What Missourians Want Most For Christmas? Not A White Christmas
We are inching closer to the big day and time is running out to find that perfect present. However, according to a new survey, the perfect present doesn't come in a box for many Missourians who wish to get away for the holidays. I couldn't agree more. It's not a...
Driver Exam Stations To Close Statewide For Holidays
The Missouri State Highway Patrol would like to remind the public that driver examination stations throughout the state will be closed on the following dates:. Monday, December 26, 2022, in observance of Christmas. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Monday, January 2, 2023, in observance of New...
Missouri Walmart Double Charged? Yes! It Happened In Lee’s Summit
If any of you shop at Walmart, you will know that most of their locations get a little bit busier as the Christmas holiday approaches. You may decide to go through a line that has a cashier, or use the self checkout. Either way, you may want to double check your receipts, and if you use a credit card or debit card, double check your statement. You may be charged twice.
Missouri Dominos Now Has Electric Cars For Delivery? Yes, Its True!
How many of you order pizza and have it delivered to your home?. Perhaps you have even been a delivery driver before. In my younger days, I did it a lot. It was a simple way to make some quick cash. It can put some wear and tear on your vehicle, and depending on gas prices, it may no longer be as profitable as it used to. Well it looks like Domino's Pizza has an idea, and some of our Missouri locations will put them to use.
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 17, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Nile B. Fears of Whiteman Air Force Base at 2:56 a.m. Saturday in Johnson County.She was suspected of speeding and driving while intoxicated. Fears was taken to the Warrensburg Police Department, where she was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested...
