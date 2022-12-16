Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
Woman in custody for the shooting death of Colquitt County man
A shooting in Colquitt County claimed the life of a man Saturday afternoon. Colquitt County 911 received a call for service at a home in the 100 block of B. Allman Road, in southeastern Colquitt County just before 12:45 p.m. Saturday. Units from the Berlin Police Department, Colquitt County Sheriff's...
wfxl.com
One in custody after 2 killed, two others injured in shooting at Valdosta apartment
A man is in custody after two were killed during a shooting in Valdosta Friday evening. Valdosta police responded to the Ora Lee West Apartments, located in the 600 block of East Ann Street, for a shooting Friday just before 6:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located four victims inside an...
douglasnow.com
Brockington, Martin, and Nolan enter guilty pleas
Several individuals pleaded guilty to their criminal charges last week in the Superior Court of Coffee County. One of the defendants, Latisha Brockington, was previously denied bond three times but has now been released after receiving a lengthy probation sentence. The Douglas Police Department charged Brockington in May after she...
Valdosta Police Department: Man allegedly connected to homicides in custody
The search has ended for 31 year old Dontavius Dennis; the man wanted for involvement in the fatal shooting inside an apartment building in Valdosta. ABC 27 first alerted you about last night.
valdostatoday.com
Underage DUI and drug arrest in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – A Valdosta Patrol Officer makes a traffic stop that leads to charges for underage D.U.I. and possession of methamphetamine. Offender: Acevedo, Anthony Y, Hispanic male, age 20, resident of Valdosta. On December 18, 2022, at approximately 1:37 am., a Patrol Officer with Valdosta Police Department made a...
douglasnow.com
Over 60 defendants appear in court for arraignments
Over 60 individuals were on this month's arraignment calendar in the Superior Court of Coffee County last week, with many recently making headlines following their arrests. Among the cases, three men are facing murder charges, with the majority of the others indicted on drug offenses. The defendants on the calendar...
valdostatoday.com
Suicidal standoff in Valdosta ends peacefully
VALDOSTA – A five hour standoff with a suicidal subject at a Valdosta apartment building ends peacefully. On December 18, 2022, at approximately 2:49 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to an apartment at Spring Chase Apartments, 1601 Norman Drive, after a citizen called E911 to report that her grandson was threatening to commit suicide. As officers began to talk to the 27-year-old grandson, they noticed him holding a handgun down by his side. The male then made comments about wanting to hurt law enforcement. The officers then backed out of the residence and secured the area.
WALB 10
Woman arrested in fatal Moultrie shooting
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon, according to Verlyn Brock, Colquitt County coroner. The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the Southeast part of the county, according to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Chad McCollum was shot in...
wfxl.com
Traffic stop in Valdosta leads to man arrested for DUI, drug possession
A man is behind bars following a traffic stop in Valdosta on Sunday. Just after 1:30 a.m., on December 18, Valdosta police made a traffic stop on a vehicle for failing to maintain a lane. While investigating the case, the driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Anthony Acevedo, was found to...
wfxl.com
Valdosta man arrested for shoplifting from area Walmart
A man is behind bars for stealing from Walmart in Valdosta. On December 17, Valdosta police responded to Walmart in the 3200 block of Inner Perimeter Road around 12:15 p.m. after E911 received a call that there was a person shoplifting. The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Mitchell Parnell, left the...
WALB 10
Atkinson Co. man sentenced to federal prison on drug trafficking, gun charges
WAYCROSS, Ga. (WALB) - An Atkinson County man is facing more than 10 years in federal prison in connection to drug trafficking and gun possession charges, according to the Southern District of Georgia. Juan Eloy Quintanilla, 29, was sentenced to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with...
WJCL
Trooper: Single-vehicle crash claims life of Tattnall County EMT
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A part-time EMT is dead following a crash in Montgomery County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, Jon Braddy was traveling north on Bear Creek Road, near Cypress Lane, in a Chevy Tahoe just before 7 p.m. Sunday when his vehicle veered to the right and left the roadway.
WALB 10
Thomasville man at center of massive manhunt, sentenced in deputy shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A Thomas County man accused of shooting two deputies earlier this year and prompting a six-day manhunt was sentenced Friday. Tyler Henderson stood in a Thomas County courtroom Friday afternoon as the judge announced he’ll spend the next 50 years in prison and another 35 on probation.
Resident of Valdosta dies in vehicle incident in Jefferson County
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic incident in northern Jefferson County Monday morning.
WCJB
Video shows Hamilton Co. deputy kneeling on Lake City resident’s neck
JASPER, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City man is seeking medical attention and awaiting his arrest after being arrested and having his neck kneeled on by a Hamilton County school resource officer. Sylvester Warren and a group were asked to leave the Hamilton County versus Columbia County basketball game on...
valdostatoday.com
Report of unresponsive driver leads to Valdosta arrest
VALDOSTA – A citizen reported a vehicle that was sitting in the middle of a roadway, which led Valdosta police to an arrest for charges including D.U.I. Arrested: Lekenry Bernard Roberts, African American male, 27 years of age, Valdosta resident. On December 8, 2022, at approximately 3:38 am., Valdosta...
valdostatoday.com
City of Valdosta issues freeze warning
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is issuing a freeze warning and asking business to shut off sprinkler systems. The City of Valdosta is asking businesses NOT to run their sprinkler systems from Thursday, December 22, 2022, to December 31, 2022. We also urge drivers to be aware of potential ice on the roads, use caution, and drive carefully.
WALB 10
Tifton leaders increasing safety protocols following Fulwood Park incident
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Safety is at the top of Tifton leaders’ minds following a recent incident at Fulwood Park. On the night of Nov. 18, two men approached a woman in her car at Fulwood Park. “She became suspicious when they tried to get her to roll down...
WCTV
I-10 in Suwannee County back open after major traffic jam
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Eastbound Interstate-10 in Suwannee County was back open Sunday night after a major traffic jam slowed traffic to crawl. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there were three tractor-trailers involved in collisions near Mile Marker 298 around 9 p.m. One of the commercial vehicles had overturned...
WALB 10
Tift Co. Def. Valdosta 32-28
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tift County Blue Devils and the Valdosta Wildcats made it tough on each other to score in the first quarter. Next thing you know, Valdosta’s duo Jabarri Williams and Israel Jenrette started to heat up, and the Blue Devils were in trail throughout the next three quarters.
