ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lanier County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wfxl.com

Woman in custody for the shooting death of Colquitt County man

A shooting in Colquitt County claimed the life of a man Saturday afternoon. Colquitt County 911 received a call for service at a home in the 100 block of B. Allman Road, in southeastern Colquitt County just before 12:45 p.m. Saturday. Units from the Berlin Police Department, Colquitt County Sheriff's...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Brockington, Martin, and Nolan enter guilty pleas

Several individuals pleaded guilty to their criminal charges last week in the Superior Court of Coffee County. One of the defendants, Latisha Brockington, was previously denied bond three times but has now been released after receiving a lengthy probation sentence. The Douglas Police Department charged Brockington in May after she...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Underage DUI and drug arrest in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta Patrol Officer makes a traffic stop that leads to charges for underage D.U.I. and possession of methamphetamine. Offender: Acevedo, Anthony Y, Hispanic male, age 20, resident of Valdosta. On December 18, 2022, at approximately 1:37 am., a Patrol Officer with Valdosta Police Department made a...
VALDOSTA, GA
douglasnow.com

Over 60 defendants appear in court for arraignments

Over 60 individuals were on this month's arraignment calendar in the Superior Court of Coffee County last week, with many recently making headlines following their arrests. Among the cases, three men are facing murder charges, with the majority of the others indicted on drug offenses. The defendants on the calendar...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Suicidal standoff in Valdosta ends peacefully

VALDOSTA – A five hour standoff with a suicidal subject at a Valdosta apartment building ends peacefully. On December 18, 2022, at approximately 2:49 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to an apartment at Spring Chase Apartments, 1601 Norman Drive, after a citizen called E911 to report that her grandson was threatening to commit suicide. As officers began to talk to the 27-year-old grandson, they noticed him holding a handgun down by his side. The male then made comments about wanting to hurt law enforcement. The officers then backed out of the residence and secured the area.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Woman arrested in fatal Moultrie shooting

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon, according to Verlyn Brock, Colquitt County coroner. The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the Southeast part of the county, according to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Chad McCollum was shot in...
MOULTRIE, GA
wfxl.com

Valdosta man arrested for shoplifting from area Walmart

A man is behind bars for stealing from Walmart in Valdosta. On December 17, Valdosta police responded to Walmart in the 3200 block of Inner Perimeter Road around 12:15 p.m. after E911 received a call that there was a person shoplifting. The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Mitchell Parnell, left the...
VALDOSTA, GA
WJCL

Trooper: Single-vehicle crash claims life of Tattnall County EMT

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A part-time EMT is dead following a crash in Montgomery County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, Jon Braddy was traveling north on Bear Creek Road, near Cypress Lane, in a Chevy Tahoe just before 7 p.m. Sunday when his vehicle veered to the right and left the roadway.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Report of unresponsive driver leads to Valdosta arrest

VALDOSTA – A citizen reported a vehicle that was sitting in the middle of a roadway, which led Valdosta police to an arrest for charges including D.U.I. Arrested: Lekenry Bernard Roberts, African American male, 27 years of age, Valdosta resident. On December 8, 2022, at approximately 3:38 am., Valdosta...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

City of Valdosta issues freeze warning

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is issuing a freeze warning and asking business to shut off sprinkler systems. The City of Valdosta is asking businesses NOT to run their sprinkler systems from Thursday, December 22, 2022, to December 31, 2022. We also urge drivers to be aware of potential ice on the roads, use caution, and drive carefully.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

I-10 in Suwannee County back open after major traffic jam

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Eastbound Interstate-10 in Suwannee County was back open Sunday night after a major traffic jam slowed traffic to crawl. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there were three tractor-trailers involved in collisions near Mile Marker 298 around 9 p.m. One of the commercial vehicles had overturned...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Tift Co. Def. Valdosta 32-28

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tift County Blue Devils and the Valdosta Wildcats made it tough on each other to score in the first quarter. Next thing you know, Valdosta’s duo Jabarri Williams and Israel Jenrette started to heat up, and the Blue Devils were in trail throughout the next three quarters.
VALDOSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy