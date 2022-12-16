Read full article on original website
douglasnow.com
Brockington, Martin, and Nolan enter guilty pleas
Several individuals pleaded guilty to their criminal charges last week in the Superior Court of Coffee County. One of the defendants, Latisha Brockington, was previously denied bond three times but has now been released after receiving a lengthy probation sentence. The Douglas Police Department charged Brockington in May after she...
douglasnow.com
Over 60 defendants appear in court for arraignments
Over 60 individuals were on this month's arraignment calendar in the Superior Court of Coffee County last week, with many recently making headlines following their arrests. Among the cases, three men are facing murder charges, with the majority of the others indicted on drug offenses. The defendants on the calendar...
valdostatoday.com
Suicidal standoff in Valdosta ends peacefully
VALDOSTA – A five hour standoff with a suicidal subject at a Valdosta apartment building ends peacefully. On December 18, 2022, at approximately 2:49 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to an apartment at Spring Chase Apartments, 1601 Norman Drive, after a citizen called E911 to report that her grandson was threatening to commit suicide. As officers began to talk to the 27-year-old grandson, they noticed him holding a handgun down by his side. The male then made comments about wanting to hurt law enforcement. The officers then backed out of the residence and secured the area.
WALB 10
Valdosta Police Department: Man allegedly connected to homicides in custody
The search has ended for 31 year old Dontavius Dennis; the man wanted for involvement in the fatal shooting inside an apartment building in Valdosta. ABC 27 first alerted you about last night.
douglasnow.com
ATCO man sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for drug, gun felonies
An Atkinson County man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison after admitting to charges involving methamphetamine trafficking and illegal gun possession. Juan Eloy Quintanilla, 29, of Willacoochee, Ga., was sentenced to 135 months in prison after pleading guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Five or More Grams of Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood also ordered Quintanilla to serve five years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term.
Resident of Valdosta dies in vehicle incident in Jefferson County
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic incident in northern Jefferson County Monday morning.
WJCL
Trooper: Single-vehicle crash claims life of Tattnall County EMT
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A part-time EMT is dead following a crash in Montgomery County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, Jon Braddy was traveling north on Bear Creek Road, near Cypress Lane, in a Chevy Tahoe just before 7 p.m. Sunday when his vehicle veered to the right and left the roadway.
valdostatoday.com
Report of unresponsive driver leads to Valdosta arrest
VALDOSTA – A citizen reported a vehicle that was sitting in the middle of a roadway, which led Valdosta police to an arrest for charges including D.U.I. Arrested: Lekenry Bernard Roberts, African American male, 27 years of age, Valdosta resident. On December 8, 2022, at approximately 3:38 am., Valdosta...
wufe967.com
Nashville city council considers $450K payment to firefighter who called them 'White supremacists'
The Nashville City Council will consider paying $450,000 to a firefighter who accused most of them of being “White supremacists.”. The city’s legal department recommended the sum due to the 16-day suspension handed to firefighter Joshua Lipscomb following his social media post on Feb. 3. Lipscomb maintains a comedy account for his YouTube channel “JoshuaBlackComedy.”
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta Mayor Motorcade delivers Christmas gifts
VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Mayor, Scott James Matheson, and the VFD joined together to deliver Christmas gifts to local residents. On Thursday, December 8, members of the Valdosta City Fire Department, Fire Chief Brian Boutwell, and Mayor Scott James Matheson delivered Christmas gifts to the residents at Parkwood Development Center. These gifts consisted of donations from the community for the annual Mayor’s Motorcade. The city and residents at the Parkwood Center look forward to this event every year.
douglasnow.com
Douglas man arrested after allegedly destroying interior of house, harming his grandmother
Keigan Jones of Douglas was recently arrested in connection to an incident that took place in September after his grandmother reportedly believed "the devil was in him." Jones allegedly entered the home, began destroying things, and slammed his 75-year-old grandmother to the ground in front of two juveniles. According to...
Valdosta warns residents about freezing temperatures
The city of Valdosta is sounding the alarm for both residents and businesses due to upcoming freezing weather. An arctic blast is expected to impact Georgia Thursday and city officials want residents to be prepared. The cityis asking businesses not to run their sprinkler systems from Dec. 22 to Dec....
douglasnow.com
Two-vehicle accident on Highway 441 claims life of Pearson resident
Glenda Lang, 58, of Pearson, lost her life following a fatal crash on Highway 441 Sunday night. At this time, little information has been provided. According to a law enforcement officer, the wreck occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Highway 441 near Harvey Vickers Road. While a Georgia State Patrol report has not yet become available, the source told DouglasNow a white pickup truck struck the rear of Lang's vehicle after a car in front of the truck swerved into the other lane.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Cedar Grove Cemetery, Lumber City
Cedar Grove is an historic African-American cemetery in Lumber City, across the highway from the white cemetery. It contains a mixture of vernacular and commercial markers. The headstone of Annie Comings is of a style I’ve rarely encountered, which is cruciform but also evokes a human figure or perhaps an angel.
