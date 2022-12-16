Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
New visions for mental health care
Globally, 1 in 5 people will be affected by a serious mental health issue. Yet, according to Thomas Insel, the former head of the National Institute of Mental Health, despite tens of billions of dollars invested in neuroscience and genetics research, we've hardly moved the needle in improving the lives of people living with mental illness.
Let Mindfulness.com Help Improve Your Mental Health
Over the past few years, there’s been a growing increase in therapy as more people seek counseling and other ways to improve their mental health. As a result, treatment and mental health have become more mainstream. A byproduct of these mainstream conversations has been the proliferation and availability of...
2minutemedicine.com
Wellness Check: Mental Health
1. In this meta-ethnography, basic human needs, psycho-emotional factors, and external social determinants demonstrated a role in the unmet mental health needs of homeless individuals. 2. Furthermore, stable housing was found to be foundational in improving all domains of mental health needs. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Over 200,000 individuals...
Researchers said 9.2 million Americans struggling with both addiction and a co-occurring mental health disorder
One of the first things we learn about drugs is that they can destroy our minds and our lives if we are not careful. This negative reality is what drives many people to seek additional treatment to help them cope with mental health issues. Unfortunately, many victims of substance abuse and addiction do not get the help they need.
ajmc.com
Review: Infertility Associated With Depression, Anxiety, and Emotional Distress
Infertility and mental health have a complex relationship, with the impact of mental distress in evaluating for infertility and fertility treatments being quite significant. Many pharmacologic treatments in assisted reproduction technology (ART) can affect mental health. Similarly, depression, anxiety, and emotional distress may affect the outcomes of (ART) and other infertility treatments, although this is controversial.
psychologytoday.com
Physician Depression and Burnout
Physician burnout and depression are on the rise. Mental health disorders and outcomes are frequently omitted in media discussions of burnout. Interventions for both mental health and burnout in healthcare professionals must be considered together. Systemic and individual changes must be made to help healthcare workers avoid burnout and other...
psychologytoday.com
AI Can Use Your Voice to Detect Depression
Current depression screenings tend to be subjective. AI can be a useful tool to screen depression by recognizing biomarkers in the human voice. AI might be more accurate than human screenings, although it raises concerns about privacy and ethics. “Prevention is key.” Wise words often spoken by medical practitioners. There...
