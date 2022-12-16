Michael Chernow’s resume is impressive: celebrity chef, entrepreneur, podcast host. Now, he’s aiming to add CrossFit competitor to his list of titles. In collaboration with Men’s Health and Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro, Chernow will be training for the next eight weeks to earn a spot to compete at the 2023 NOBULL CrossFit Quarterfinals (formerly called “Regionals”). Reaching this goal will require meeting competitive standards across a variety of strength- and endurance-based CrossFit Open workouts that any athlete in the country can enter, either as an individual or as a member of a team. Open workouts don’t start until February 2023, with the Quarterfinals taking place the following month, and Chernow will need every last training session between now and then to prepare.

