In 1868, while searching for ore-bearing stone in Iowa, miner James Rice came across an especially striking sight. An underground cavern filled with striking cave formations made up of crystals including argonite, travertine, satin stalagmite, stalactite, and calcareous spar. Below the cavern roof sits a small pool of crystal-clear water.

CRYSTAL LAKE, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO