Good Morning America Spotted in Santa Claus Indiana
Tis' the season to broadcast live from the most Christmassy town in America!. Here in the Tri-State, we are no strangers to the little town of Santa Claus, Indiana. Many of us have spent a lot of summers enjoying the rides at Holiday World, and many Christmas seasons driving through the Santa Claus Land of Lights. There's always something fun to do in Santa Claus, and this week the little Hoosier town is garnering national attention.
14news.com
Preparation tips and tricks as the Tri-State heads into severe cold weather
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the Tri-State preps for severe weather, there are some things you can do to make sure you aren’t left out in the cold. Take it from Peter Geiger, the editor of the Farmer’s Almanac, when he says it can get pretty cold. “Around...
Evansville’s Top Trending Animal in 2022 is One You Probably Never Heard of Before
The top trending animal on Google for the Evansville area only comes out at night, and chances are, you might not have even heard of it. Google just released its year-end trends. The local year in search for the Evansville area in 2022 revealed quite a few interesting things. Some of these trends that Google found include:
Owensville School letting out early
OWENSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) has announced that Owensville School is letting out early on Monday. According to officials with the South Gibson School Corporation, the school is dismissing early because of HVAC issues. GCSO says Owensville School will dismiss at 12:15 p.m. on December 19.
Family shares info after man disappears in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an Evansville man has been missing for over a week after he never came home from work. According to the Evansville Police Department, 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert was reported missing on December 10. Colbert’s family released a statement in hopes someone may know where he is, saying he was […]
14news.com
Gifts collected for seniors in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - This holiday season two Owensboro organizations are coming together to bring cheer to others. Thanks to Home Instead and Faithful Friends Kentucky, nearly 1,000 senior citizens will now have Christmas gifts. Around 50 volunteers joined forces to collect gifts for seniors who may be in need...
This is What an Asteroid Hitting Evansville Would Look Like
What would the outcome of an asteroid hitting Evansville, Indiana look like? Spoiler Alert: Not so good!. There's always been something fascinating to me about movies like Deep Impact, Armageddon, more recently the movie Green Land, and other disaster films about a meteor impacting Earth. The movies make it look so devastating, but in reality, how bad would it be? Of course, that depends on a few factors such as the size of the asteroid, its speed, and the impact angle. In the movies, it looks something like this:
14news.com
On Alert for dangerous wind chills, accumulating snow Thu-Sat
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A potent winter storm continues to take shape to our west and will arrive in the Tri-State on Thursday and Friday. We are on alert for sub-zero wind chills, single-digit lows and highs in the teens Friday and Saturday. Chances for accumulating snow will be best on Thursday evening through early Friday. Strong winds may limit visibility and make travel dangerous on Thursday night and Friday.
WTHI
Local couple dies in Knox Co. crash
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are dead after a crash in Knox County. Indiana State Police say the crash involved a car and a semi. It happened just afer 6:30 Monday night on U.S. 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Police say Russell Wilson, 60, from Princeton, was...
14news.com
Single-digit cold and possible snow on the way
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After reaching the mid-to-upper 30s Saturday, the temperature will drop into the lower 20s overnight. High temperatures will hover around the upper 30s and lower 40s to start off the coming week, and low temperatures will drop into the 20s. About halfway through the week, a...
Daviess Co. shelter forced to start euthanizing dogs, asks for help
Friends of Daviess County Animal Care and Control announced it is out of time and options.
Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds for This Indiana Winter
As we prepare for what might be a cold and snowy winter, here's something that you might want to know about when it comes to your coffee grounds. This upcoming Indiana winter could see above-average precipitation, according to a recent report. On top of that, the Farmer's Almanac forecasts that we're in for an "unseasonably cold" season. They also include the word, "snowy." If you believe in winter weather folklore, recent persimmon seeds show that we are going to have a lot of snow this year. While, we know for certain, over the next couple of weeks, the temperature will be dropping quite a bit, there's also a possibility of a White Christmas here in the Evansville area. That being said, now would be a good time to get prepared for winter weather. What better way to do that than by sharing a winter weather hack that you might not know about?
EPD looking for missing man who never came home from work
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is looking for a man who never came home from work. Police say Kenneth Brian Colbert, 47, was reported missing on December 10. EPD says the last time that Colbert’s family made contact with him was on December 9 through text messages. Police note Colbert never […]
DNR: Indiana deer hunter dies after falling from tree stand in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana man died after falling from a tree stand while hunting for deer. According to the Department of Natural Resources, 57-year-old Kevin Leech of Heltonville was hunting in a climbing tree stand when it malfunctioned, causing him to fall. A fellow hunter discovered Leech and alerted emergency personnel. The incident […]
wamwamfm.com
Richard H. “Dick” Schroeder
Richard H. “Dick” Schroeder, 85, passed away at 4:45 am on December 15, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family. Dick was born on April 1, 1937 in Bicknell, IN and is the son of Roscoe and Hilda (Grabbe) Schroeder. Dick married Marilyn Strange on August 9, 1959 and they celebrated sixty three years of marriage.
Unintentional shooting leads to death in Greene Co.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, an unintentional shooting resulted in a death at around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 17. A 16-year-old was unloading a semi-automatic handgun for cleaning and “unintentionally discharged one round” hitting 21-year-old Bryar Laws. Laws was hit by the bullet and taken […]
Free toys spread smiles at Evansville school event
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — During the season of giving, a partnership between an Evansville school and church aims to give back to those who need it the most. Cedar Hall Community School and City Church set up a holiday shopping center earlier this week, providing parents the opportunity to shop for their children free of […]
Emergency crews respond to early morning crash
LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Emergency crews responded to a crash at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Spurgeon Road and Sate Road 68. The original call came in to report a vehicle that hit a utility pole. Additional information has yet to be released. This is a developing story, Eyewitness […]
14news.com
Homeless shelters prepare for temperature drop
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - White flag days are crucial to the homeless population when the temperatures drop. With temperatures in the Tri-State set to drop to below freezing days before Christmas, homeless shelters across the region are preparing for a larger presence in the coming weeks. “It’s crucial for us,...
