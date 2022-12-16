ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local man reportedly recorded up girls' skirts at church, shared child porn online

By By JOHNATHAN HOGAN
Idaho State Journal
 5 days ago

An Idaho Falls man was arrested Wednesday after an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation learned he was sharing child pornography online.

Nathan Law, 48, reportedly admitted to investigators that he had hidden cameras in bathrooms in multiple residences in Bonneville County. He also told police he had produced videos of girls as young as 9 years old at his church.

“Law stated that he attempted to record video up the skirts of these girls within the past couple of weeks,” the probable cause affidavit states.

Police reportedly found videos matching the description given by Law. He told police he recorded the videos for “sexual reasons.” The affidavit does not include the name of the church where Law reportedly targeted his victims.

Law came under investigation after child pornography that was spread online was traced back to his IP address.

A search warrant was issued and police searched Law’s residence. ICAC, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho Falls Police Department participated, finding 785 videos and photos. Those described in court records describe videos of children as young as 8 years old being being sexually abused.

Law admitted to accessing the child pornography online and owning both the IP address and email used to spread them to other users. He reportedly told police he “has a pornography problem and that it has gone too far.”

Law also admitted to recording women without their knowledge and sharing the videos. He said he hid cameras in areas where they would typically expect privacy. Two of the victims were adult women. The third victim may have been under 18 at the time, according to the affidavit. The videos and photos recorded with these hidden cameras were among those found by police.

Law was charged with six counts of possession of child sexually exploitative material, each punishable with up to 10 years in prison. He was also charged with four counts of video voyeurism, punishable with up to five years in prison each.

Bond was set at $75,000, and a judge ordered that Law would be required to wear an ankle monitor and report to pretrial supervision if he posts bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Dec. 27 in Bonneville County Court.

