AEP Energy Partners Unveils Solar and Wind RFPs for PJM, ERCOT Projects
AEP Energy Partners (AEPEP), a wholly owned subsidiary of American Electric Power, is seeking proposals for off-take from new and existing solar and wind facilities located in the PJM service region and new solar facilities located in ERCOT to support the company’s growing retail and wholesale loads in Texas and Ohio, including the city of Columbus community choice aggregation program.
Mitsubishi Power Set to Supply Origis Energy with BESS Projects in the Southeast
Origis Energy has contracted with Mitsubishi Power Americas to deliver three utility-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) projects totaling 150 MW / 600 MWh. The projects will be co-located with three Origis Energy photovoltaic solar facilities in the Southeast United States to reduce curtailment of excess solar generation which will enable greater efficiency and higher capacity of the sites.
Canadian Solar to Begin Manufacturing Modules with Up to 690 W Output
Canadian Solar Inc.’s majority-owned subsidiary, CSI Solar Co. Ltd., is starting mass production of high-efficiency N-type TOPCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) solar modules in the first quarter of 2023. Canadian Solar’s TOPCon modules have a power output of up to 690 W, and a cell conversion efficiency of around...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
