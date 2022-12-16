Read full article on original website
z1077fm.com
Wildfire Season Planning: 29 Palms and Wonder Valley meeting tonight 12/20
California made it through the 2022 wildfire season without experiencing the devastating numbers from previous years – but ongoing drought and an unpredictable climate makes planning for fire seasons essential, especially here in the high desert. Robert Haydon rejoins us with meetings where you can share your input. The...
z1077fm.com
No Delays in Holiday Burrtec Collections schedule
Burrtec, the waste disposal company that is responsible for collecting trash and recycling from residences in Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, and the unincorporated parts of the high desert, has announced that there will be no delays with collection services over the next two weeks. Because both Christmas and New Years...
NBC Los Angeles
Take a Charming Boat Ride With Santa Claus in Palm Desert
A MAGICAL SLEIGH ISN'T A BOAT, though it can have a boat-like shape, and roomy benches like a boat might, and a powerful way of moving forward... so perhaps, all in all, boats and sleighs are rather similar. True, a vessel that sails the waves often relies on a motor, while aerodynamic reindeer are famously known to pull a sky-high sleigh, but you can see how the two conveyances might be not-too-distantly related. So when Santa decides to park the sleigh and give his trusty team of antlered icons the afternoon off, it isn't a surprise to find him enjoying a little time on the water, which, of course, could be viewed as unfrozen snow (and Santa does love all snow-related things).
z1077fm.com
Blood drive tomorrow 12/21 at Vons in Yucca Valley
Blood is desperately needed in the Morongo Basin. To that end, Lifestream will be holding a blood drive tomorrow (December 21) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Vons, located at 57590 Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley. Healthy individuals at least 15 years of age may donate blood. Everyone under 17 years of age must provide LifeStream with written parental consent.
z1077fm.com
Structure fire at ‘Chollita Complex’ in Joshua Tree on Saturday 12/17
A boarded up structure that caught fire in Joshua Tree was quickly handled by San Bernardino County Fire on Saturday morning (December 17). At around 10:30 a.m., an engine dispatching medical aid in the high desert saw smoke in the distance. Upon arrival at the location on Chollita Road west of El Reposo, County Fire crews discovered a boarded up single story building producing a moderate amount of smoke.
z1077fm.com
A trip on Basin Transit from Yucca Valley, through Joshua Tree to 29 Palms
The wide expanse of the high desert can often feel fragmented, our shifting destinations distant, inconvenient and even dangerous due to our extreme weather and pitch-black nights. With the option of a walking commute a rarity, it’s ironic we live in an area of such natural beauty yet spend most of our time confined to our automobiles; our eyes fixated on the road rather than the gorgeous panorama surrounding us.
z1077fm.com
A few tips to keep your decorated holiday home fire safe
The holiday season is in full swing and our public safety officials from the San Bernardino Fire Protection District want you to be safe while decorating your home. Before you put up any electrically lighted decorations, check the equipment to make sure it will operate safely. Check for burned-out lights, empty sockets, and broken bulbs. Inspect wires carefully for breaks, fraying and damaged connections before plugging anything in and any damaged lights strands should just be tossed.
First Firebird fan fest at Acrisure Arena
The firebirds are just one day away from their first home game in the desert. An amped-up crowd came out for the Firebird Fan Fest at Acrisure arena. Fans like the Preston family are ready for the home opener. "I love it. You should come, please; it's so great; come, ladies and gentlemen," said the Preston Girls. The post First Firebird fan fest at Acrisure Arena appeared first on KESQ.
Indio Police hosts ‘Shop with a Cop’ to spread holiday cheer to 12 local students
The Indio Police Department helped make the holidays a little more special for 12 local students. The children participated in Indio PD's annual "Shop with a Cop" program at the Walmart Supercenter in Indio Monday morning. Indio PD partners with Walmart and the Desert Sands Unified School District to identify students in need and give The post Indio Police hosts ‘Shop with a Cop’ to spread holiday cheer to 12 local students appeared first on KESQ.
A Coachella artist who never went to the Palm Springs Art Museum as a child got to host an art workshop for an event called Family+
Hundreds of people came to the Palm Springs Art Museum to enjoy a day of hands-on art projects with local artists. The museum calls the event "Family Plus." Children and adults went to art-inspired workshops to create paper collages and vision boards. Vendors from across the valley had their products on display for sale. One of The post A Coachella artist who never went to the Palm Springs Art Museum as a child got to host an art workshop for an event called Family+ appeared first on KESQ.
menifee247.com
Menifee children have a special day at Santa's Workshop
Helped by one of Santa's elves, a young girl picks out a gift from one of several display tables. (Staff photos) Menifee youngsters had fun picking out free Christmas gifts and visiting Santa on Saturday at the 17th annual Menifee Santa's Workshop at Quail Valley Elementary School. The program, held...
Holiday pet adoption bonanza set for Saturday in Riverside County
A campaign to boost adoptions of homeless dogs and cats in Riverside County by offering them at low or no cost is scheduled Saturday in Jurupa Valley and Thousand Palms, where residents seeking to add a furry friend to their home before the New Year were encouraged to pay a visit.
z1077fm.com
29 Palms Planning Commission meeting cancelled 12/20
Tonight’s regularly scheduled meeting of the Twentynine Palms Planning Commission has been cancelled. The Planning Commission will meet next in 2023.
zachnews.net
Needles, CA: Needles Eagles Aerie 2599, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station, volunteers and Santa Claus gave away new toys for free to local kids.
Sources: Needles Eagles Aerie 2599 and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information) Needles, California: Residence in the neighborhood off of Bailey Avenue we’re awaken to motorcycles, sirens and cheers as members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 2599, deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station, volunteers and Santa Claus greeted kids and their families to new toys on Saturday, December 17th, 2022.
mouseinfo.com
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: SkyPark at Santa’s Village brings a winter wonderland to life for the 2022 season
As we near Christmas Day, it’s the perfect time to talk about SkyPark at Santa’s Village! The yearound alpine outdoor adventure park has a special holiday twinkle at this time of year and if you’re planning to visit, we want to make sure all our Disney Park-loving friends know how to get the most out of their trip.
No-Burn Order Issued Sunday in Southland
The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland Sunday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area.
z1077fm.com
H.O.P.E. – Homeless Outreach Proactive Enforcement looks to help the unhoused in Morongo Basin
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department conducted outreach to unhoused people in the Morongo Basin on Friday (December 16). The Sheriff’s Homeless Outreach Proactive Enforcement, known as H.O.P.E. was explained by Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station Captain Robert Warrick during his appearance on last week’s Z1077 Up Close Show.
z1077fm.com
Wednesday Water Round up: Joshua Basin Water District and Hi-Desert Water District
Tomorrow (December 21, 2022) at 4 p.m., the Hi-Desert Water District will meet at the district office on Inca Trail. And in Joshua Tree, the Joshua Basin Water District’s regular meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the office on Chollita Road, and this meeting will be available to the public via Zoom or telephone only.
z1077fm.com
Robert Haydon named Z107.7 Online News Editor
The Z107.7 News Department is proud to announce that Robert Haydon is the new Online News Editor. This position was newly created specifically for Haydon, who was initially brought on as an Assignment Reporter but quickly demonstrated an incredible faculty for news gathering and tailoring Z107.7’s hyper-local material for a growing online audience. If you’ve noticed this radio station’s revamped website, the credit for the slick and innovative redesign is his fine work.
z1077fm.com
Free COVID protection, testing and treatment in the Morongo Basin
COVID numbers are on a slow but steady in southern California – and San Bernardino county is no exception. Robert Haydon joins us with some resources that can help keep you safe during the holiday season. The Morongo Basin Healthcare District wants to remind high desert residents that free...
