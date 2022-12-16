Read full article on original website
z1077fm.com
Wildfire Season Planning: 29 Palms and Wonder Valley meeting tonight 12/20
California made it through the 2022 wildfire season without experiencing the devastating numbers from previous years – but ongoing drought and an unpredictable climate makes planning for fire seasons essential, especially here in the high desert. Robert Haydon rejoins us with meetings where you can share your input. The...
z1077fm.com
Free COVID protection, testing and treatment in the Morongo Basin
COVID numbers are on a slow but steady in southern California – and San Bernardino county is no exception. Robert Haydon joins us with some resources that can help keep you safe during the holiday season. The Morongo Basin Healthcare District wants to remind high desert residents that free...
z1077fm.com
No Delays in Holiday Burrtec Collections schedule
Burrtec, the waste disposal company that is responsible for collecting trash and recycling from residences in Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, and the unincorporated parts of the high desert, has announced that there will be no delays with collection services over the next two weeks. Because both Christmas and New Years...
z1077fm.com
A trip on Basin Transit from Yucca Valley, through Joshua Tree to 29 Palms
The wide expanse of the high desert can often feel fragmented, our shifting destinations distant, inconvenient and even dangerous due to our extreme weather and pitch-black nights. With the option of a walking commute a rarity, it’s ironic we live in an area of such natural beauty yet spend most of our time confined to our automobiles; our eyes fixated on the road rather than the gorgeous panorama surrounding us.
z1077fm.com
Structure fire at ‘Chollita Complex’ in Joshua Tree on Saturday 12/17
A boarded up structure that caught fire in Joshua Tree was quickly handled by San Bernardino County Fire on Saturday morning (December 17). At around 10:30 a.m., an engine dispatching medical aid in the high desert saw smoke in the distance. Upon arrival at the location on Chollita Road west of El Reposo, County Fire crews discovered a boarded up single story building producing a moderate amount of smoke.
z1077fm.com
H.O.P.E. – Homeless Outreach Proactive Enforcement looks to help the unhoused in Morongo Basin
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department conducted outreach to unhoused people in the Morongo Basin on Friday (December 16). The Sheriff’s Homeless Outreach Proactive Enforcement, known as H.O.P.E. was explained by Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station Captain Robert Warrick during his appearance on last week’s Z1077 Up Close Show.
z1077fm.com
Wednesday Water Round up: Joshua Basin Water District and Hi-Desert Water District
Tomorrow (December 21, 2022) at 4 p.m., the Hi-Desert Water District will meet at the district office on Inca Trail. And in Joshua Tree, the Joshua Basin Water District’s regular meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the office on Chollita Road, and this meeting will be available to the public via Zoom or telephone only.
z1077fm.com
29 Palms Planning Commission meeting cancelled 12/20
Tonight’s regularly scheduled meeting of the Twentynine Palms Planning Commission has been cancelled. The Planning Commission will meet next in 2023.
z1077fm.com
A few tips to keep your decorated holiday home fire safe
The holiday season is in full swing and our public safety officials from the San Bernardino Fire Protection District want you to be safe while decorating your home. Before you put up any electrically lighted decorations, check the equipment to make sure it will operate safely. Check for burned-out lights, empty sockets, and broken bulbs. Inspect wires carefully for breaks, fraying and damaged connections before plugging anything in and any damaged lights strands should just be tossed.
vvng.com
City seeks eminent domain to seize property near Hesperia Country Club and Golf Course
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com)— The City of Hesperia is seeking to pass a resolution at its next meeting on December 20, 2022, to start the process of seizing a property near the golf course through eminent domain. The 15.5-acre property is located at Buckthorn Avenue, north of the Hesperia Country...
zachnews.net
Needles, CA: Needles Eagles Aerie 2599, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station, volunteers and Santa Claus gave away new toys for free to local kids.
Sources: Needles Eagles Aerie 2599 and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information) Needles, California: Residence in the neighborhood off of Bailey Avenue we’re awaken to motorcycles, sirens and cheers as members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 2599, deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station, volunteers and Santa Claus greeted kids and their families to new toys on Saturday, December 17th, 2022.
Fontana Herald News
Groceries and toys will be given away during holiday event on Dec. 20
Project Boon, a local organization, will be distributing holiday-themed bags of groceries and toys to children on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The event will begin at 10 a.m. at the Bloomington Community Health Center, 18601 Valley Boulevard in Bloomington. This annual holiday event is free (while supplies last). The groceries will...
No-Burn Order Issued Sunday in Southland
The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland Sunday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area.
Register With the County for Emergency Notifications
In cases of impending danger the Riverside and/or San Bernardino County Sheriff and Fire Departments send high-speed mass notifications via telephone and text messages. In an effort to quickly communicate information about what is occurring. This system is known as the Telephone Emergency Notification System (TENS). The counties use a...
2 people injured in single vehicle crash in Palm Desert
Two people were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning, after a single vehicle crash. CalFire officials said that the crash happened just after midnight Sunday morning, on Portola Ave. and Mesa View Drive, near the Ironwood Country Club. Firefighters said that one car was on its side against a gate when they arrived on The post 2 people injured in single vehicle crash in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
SB County officials warn of real estate scam run by former “Big Brother” reality show contestant
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – San Bernardino County tax officials are warning homeowners of a nationwide property scam where homeowners are tricked into assigning a lien on their property in exchange for an upfront cash payment. The scam is called the “Homeowner Benefit Program.”
goldrushcam.com
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results in 31 Felony Arrests
December 20, 2022 - The San Bernardino County Sheriff Department reports between December 10, 2022, and December 16, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley Town Council meeting agenda – Mayoral transition and appointments
At tonight’s meeting, Mayor Jim Schooler will appoint Mathew Thomas as a Planning Commissioner. Mayor Pro Tem Rick Denison will appoint James Henderson as a Planning Commissioner. Council Member Merl Abel will appoint Gerard Noonan for a 4-year term as a Planning Commissioner. Mayor Schooler will re-affirm Jeff Brady for another term as a Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Commissioner, and Council Member Merl Abel will re-affirm Matthew Rauch for another term as a Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Commissioner. Council Member Denison will re-affirm Andrea Stahle for another term as a Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Commissioner.
Pedestrian hit by car in La Quinta suffers non-life-threatening injuries
A man was hit by a car on Highway 111, just west of Washington Street in the city of La Quinta, Saturday evening. Riverside County Sheriff Deputies responded to the incident just after 5 p.m. The pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Officials said the driver stayed at the scene after The post Pedestrian hit by car in La Quinta suffers non-life-threatening injuries appeared first on KESQ.
philadelphiaobserver.com
City Of Palm Springs Seeks Reparations Consultant To Address Restitution Claims By Black And Mexican Families Forcibly Evicted In 1950s To 1960s
City officials and land developers, looking to capitalize on rising land values, colluded to forcibly remove hundreds of Black and Mexican families from a one-mile section of land known as Section 14. Now, more than a half-century later, the City of Palm Springs, Calif., is hiring an economic consultant to help develop a reparations program to enhance the quality of life for those affected by this displacement.
