No Delays in Holiday Burrtec Collections schedule
Burrtec, the waste disposal company that is responsible for collecting trash and recycling from residences in Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, and the unincorporated parts of the high desert, has announced that there will be no delays with collection services over the next two weeks. Because both Christmas and New Years...
Blood drive tomorrow 12/21 at Vons in Yucca Valley
Blood is desperately needed in the Morongo Basin. To that end, Lifestream will be holding a blood drive tomorrow (December 21) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Vons, located at 57590 Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley. Healthy individuals at least 15 years of age may donate blood. Everyone under 17 years of age must provide LifeStream with written parental consent.
A trip on Basin Transit from Yucca Valley, through Joshua Tree to 29 Palms
The wide expanse of the high desert can often feel fragmented, our shifting destinations distant, inconvenient and even dangerous due to our extreme weather and pitch-black nights. With the option of a walking commute a rarity, it’s ironic we live in an area of such natural beauty yet spend most of our time confined to our automobiles; our eyes fixated on the road rather than the gorgeous panorama surrounding us.
Wednesday Water Round up: Joshua Basin Water District and Hi-Desert Water District
Tomorrow (December 21, 2022) at 4 p.m., the Hi-Desert Water District will meet at the district office on Inca Trail. And in Joshua Tree, the Joshua Basin Water District’s regular meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the office on Chollita Road, and this meeting will be available to the public via Zoom or telephone only.
City Of Palm Springs Seeks Reparations Consultant To Address Restitution Claims By Black And Mexican Families Forcibly Evicted In 1950s To 1960s
City officials and land developers, looking to capitalize on rising land values, colluded to forcibly remove hundreds of Black and Mexican families from a one-mile section of land known as Section 14. Now, more than a half-century later, the City of Palm Springs, Calif., is hiring an economic consultant to help develop a reparations program to enhance the quality of life for those affected by this displacement.
DOJ reports reveal Desert Hot Springs had the lowest crime reports in the Coachella Valley
According to the Department of Justice data, crime reports are down in Desert Hot Springs between the years 2001 and 2021. "I honestly feel like you don't really see a lot of crime," says Pattie Cruz, owner of Kali Certified Flowers. Kali-certified flowers have been a family business in desert hot springs for eight years.
Beaumont approves incentives for downtown business developments
Beaumont has been working to address obstacles that may have caused some potential businesses to think twice about locating downtown, such as parking, streamlining a conceivably expensive application process, and sizes of available buildings. The city has been developing incentives to alleviate some of those barriers for entry into the...
Police investigate vandalism at Palm Springs City Hall
The Palm Springs Police Department is investigating vandalism at city hall. Police said they received reports of vandalism at around 6:00 a.m. on Monday. City employees said they discovered a shattered window and glass door on the west side of the building. Repairs are currently underway.
Holiday pet adoption bonanza set for Saturday in Riverside County
A campaign to boost adoptions of homeless dogs and cats in Riverside County by offering them at low or no cost is scheduled Saturday in Jurupa Valley and Thousand Palms, where residents seeking to add a furry friend to their home before the New Year were encouraged to pay a visit.
Aldi market in Palm Springs evacuated
Shoppers have been evacuated from the Aldi supermarket in Palm Springs as firefighters investigate an issue at the store. It is unconfirmed exactly what the issue is at the store, which is on Ramon Road near Gene Autry Trail. One customer told News Channel 3 that there may have been an issue on the roof
Structure fire at ‘Chollita Complex’ in Joshua Tree on Saturday 12/17
A boarded up structure that caught fire in Joshua Tree was quickly handled by San Bernardino County Fire on Saturday morning (December 17). At around 10:30 a.m., an engine dispatching medical aid in the high desert saw smoke in the distance. Upon arrival at the location on Chollita Road west of El Reposo, County Fire crews discovered a boarded up single story building producing a moderate amount of smoke.
A Coachella artist who never went to the Palm Springs Art Museum as a child got to host an art workshop for an event called Family+
Hundreds of people came to the Palm Springs Art Museum to enjoy a day of hands-on art projects with local artists. The museum calls the event "Family Plus." Children and adults went to art-inspired workshops to create paper collages and vision boards. Vendors from across the valley had their products on display for sale.
Homeless encampment near Palm Springs Walmart cleaned up
A homeless encampment set up on the sidewalk along Crossley Road between the PetSmart and Walmart in Palm Springs has been cleaned up. Palm Springs police Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza said they have been receiving complaints about over the last three weeks about people camping in tents in the area. Araiza said Walmart staff met with
29 Palms Planning Commission meeting cancelled 12/20
Tonight’s regularly scheduled meeting of the Twentynine Palms Planning Commission has been cancelled. The Planning Commission will meet next in 2023.
Yucca Valley Town Council meeting agenda – Mayoral transition and appointments
At tonight’s meeting, Mayor Jim Schooler will appoint Mathew Thomas as a Planning Commissioner. Mayor Pro Tem Rick Denison will appoint James Henderson as a Planning Commissioner. Council Member Merl Abel will appoint Gerard Noonan for a 4-year term as a Planning Commissioner. Mayor Schooler will re-affirm Jeff Brady for another term as a Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Commissioner, and Council Member Merl Abel will re-affirm Matthew Rauch for another term as a Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Commissioner. Council Member Denison will re-affirm Andrea Stahle for another term as a Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Commissioner.
8 New Restaurants to Check Out This Season in Greater Palm Springs
Hungry for Something Fresh? Make a Reservation at One of These New Restaurants in the Desert. With its booming food scene and cities like Palm Springs, Palm Desert and Joshua Tree—each with its own unique flavor—it’s no surprise that Greater Palm Springs has become a beloved resort destination over the years. Although it may be known for its midcentury modern design and Old Hollywood charm, the Greater Palm Springs area is more than just a window into the past. Much to the delight of locals and visitors alike, there are always new restaurants popping up in the area, and this season is no different. Here are eight new restaurants for you to try on your next day or night out in the desert.
Two Yucca Valley pedestrian improvement projects move forward
On Monday the 16th the Onaga Trail Pedestrian Improvement Project kicked off. The Town of Yucca Valley has committed to upgrading the stretch of road for pedestrian safety purposes while complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and will include the creation sidewalks with ramps and gutters. Construction has begun on the first part of the Onaga Trail project, which will see work being done between Acoma Trail and Grand Ave.
Hemet Man Accused of Distributing Fentanyl via the Mail
A 37-year-old man accused of distributing fentanyl out of his Hemet apartment, sending packets of the substance via U.S. mail, was in federal custody Monday. Ignacio Alcala was arrested last week following an investigation involving the Riverside County Gang Impact Team and U.S. Postal Service. Alcala was federally charged with...
Two men wanted for entering 29 Palms home, cutting woman’s hair, assault
A woman in 29 Palms reported an alleged assault in her home on Wednesday, December 14th. At around 4:30PM the victim called 911 and reported that two male suspects had entered her home and cut the victim’s hair with an unknown object, then began assaulting the victim. Both suspects fled the location before deputies arrived.
2 people injured in single vehicle crash in Palm Desert
Two people were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning, after a single vehicle crash. CalFire officials said that the crash happened just after midnight Sunday morning, on Portola Ave. and Mesa View Drive, near the Ironwood Country Club. Firefighters said that one car was on its side against a gate when they arrived on
