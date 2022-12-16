Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Romantic Mountain Getaway Itinerary in Big BearTammy EminethBig Bear Lake, CA
Purchasing Luxury Real Estate in Coachella ValleyTammy EminethCoachella, CA
San Jacinto, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Jacinto, CA
Banning, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBanning, CA
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
Related
z1077fm.com
Wildfire Season Planning: 29 Palms and Wonder Valley meeting tonight 12/20
California made it through the 2022 wildfire season without experiencing the devastating numbers from previous years – but ongoing drought and an unpredictable climate makes planning for fire seasons essential, especially here in the high desert. Robert Haydon rejoins us with meetings where you can share your input. The...
z1077fm.com
Blood drive tomorrow 12/21 at Vons in Yucca Valley
Blood is desperately needed in the Morongo Basin. To that end, Lifestream will be holding a blood drive tomorrow (December 21) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Vons, located at 57590 Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley. Healthy individuals at least 15 years of age may donate blood. Everyone under 17 years of age must provide LifeStream with written parental consent.
Snow place like the rink: Locals enjoy first evening of public skate at Berger Foundation Iceplex
What better way to kick off the holiday season than going to the ice rink! It was the first evening for public skating at the Berger Foundation Iceplex in Acrisure Arena. Dozen of people lined up, laced up and took to the ice! “It's like special for everybody. It's amazing," said Nick De Santiago of The post Snow place like the rink: Locals enjoy first evening of public skate at Berger Foundation Iceplex appeared first on KESQ.
NBC Los Angeles
Take a Charming Boat Ride With Santa Claus in Palm Desert
A MAGICAL SLEIGH ISN'T A BOAT, though it can have a boat-like shape, and roomy benches like a boat might, and a powerful way of moving forward... so perhaps, all in all, boats and sleighs are rather similar. True, a vessel that sails the waves often relies on a motor, while aerodynamic reindeer are famously known to pull a sky-high sleigh, but you can see how the two conveyances might be not-too-distantly related. So when Santa decides to park the sleigh and give his trusty team of antlered icons the afternoon off, it isn't a surprise to find him enjoying a little time on the water, which, of course, could be viewed as unfrozen snow (and Santa does love all snow-related things).
z1077fm.com
No Delays in Holiday Burrtec Collections schedule
Burrtec, the waste disposal company that is responsible for collecting trash and recycling from residences in Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, and the unincorporated parts of the high desert, has announced that there will be no delays with collection services over the next two weeks. Because both Christmas and New Years...
z1077fm.com
A trip on Basin Transit from Yucca Valley, through Joshua Tree to 29 Palms
The wide expanse of the high desert can often feel fragmented, our shifting destinations distant, inconvenient and even dangerous due to our extreme weather and pitch-black nights. With the option of a walking commute a rarity, it’s ironic we live in an area of such natural beauty yet spend most of our time confined to our automobiles; our eyes fixated on the road rather than the gorgeous panorama surrounding us.
z1077fm.com
Structure fire at ‘Chollita Complex’ in Joshua Tree on Saturday 12/17
A boarded up structure that caught fire in Joshua Tree was quickly handled by San Bernardino County Fire on Saturday morning (December 17). At around 10:30 a.m., an engine dispatching medical aid in the high desert saw smoke in the distance. Upon arrival at the location on Chollita Road west of El Reposo, County Fire crews discovered a boarded up single story building producing a moderate amount of smoke.
First Firebird fan fest at Acrisure Arena
The firebirds are just one day away from their first home game in the desert. An amped-up crowd came out for the Firebird Fan Fest at Acrisure arena. Fans like the Preston family are ready for the home opener. "I love it. You should come, please; it's so great; come, ladies and gentlemen," said the Preston Girls. The post First Firebird fan fest at Acrisure Arena appeared first on KESQ.
A Coachella artist who never went to the Palm Springs Art Museum as a child got to host an art workshop for an event called Family+
Hundreds of people came to the Palm Springs Art Museum to enjoy a day of hands-on art projects with local artists. The museum calls the event "Family Plus." Children and adults went to art-inspired workshops to create paper collages and vision boards. Vendors from across the valley had their products on display for sale. One of The post A Coachella artist who never went to the Palm Springs Art Museum as a child got to host an art workshop for an event called Family+ appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Wednesday Water Round up: Joshua Basin Water District and Hi-Desert Water District
Tomorrow (December 21, 2022) at 4 p.m., the Hi-Desert Water District will meet at the district office on Inca Trail. And in Joshua Tree, the Joshua Basin Water District’s regular meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the office on Chollita Road, and this meeting will be available to the public via Zoom or telephone only.
Fans weigh in on experience at Coachella Valley Firebirds’ first-ever home game
Fans are weighing in on their experience at Acrisure Arena Sunday night for the Coachella Valley Firebirds' first-ever home game. Check Out Highlights from the Game Here It was calm rinkside after the game with crews in the stands cleaning up but just a couple hours ago, it was a full house and Firebird fans The post Fans weigh in on experience at Coachella Valley Firebirds’ first-ever home game appeared first on KESQ.
SFGate
Zebras and Lemons and Art, Oh My! Tuscan-Style Village Flourishes on 1,225-Acre SoCal Ranch for $23M
A spectacular spread in Lake Elsinore, CA, designed to replicate a luxurious Tuscan villa, has hit the market for a whopping $22,950,000. And the magnificent 1,225-acre property is almost as breathtaking as the house itself. There are elaborate fountains, Renaissance sculptures, a chapel, and even a giraffe. Yes, the sale...
z1077fm.com
29 Palms Planning Commission meeting cancelled 12/20
Tonight’s regularly scheduled meeting of the Twentynine Palms Planning Commission has been cancelled. The Planning Commission will meet next in 2023.
No-Burn Order Issued Sunday in Southland
The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland Sunday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area.
Indio Police hosts ‘Shop with a Cop’ to spread holiday cheer to 12 local students
The Indio Police Department helped make the holidays a little more special for 12 local students. The children participated in Indio PD's annual "Shop with a Cop" program at the Walmart Supercenter in Indio Monday morning. Indio PD partners with Walmart and the Desert Sands Unified School District to identify students in need and give The post Indio Police hosts ‘Shop with a Cop’ to spread holiday cheer to 12 local students appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Crumbl Cookies Opens in La Quinta
Crumble Cookies in La Quinta has their grand opening Friday, December 16th. Store owners, Robert and Cami McFarlane, stopped by NBC Palm Springs to give viewers a peek at what they can expect. The store is located at 46480 Washington Street near the Trader Joe’s. Store hours are from 8...
vvng.com
City seeks eminent domain to seize property near Hesperia Country Club and Golf Course
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com)— The City of Hesperia is seeking to pass a resolution at its next meeting on December 20, 2022, to start the process of seizing a property near the golf course through eminent domain. The 15.5-acre property is located at Buckthorn Avenue, north of the Hesperia Country...
DOJ reports reveal Desert Hot Springs had the lowest crime reports in the Coachella Valley
According to the Department of Justice data, crime reports are down in Desert Hot Springs between the years 2001 and 2021. "I honestly feel like you don't really see a lot of crime," says Pattie Cruz, owner of Kali Certified Flowers. Kali-certified flowers have been a family business in desert hot springs for eight years. Cruz has The post DOJ reports reveal Desert Hot Springs had the lowest crime reports in the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
Holiday pet adoption bonanza set for Saturday in Riverside County
A campaign to boost adoptions of homeless dogs and cats in Riverside County by offering them at low or no cost is scheduled Saturday in Jurupa Valley and Thousand Palms, where residents seeking to add a furry friend to their home before the New Year were encouraged to pay a visit.
cvindependent.com
Hiking With T: The South Lykken Trail Is Near Downtown Palm Springs—yet It’s a World Away From Life’s Distractions
It’s the perfect time of year to hike in and around Palm Springs. There are so many amazing trails, with so much nature and wildlife to see and enjoy—all while getting in a good workout and burning off a few extra holiday calories. Among the most popular trails...
Comments / 0