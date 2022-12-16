A MAGICAL SLEIGH ISN'T A BOAT, though it can have a boat-like shape, and roomy benches like a boat might, and a powerful way of moving forward... so perhaps, all in all, boats and sleighs are rather similar. True, a vessel that sails the waves often relies on a motor, while aerodynamic reindeer are famously known to pull a sky-high sleigh, but you can see how the two conveyances might be not-too-distantly related. So when Santa decides to park the sleigh and give his trusty team of antlered icons the afternoon off, it isn't a surprise to find him enjoying a little time on the water, which, of course, could be viewed as unfrozen snow (and Santa does love all snow-related things).

PALM DESERT, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO