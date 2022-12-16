Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
Judge dismisses seven allegations against Les Miles, LSU made by former football recruiter
A Baton Rouge judge on Monday dismissed several counts from a former LSU recruiter's sweeping lawsuit against university officials and the Tigers' ex-football coach Les Miles. Sharon Lewis, a former associate athletic director, filed suit against LSU last year, alleging an atmosphere of hostility and discrimination was allowed to fester at the university after she reported sexual harassment claims two female students made against the coach.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge woman found guilty of scamming FEMA with stolen information
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 41-year-old Baton Rouge woman will serve time in federal prison after being convicted of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., Shawnda Augustus admitted to attempting to defraud FEMA by submitting 40 disaster unemployment assistance applications to the Louisiana Workforce Commission in her name and in the names of other victims without their consent or knowledge after the 2016 flood.
theadvocate.com
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana
A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
'Blood, Sweat and Bonfires' Unveils This Year's Amazing Bullfrog Bonfire Structure
In south Louisiana, we sure do love a good bonfire. But there's probably no place around that does it as big as the River Parishes along the Mississippi River.
Former Alabama WR transferring to Tide rival
A second Alabama transfer is headed to an SEC school, this one a rival. Receiver Aaron Anderson committed to LSU on Sunday afternoon in something of a homecoming. The New Orleans product spent one season in Tuscaloosa but is going back to the school to which he was originally committed.
Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant, 1031 West Lee Drive, Baton Rouge.Photo byM Henderson. What's for lunch at Mike Anderson's on West Lee Drive in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge loves good seafood, and Mike Anderson's delivers some of the best. Established in 1975, the restaurant has become a tradition for celebrations and fun with family and friends in a festive atmosphere. It is one the city's favorite places to enjoy lunch, dinner, oysters, appetizers, lovely desserts, and delicious drinks.
NOLA.com
WATCH: Coach Drew Brees gives pep talk to Purdue; LSU fans had feelings about it
Purdue announced last week that Drew Brees will be an assistant coach for his alma mater as the Boilermakers prepare to face LSU in the Citrus Bowl. In a video posted to his Instagram, Brees gave a motivational speech to his new players. "This is a new era of Purdue...
LSU Hosts Pair of Elite Transfer Portal Defensive Linemen For Visits
It was a busy weekend on the recruiting trail for this LSU football program. Along with hosting a few 2023 targets, Brian Kelly’s staff also welcomed a pair of transfer portal defensive linemen. The Tigers brought in Oregon EDGE Bradyn Swinson and Arizona defensive lineman Paris Shands for visits...
brproud.com
Having trouble adjusting to Baton Rouge’s colder temperatures? Your vehicle may be too
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s a common joke among locals that Baton Rouge’s winter season lasts for mere days before making way for much warmer temperatures. That said, the “few days” of cold that capital area residents must contend with can be a bit bone-chilling. It may also leave those of us who aren’t used to freezing temperatures with some uncertainty as to how to deal with the cold weather.
brproud.com
Man arrested after Baton Rouge family says babysitter beat, burned baby
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge family is in pain as their toddler fights for his life. A grandmother says her one-year-old grandchild was horribly abused. According to family members, the child, TyShawn Brumfield has been in the hospital for a few days and is in critical condition. His grandmother, Shelia Parker, said a babysitter identified as 36-year-old Howard Youngblood beat and burned TyShawn.
wbrz.com
Port Allen City Marshal Mike Zito died Monday
PORT ALLEN - Port Allen City Marshal Mike Zito had a heart attack and died Monday. West Baton Rouge Parish President Peewee Berthelot said first responders were called to Zito's house Monday for a medical issue. Zito died at his home. Zito's term was set to end at the beginning...
theadvocate.com
Judge tells East Baton Rouge sheriff to stop using BREC taxes for state pensions, for now
A Baton Rouge judge has told East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux III to not deposit nearly $2 million in BREC property tax revenue into the state’s retirement fund for public employees while he considers whether the practice violates the Louisiana constitution. District Judge Ronald Johnson sided with...
stmarynow.com
State education official comes to PJHS bearing Comeback banner
PATTERSON – Monday was a banner day for Patterson Junior High. The banner, unfurled by Assistant State Superintendent Trey Folse at the school, marks PJHS as a Comeback Campus, one of 41 Louisiana schools that overcame pandemic and hurricanes to raise achievement levels in math and English for 2022.
theadvocate.com
Defense and a 30-point scorer help the LSU women to win in their first game at Maui
MAUI, Hawaii — Alexis Morris surpassed 1,000 career points and Angel Reese scored 30 as the LSU women's basketball team took down Montana State 91-52 on Saturday night in the Maui Classic. It was the second straight game with at least 30 points for Reese, who had 32 in...
True Crime Series Calls Baton Rogue, Louisiana a ‘Serial Killer Capital’
I happened upon this TV show over the weekend. I started watching it, but decided to stop until I had more time to watch it in its entirety. This two-episode series on Oxygen hit the air over the weekend. It spotlights a Louisiana city billed as the "Serial Killer Capital." That's not a title any city would want, but it's something that has to concern folks living in the state capital.
theadvocate.com
The largest 'pot of jambalaya' part of Laiche, Duplessis annual New Year's Eve bonfire
After lighting up the skies for more than two decades, Gonzales’ Laiche bonfires continue to celebrate family connections and the year that was. This year's offering is a replica of a jambalaya pot. Starting 22 years ago, the Laiche and Duplessis families have built an annual New Year’s Eve...
an17.com
MainStay Suites open for extended stay in Denham Springs
MainStay Suites in Denham Springs, part of the Choice Hotel chain, officially cut the ribbon on their newly renovated hotel on December 8 with staff, guests and Livingston Parish Chamber officials on hand. Alpesh Patel purchased the former Candlewood Suites about a year and a half ago and has been making improvements ever since. Guest rooms have already received multiple upgrades including flooring, beds and other furniture, with more to come.
KLFY.com
90 plus: The Simmons celebrate nearly 70 years of marriage
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – In Opelousas, Eddie Simmons and his wife Gertrude have been married for 69 years. Eddie is 90 years old and his wife is 88. “You were almost 21. I married four days before I made 19,” Gertrude said. The Simmons told News 10 that...
theadvocate.com
A charcuterie board, red beans with pork chops and drunken noodles: Best things we ate this week
The Little Italy board at BLDG 5 is an impressive commitment to deliciousness. With a pile of shaved, roasted chicken breast, loads of mushrooms, bread, meatballs in sauce and various other charcuterie, this board is a hit and enough to make a meal for four grownups. We are fans and will be heading back for the Little Italy board soon — but next time, we will bring more people.
Small plane makes emergency landing in Livingston Parish, officials say
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Livingston Parish Fire District responded to an aviation problem on Sunday, Dec. 18. Officials said a small single-engine plane made an emergency landing around 1 p.m. on Hwy 1036 due to running out of fuel.
