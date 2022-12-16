ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

lbmjournal.com

RoyOMartin invests $9.5 million in Louisiana lumber mill

CHOPIN, La. – Martco, LLC, the parent company of the third-generation, family-owned timber sourcing and manufacturing company RoyOMartin, announced it will invest $9.5 million to install technologically advanced production equipment at its Natchitoches Parish lumber mill. The RoyOMartin plywood manufacturing facility in Chopin is one of the parish’s largest...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Sentenced to More than Six Years in Connection with Fraud Scheme to Obtain Unemployment Benefits

Louisiana Woman Sentenced to More than Six Years in Connection with Fraud Scheme to Obtain Unemployment Benefits. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Shawnda Augustus, 41, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana has been sentenced to 75 months in prison and ordered to pay $361,074 in restitution for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with a scheme to fraudulently obtain unemployment benefits.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Report: Louisiana gave $152K in unemployment to fake claims during COVID

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An audit found that the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) issued COVID-19 pandemic unemployment benefits for 49 separate claims that are believed to be fake. Unemployment benefits totaling $151,907 were issued between May 15, 2020, and October 14, 2020, according to the audit. “The majority...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Gov. Edwards makes big announcement on Capitol Lakes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After decades of trying to fix the contamination in the water caused by pollution, Louisiana might have just gotten the help it needs to fix it. Since about the 80′s, the Capitol Lakes have been plagued by PCBs, microscopic particles that are toxic to wildlife.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

Louisiana audit says agency issued $151K in fraudulent unemployment claims in 2020

(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Workforce Commission paid out more than $151,000 for more than four dozen seemingly fraudulent pandemic unemployment claims in 2020, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. LLA Mike Waguespack issued an investigative audit report last week in response to complaints about pandemic unemployment fraudsters that uncovered dozens of claims filed from the same internet protocol address that were directed to the same bank accounts. Auditors...
LOUISIANA STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Hard year has Louisiana sweet potato farmers pondering future of industry

Challenging. Discouraging. Just plain bad. These are some of the words that Louisiana sweet potato farmers and scientists who study the crop use to describe the 2022 growing season. From high input and labor costs to adverse weather conditions, this year brought a range of problems to an industry already struggling with declining acreage and fewer outlets for selling the flavorful orange tubers.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana lawmakers award $357 million in sewer and water projects

Louisiana lawmakers approved $356.7 million for 87 sewer and water upgrades around the state during their Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget meeting last week.  Some of the most expensive projects include fixes to the Calcasieu Parish water system ($15 million), the St. Tammany Parish water ($14.1 million) and sewer ($13.9 million) systems, and Shongaloo […] The post Louisiana lawmakers award $357 million in sewer and water projects appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Guest column: Louisiana needs an ombudsman for children

Louisiana’s Department of Children & Family Services is not the only state agency struggling to deliver effective services to our children. Yet our state’s concerned parents have no designated official who hears and responds to their complaints. I am convinced that Louisiana requires an office of ombudsman for children.
LOUISIANA STATE
q973radio.com

Major Candle Recall Affecting Candles Sold In Louisiana and Texas

Over 30,000 candles sold across the country, including in Shreveport have been recalled. Good Matters Three-Wick Candles have been recalled because of fire and laceration hazards, officials said. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the candles can “burn at higher than usual temperatures” and the jars can break. A release stated that the candles were sold in “black, blue, white, yellow, pink and blue colors, and in the following scents: Leather+Oud, Citrus+Basil, Cypress+ Fig, Homecoming, Snowfall, Wild Pine, Hope, Love, Peace.”
SHREVEPORT, LA
allamericanatlas.com

17 Charming Small Towns in Louisiana that You Need to Visit

One of the most distinct states in the country, Louisiana is a sprawling mix of dense swamplands and rich, local cultures. You can find everything here from colonial-style French buildings to thriving Creole towns, all woven together by some of the warmest hospitality the South has to offer. Of course,...
LOUISIANA STATE
stmarynow.com

State education official comes to PJHS bearing Comeback banner

PATTERSON – Monday was a banner day for Patterson Junior High. The banner, unfurled by Assistant State Superintendent Trey Folse at the school, marks PJHS as a Comeback Campus, one of 41 Louisiana schools that overcame pandemic and hurricanes to raise achievement levels in math and English for 2022.
PATTERSON, LA
mediafeed.org

Mississippi first-time homebuyers’ programs

Looking to buy a house in Mississippi? Here’s what you need to know: The median sale price of homes in the state is $257,400, an increase of about 16% from May 2021 to May 2022, according to Redfin, a brokerage that tracks real estate data. And houses are going fast. The number of homes for sale in Mississippi has fallen by more than 26%, and houses are only on the market for nine days.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

