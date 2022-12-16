Read full article on original website
lbmjournal.com
RoyOMartin invests $9.5 million in Louisiana lumber mill
CHOPIN, La. – Martco, LLC, the parent company of the third-generation, family-owned timber sourcing and manufacturing company RoyOMartin, announced it will invest $9.5 million to install technologically advanced production equipment at its Natchitoches Parish lumber mill. The RoyOMartin plywood manufacturing facility in Chopin is one of the parish’s largest...
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to More than Six Years in Connection with Fraud Scheme to Obtain Unemployment Benefits
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to More than Six Years in Connection with Fraud Scheme to Obtain Unemployment Benefits. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Shawnda Augustus, 41, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana has been sentenced to 75 months in prison and ordered to pay $361,074 in restitution for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with a scheme to fraudulently obtain unemployment benefits.
145K Louisiana households to see decrease in SNAP benefits
More than 145,000 households will see a decrease in their SNAP benefits.
NOLA.com
Corps grants Louisiana permits needed to build $2.5 billion Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion
Louisiana's proposed $2.5 billion Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion, designed to reconnect the Mississippi River with the Barataria Basin to create as much as 21 square miles of wetlands by 2070, was awarded key permits by the Army Corps of Engineers on Monday that could allow construction to begin in March 2023.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Deadline to apply for pandemic related homeowners or rental assistance with the state is 5:00 pm Wednesday
The Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program and the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund will stop accepting applications Wednesday at 5 PM. Desiree Honore Thomas is Assistant Commissioner in the Division of Administration. “We didn’t want people to continue to apply and there not be any funds left,” Thomas said.
What is the Most Searched Christmas Cookie in Louisiana?
Google Trends has just released its most searched Christmas cookies by state.
cenlanow.com
Report: Louisiana gave $152K in unemployment to fake claims during COVID
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An audit found that the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) issued COVID-19 pandemic unemployment benefits for 49 separate claims that are believed to be fake. Unemployment benefits totaling $151,907 were issued between May 15, 2020, and October 14, 2020, according to the audit. “The majority...
Gov. Edwards makes big announcement on Capitol Lakes
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After decades of trying to fix the contamination in the water caused by pollution, Louisiana might have just gotten the help it needs to fix it. Since about the 80′s, the Capitol Lakes have been plagued by PCBs, microscopic particles that are toxic to wildlife.
Louisiana audit says agency issued $151K in fraudulent unemployment claims in 2020
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Workforce Commission paid out more than $151,000 for more than four dozen seemingly fraudulent pandemic unemployment claims in 2020, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. LLA Mike Waguespack issued an investigative audit report last week in response to complaints about pandemic unemployment fraudsters that uncovered dozens of claims filed from the same internet protocol address that were directed to the same bank accounts. Auditors...
magnoliareporter.com
Hard year has Louisiana sweet potato farmers pondering future of industry
Challenging. Discouraging. Just plain bad. These are some of the words that Louisiana sweet potato farmers and scientists who study the crop use to describe the 2022 growing season. From high input and labor costs to adverse weather conditions, this year brought a range of problems to an industry already struggling with declining acreage and fewer outlets for selling the flavorful orange tubers.
Louisiana lawmakers award $357 million in sewer and water projects
Louisiana lawmakers approved $356.7 million for 87 sewer and water upgrades around the state during their Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget meeting last week. Some of the most expensive projects include fixes to the Calcasieu Parish water system ($15 million), the St. Tammany Parish water ($14.1 million) and sewer ($13.9 million) systems, and Shongaloo […] The post Louisiana lawmakers award $357 million in sewer and water projects appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
theadvocate.com
Guest column: Louisiana needs an ombudsman for children
Louisiana’s Department of Children & Family Services is not the only state agency struggling to deliver effective services to our children. Yet our state’s concerned parents have no designated official who hears and responds to their complaints. I am convinced that Louisiana requires an office of ombudsman for children.
q973radio.com
Major Candle Recall Affecting Candles Sold In Louisiana and Texas
Over 30,000 candles sold across the country, including in Shreveport have been recalled. Good Matters Three-Wick Candles have been recalled because of fire and laceration hazards, officials said. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the candles can “burn at higher than usual temperatures” and the jars can break. A release stated that the candles were sold in “black, blue, white, yellow, pink and blue colors, and in the following scents: Leather+Oud, Citrus+Basil, Cypress+ Fig, Homecoming, Snowfall, Wild Pine, Hope, Love, Peace.”
Louisiana Man Is Going to Jail for Threatening Congressman
A Louisiana man is going to jail after being sentenced for threatening a member of Congress
NOLA.com
Criminal justice reform didn't drive Louisiana's violent crime surge, conservative group finds
Talk of surging crime has permeated politics in Louisiana and beyond lately as some officials blamed efforts to reform the justice system for rising violence in efforts to pass laws and win elections. Statistics tell a more complicated story — one of overall crime declining even as violent offenses rose,...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish high school, No. 1 in Louisiana, finally gets a gymnasium
Almost a decade after it moved to a new campus near Avondale, Louisiana’s top-ranked public high school finally has its own gymnasium. At close to 19,000 square feet, the new activity center at Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy lets students stay put for basketball games, theater productions, band performances and more.
theadvocate.com
Rastafarian man shaved at Louisiana prison challenges ruling in religious freedom case
A former Rastafarian inmate is challenging a court ruling that he isn't entitled to monetary compensation after his head was forcibly shaved at a Louisiana prison in violation of his religious freedoms. The appeal focuses on whether money damages are available in lawsuits against state officials under the Religious Land...
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Louisiana that You Need to Visit
One of the most distinct states in the country, Louisiana is a sprawling mix of dense swamplands and rich, local cultures. You can find everything here from colonial-style French buildings to thriving Creole towns, all woven together by some of the warmest hospitality the South has to offer. Of course,...
stmarynow.com
State education official comes to PJHS bearing Comeback banner
PATTERSON – Monday was a banner day for Patterson Junior High. The banner, unfurled by Assistant State Superintendent Trey Folse at the school, marks PJHS as a Comeback Campus, one of 41 Louisiana schools that overcame pandemic and hurricanes to raise achievement levels in math and English for 2022.
mediafeed.org
