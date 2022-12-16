Read full article on original website
Continuing trend: attempted vehicle theft in Shreveport
In the most recent attempt in a string of local car thefts, suspects attempted to take vehicles from a local rail yard Sunday morning.
ktalnews.com
Police asking for help finding missing Shreveport teen
The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing juvenile. Full story here » https://trib.al/mTbVEga. Police asking for help finding missing Shreveport …. The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing juvenile. Full story here » https://trib.al/mTbVEga. Steven Kennedy...
Early Morning Shreveport Shooting Leaves One Injured
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left 1 person injured. The frantic call came into dispatch at 12:46 a.m. from the Cross Lake Apartments, which are located on South Lakeshore Drive. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
abc17news.com
Louisiana woman, daughter survive tornado in closet
KEITHVILLE, Louisiana (KTBS) — There’s only half a roof on the mobile home Presley Stevens shared with her family. The rest was peeled off Tuesday night when an EF2 tornado blowing approximately 130 mph dropped into the Pecans Farm neighborhood in southwest Caddo Parish. Presley and her young...
KTBS
2 people, vehicles hit by gunfire on S. Lakeshore Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigate a shooting early Tuesday morning in which two people and several vehicles were hit by gunfire at Cross Lake Apartment Homes in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive. According to police, while four people were sitting in a parked car, several other...
KSLA
Man arrested for beating up pregnant girlfriend, shooting & killing her dog, CPSO reports
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport is behind bars after allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend and shooting her dog to death. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday, Sept. 10 just before 2 a.m., deputies were sent out to the 10400 block of East Kings Highway on a domestic call. The victim reported to deputies that her boyfriend and father of her child, Kevin McKeaver Jr., 21, had shoved her into the bathroom cabinet, hit her in the face, and pulled out some of her hair.
KTBS
Shreveport firefighters encounter poisonous smoke at battery facility fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport firefighters were faced with poisonous smoke early Tuesday morning when they arrived at Louisiana Industrial Batteries and Chargers in the 4100 block of Curtis Lane for a building fire. They had to use a saw to cut their way into the building where they encountered the...
ktalnews.com
2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 injured in crash with semi
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three Shreveport residents were injured, and two were killed in a crash with a semi-trailer early Tuesday. According to authorities, just before 1:20 a.m., a Shreveport man was driving a white 2016 Nissan SUV on I-57 in Illinois when he crashed into a semi. Officials say the 18-wheeler and SUV were headed north through a construction zone when their lanes merged and the SUV made contact with the truck.
KSLA
2 injured after shooting at Shreveport apartment complex
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at around 12:46 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The incident occurred in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive at the Cross Lake Apartments. Officials say a man and his girlfriend were walking visitors to their car, when...
KTBS
String of burglaries plague south Shreveport business
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A local business owner is frustrated by the number of break-ins and burglaries he's experienced over the last year. It seems to be a growing problem in the southern part of Shreveport along Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Paul Sutherland, owner of Commercial Power Sports of Shreveport, said...
WALA-TV FOX10
5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA/Gray News) – Five women are facing charges after police say they stole more than $6,000 worth of merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store and then led police on a high-speed chase. According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, officers were called about a robbery at the...
Shreveport Bus Goes Up In Flames on Pines Road
Several Residents of Shreveport Saw a Bus Go Up in Flames During Lunch Time. The Shreveport Police and Shreveport Fire Department had several units on the scene. If you were turned away on Pines road or you were forced to drive through neighborhoods to get to your destination this is why.
Take These Items Out of Your Car Before the Freeze Hits Louisiana
The Ark-La-Tex can't Stop Talking About the Freeze Coming Our Way. Shreveport-Bossier is preparing for below-freezing temperatures. If you have seen the forecast you have probably already found out that the temperature will drop to 11 degrees on Thursday night, and it won't be back to above freezing until sometime Saturday afternoon. Even then, the temperature will drop down to 20 degrees that night.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man sentenced after killing a man at a birthday party
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after killing another man at a child’s birthday party in 2020. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, 29-year-old DeMichael Antonio Turel was sentenced to two decades in prison for the negligent homicide of 31-year-old Jermaine Robinson. Gunfire began at a birthday party in the 5200 block of Bienville Street on June 10, 2020 and the victim was shot in the chest.
ktalnews.com
Local church celebrates Christmas with Love Feast
First United Methodist Church in Shreveport has been spreading kindness on Christmas Day for more than four decades with a special event called "Love Feast." First United Methodist Church in Shreveport has been spreading kindness on Christmas Day for more than four decades with a special event called "Love Feast."
Texarkana Arkansas Police arrest 5 after robbery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department arrested four women and a man from Shreveport, Louisiana, on Wednesday around 7:41 p.m. after patrol officers were notified of a robbery at the Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana, Texas. Officers used tracking information to locate a white Chevrolet Malibu...
KSLA
MISSING: Woman last seen on Madison Park Boulevard in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman. SPD says they’re looking for Fallon Tubbs, 30. She last was seen Dec. 12 in the 3700 block of Madison Park Boulevard. Tubbs is described as standing 5′ 4″ tall and weighing about 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. Police say they are unsure what she was last seen wearing.
KTBS
Man killed outside Shreveport bar early Friday identified; suspected shooter dead
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Texas man is dead following an early morning shooting in a bar parking lot and the man who police say pulled the trigger is also dead. In a somewhat bizarre turn of events, Shreveport police said around 2 a.m. a bartender at the Round Bar in the 3000 block of Youree Drive was taking out the trash when she noticed a man standing over another man near a dumpster. He told the bartender to go inside, then the bartender heard a motorcycle leave the scene.
earnthenecklace.com
Destinee Patterson Leaving KSLA: Where Is the Shreveport Anchor Going?
With her lively attitude and professional demeanor, KSLA-TV’s Destinee Patterson makes watching the news fun. The people of Shreveport have watched her grow over the last two and a half years. However, Destinee Patterson is leaving KSLA News 12 in December 2022. News 12 viewers have many questions regarding her departure, and they especially want to know if she’ll be leaving Shreveport for her new adventure. Here’s what the anchor said about her exit from the station.
KSLA
SPD looking for missing 14-year-old
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old. Police say Jutristyn Horace, 14, was last seen Dec. 15 around 7 a.m. leaving the Piccadilly at Mall St. Vincent in Shreveport. Horace is 5′ 6″ tall and weighs about 135-140 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with “Nike” written on it in white letters, black joggers, and tie dye Crocs.
