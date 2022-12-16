Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne General Employees Gathered Hundreds of Toys for the Annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Toy Drive
Terrebonne General Health System employees gathered toys for hundreds of children in our community by participating in the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots toy drive, a program to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas. The primary goal of Marine Toys for Tots is to help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children through the gift of a new toy. The toys, books, and other gifts collected and distributed during Christmas offer these children recognition, confidence, and a positive memory for a lifetime.
stmarynow.com
State education official comes to PJHS bearing Comeback banner
PATTERSON – Monday was a banner day for Patterson Junior High. The banner, unfurled by Assistant State Superintendent Trey Folse at the school, marks PJHS as a Comeback Campus, one of 41 Louisiana schools that overcame pandemic and hurricanes to raise achievement levels in math and English for 2022.
houmatimes.com
Lafourche, Terrebonne release modified Government Office hours for the holidays
All Lafourche Parish Government offices will be closed Monday, December 26th through Thursday, December 29th for the Christmas Holiday. Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government offices will be closed on the following dates in observation of Christmas and New Year’s Day:. Christmas:. December 23 and December 26. New Year’s Day:
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish high school, No. 1 in Louisiana, finally gets a gymnasium
Almost a decade after it moved to a new campus near Avondale, Louisiana’s top-ranked public high school finally has its own gymnasium. At close to 19,000 square feet, the new activity center at Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy lets students stay put for basketball games, theater productions, band performances and more.
lafourchegazette.com
South Lafourche community mourns loss of popular local teacher, longtime coach
The South Lafourche community has a heavy heart today, mourning the loss of a beloved former local teacher and coach. Mrs. Connie Callais passed away late Sunday night following a fight with pulmonary fibrosis. Callais was 77. A longtime teacher and swim coach at South Lafourche High School, Callais impacted...
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Deer Hunting Violations in St. Charles Parish
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Deer Hunting Violations in St. Charles Parish. Louisiana – A Destrehan, Louisiana resident has been cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for failing to tag and validate a deer harvest and for failing to comply with harvest card requirements. The Louisiana...
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Regional to host 8 seconds to Glory Champion Bull Riding
Thibodaux Regional Cancer Institute will present 8 seconds to Glory Champion Bull Riding on January 14, 2023 at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center. Beginning at 7 p.m. spectators will have the opportunity to watch some of the best riders in the world compete for a good cause. The James...
houmatimes.com
Lafourche Parish School District names 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year
The Lafourche Parish School District announced the 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year. Superintendent Jarod Martin visited each recipient yesterday, on December, 15, 2022 at their respective schools to congratulate them, and wish them well. The following are the 2022-2023 Lafourche Parish Teachers of the Year:. Elementary – 𝐄𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝, Thibodaux...
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Golden Meadow Boat Parade - 2022
The Golden Meadow Boat Parade rolled tonight in Bayou Lafourche – the 2nd-straight year for the now-annual parade. See photos from the night online. Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.
'Blood, Sweat and Bonfires' Unveils This Year's Amazing Bullfrog Bonfire Structure
In south Louisiana, we sure do love a good bonfire. But there's probably no place around that does it as big as the River Parishes along the Mississippi River.
stmarynow.com
CHARLES ELMER HEBERT JR.
Charles Elmer Hebert Jr., a native and resident of Morgan City, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Patterson Health Care. He is survived by his father, Charles Hebert Sr.; four sisters, Janelle Yurosky, Jean Hebert, Carol Carroll and Jennifer Dreher; and a host of other relatives. He was preceded in...
stmarynow.com
Morgan City police radio logs for Dec. 17-20
6:54 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Vehicle accident. 7:17 a.m. Third Street; Complaint. 7:55 a.m. U.S. 90 East/Federal Avenue Exit; Traffic incident. 8:19 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Vehicle accident. 9:40 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182 East; Complaint. 9:47 a.m. 700 block of Duke Street; Complaint. 10:12...
WDSU
Christmas is back in Harahan
HARAHAN, La. — The Harahan Christmas Parade is back for 2022. The parade was on Saturday, Dec. 17, and started at Oasis Truck Stop on Jefferson Highway and ended on Folse Avenue. The Harahan mayor released the following statement:. "Mayor Tim Baudier would like to thank everyone for coming...
Jefferson Parish urges residents not to run water during freeze; here's why
The National Weather Service is predicting a “hard freeze and dangerous wind chill” on the way for south Louisiana the likes of which have not been seen in years.
Volunteers help repair Jefferson Parish homes damaged by tornado
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Families in Jefferson Parish are still picking up the pieces from tornados that touched down in the Westbank Wednesday. These victims are now facing dropping temperatures as they scramble to secure their homes. On Monday, a volunteer group known as Team Rubicon began helping by...
Jefferson Parish offers temporary housing, tarps for tornado victims, here is how to sign up
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Tornado victims in Jefferson Parish in need of temporary housing can stay at a travel trailer in Bayou Segnette State Park thanks to temporary housing assistance parish officials announce. It is part of a partnership with GOHSEP, Jefferson Parish Government, and the City of Gretna.
Marrero couple loses home of 57 years in tornado, now staying in Jefferson Parish temporary trailer
NEW ORLEANS — Families in Jefferson Parish who can't stay in their homes after Wednesday's tornadoes started moving into temporary travel trailers in Bayou Segnette State Park Sunday. Robert Sanchez and his wife, June Olano Sanchez, lost their Marrero home of 57 years in the tornado. "It happened just...
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne Parish to expect noncontinuous total of 24 hours of below freezing temperatures
Cold Weather Update from the National Weather Service in New Orleans:. Terrebonne Parish can expect eight hours below freezing Thursday evening through Friday and 17 hours below freezing Friday evening through Saturday. Hours are not necessarily continuous. Minimum temperatures Thursday night into Friday morning are expected to be around 23...
Videos Capture Tornadoes That Wreaked Havoc on Gretna, Killona, Greater New Orleans Area
Tornadoes that tore through the greater New Orleans area were captured on video by tower-traffic surveillance, doorbell cameras, and via the cell phones of numerous people who saw the twisters from their cars. According to the National Weather Service, at least 2 EF-2 tornadoes have been confirmed in areas surrounding...
lafourchegazette.com
Down the Bayou residents getting blessed by a 'Secret Santa' this Christmas
Several Lafourche Parish residents have been blessed with gifts this year from a 'Secret Santa' – a local man who is working hard to spread some holiday cheer. Several locals say that local man Dwayne Naquin has volunteered to be one of Santa's helpers this Christmas, and he's gone above and beyond in his calling, traveling the bayou throughout the weekend to deliver bags of goodies to area kids – all at his own expense.
