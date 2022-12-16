Terrebonne General Health System employees gathered toys for hundreds of children in our community by participating in the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots toy drive, a program to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas. The primary goal of Marine Toys for Tots is to help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children through the gift of a new toy. The toys, books, and other gifts collected and distributed during Christmas offer these children recognition, confidence, and a positive memory for a lifetime.

HOUMA, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO