ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrebonne Parish, LA

Comments / 1

Related
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne General Employees Gathered Hundreds of Toys for the Annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Toy Drive

Terrebonne General Health System employees gathered toys for hundreds of children in our community by participating in the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots toy drive, a program to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas. The primary goal of Marine Toys for Tots is to help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children through the gift of a new toy. The toys, books, and other gifts collected and distributed during Christmas offer these children recognition, confidence, and a positive memory for a lifetime.
HOUMA, LA
stmarynow.com

State education official comes to PJHS bearing Comeback banner

PATTERSON – Monday was a banner day for Patterson Junior High. The banner, unfurled by Assistant State Superintendent Trey Folse at the school, marks PJHS as a Comeback Campus, one of 41 Louisiana schools that overcame pandemic and hurricanes to raise achievement levels in math and English for 2022.
PATTERSON, LA
houmatimes.com

Thibodaux Regional to host 8 seconds to Glory Champion Bull Riding

Thibodaux Regional Cancer Institute will present 8 seconds to Glory Champion Bull Riding on January 14, 2023 at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center. Beginning at 7 p.m. spectators will have the opportunity to watch some of the best riders in the world compete for a good cause. The James...
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Lafourche Parish School District names 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year

The Lafourche Parish School District announced the 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year. Superintendent Jarod Martin visited each recipient yesterday, on December, 15, 2022 at their respective schools to congratulate them, and wish them well. The following are the 2022-2023 Lafourche Parish Teachers of the Year:. Elementary – 𝐄𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝, Thibodaux...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
lafourchegazette.com

GALLERY: Golden Meadow Boat Parade - 2022

The Golden Meadow Boat Parade rolled tonight in Bayou Lafourche – the 2nd-straight year for the now-annual parade. See photos from the night online. Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.
stmarynow.com

CHARLES ELMER HEBERT JR.

Charles Elmer Hebert Jr., a native and resident of Morgan City, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Patterson Health Care. He is survived by his father, Charles Hebert Sr.; four sisters, Janelle Yurosky, Jean Hebert, Carol Carroll and Jennifer Dreher; and a host of other relatives. He was preceded in...
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Morgan City police radio logs for Dec. 17-20

6:54 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Vehicle accident. 7:17 a.m. Third Street; Complaint. 7:55 a.m. U.S. 90 East/Federal Avenue Exit; Traffic incident. 8:19 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Vehicle accident. 9:40 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182 East; Complaint. 9:47 a.m. 700 block of Duke Street; Complaint. 10:12...
MORGAN CITY, LA
WDSU

Christmas is back in Harahan

HARAHAN, La. — The Harahan Christmas Parade is back for 2022. The parade was on Saturday, Dec. 17, and started at Oasis Truck Stop on Jefferson Highway and ended on Folse Avenue. The Harahan mayor released the following statement:. "Mayor Tim Baudier would like to thank everyone for coming...
HARAHAN, LA
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne Parish to expect noncontinuous total of 24 hours of below freezing temperatures

Cold Weather Update from the National Weather Service in New Orleans:. Terrebonne Parish can expect eight hours below freezing Thursday evening through Friday and 17 hours below freezing Friday evening through Saturday. Hours are not necessarily continuous. Minimum temperatures Thursday night into Friday morning are expected to be around 23...
lafourchegazette.com

Down the Bayou residents getting blessed by a 'Secret Santa' this Christmas

Several Lafourche Parish residents have been blessed with gifts this year from a 'Secret Santa' – a local man who is working hard to spread some holiday cheer. Several locals say that local man Dwayne Naquin has volunteered to be one of Santa's helpers this Christmas, and he's gone above and beyond in his calling, traveling the bayou throughout the weekend to deliver bags of goodies to area kids – all at his own expense.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy