No Delays in Holiday Burrtec Collections schedule
Burrtec, the waste disposal company that is responsible for collecting trash and recycling from residences in Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, and the unincorporated parts of the high desert, has announced that there will be no delays with collection services over the next two weeks. Because both Christmas and New Years...
Wildfire Season Planning: 29 Palms and Wonder Valley meeting tonight 12/20
California made it through the 2022 wildfire season without experiencing the devastating numbers from previous years – but ongoing drought and an unpredictable climate makes planning for fire seasons essential, especially here in the high desert. Robert Haydon rejoins us with meetings where you can share your input. The...
Blood drive tomorrow 12/21 at Vons in Yucca Valley
Blood is desperately needed in the Morongo Basin. To that end, Lifestream will be holding a blood drive tomorrow (December 21) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Vons, located at 57590 Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley. Healthy individuals at least 15 years of age may donate blood. Everyone under 17 years of age must provide LifeStream with written parental consent.
Structure fire at ‘Chollita Complex’ in Joshua Tree on Saturday 12/17
A boarded up structure that caught fire in Joshua Tree was quickly handled by San Bernardino County Fire on Saturday morning (December 17). At around 10:30 a.m., an engine dispatching medical aid in the high desert saw smoke in the distance. Upon arrival at the location on Chollita Road west of El Reposo, County Fire crews discovered a boarded up single story building producing a moderate amount of smoke.
29 Palms Planning Commission meeting cancelled 12/20
Tonight’s regularly scheduled meeting of the Twentynine Palms Planning Commission has been cancelled. The Planning Commission will meet next in 2023.
A trip on Basin Transit from Yucca Valley, through Joshua Tree to 29 Palms
The wide expanse of the high desert can often feel fragmented, our shifting destinations distant, inconvenient and even dangerous due to our extreme weather and pitch-black nights. With the option of a walking commute a rarity, it’s ironic we live in an area of such natural beauty yet spend most of our time confined to our automobiles; our eyes fixated on the road rather than the gorgeous panorama surrounding us.
Free COVID protection, testing and treatment in the Morongo Basin
COVID numbers are on a slow but steady in southern California – and San Bernardino county is no exception. Robert Haydon joins us with some resources that can help keep you safe during the holiday season. The Morongo Basin Healthcare District wants to remind high desert residents that free...
H.O.P.E. – Homeless Outreach Proactive Enforcement looks to help the unhoused in Morongo Basin
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department conducted outreach to unhoused people in the Morongo Basin on Friday (December 16). The Sheriff’s Homeless Outreach Proactive Enforcement, known as H.O.P.E. was explained by Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station Captain Robert Warrick during his appearance on last week’s Z1077 Up Close Show.
Wednesday Water Round up: Joshua Basin Water District and Hi-Desert Water District
Tomorrow (December 21, 2022) at 4 p.m., the Hi-Desert Water District will meet at the district office on Inca Trail. And in Joshua Tree, the Joshua Basin Water District’s regular meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the office on Chollita Road, and this meeting will be available to the public via Zoom or telephone only.
Yucca Valley Town Council meeting agenda – Mayoral transition and appointments
At tonight’s meeting, Mayor Jim Schooler will appoint Mathew Thomas as a Planning Commissioner. Mayor Pro Tem Rick Denison will appoint James Henderson as a Planning Commissioner. Council Member Merl Abel will appoint Gerard Noonan for a 4-year term as a Planning Commissioner. Mayor Schooler will re-affirm Jeff Brady for another term as a Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Commissioner, and Council Member Merl Abel will re-affirm Matthew Rauch for another term as a Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Commissioner. Council Member Denison will re-affirm Andrea Stahle for another term as a Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Commissioner.
A few tips to keep your decorated holiday home fire safe
The holiday season is in full swing and our public safety officials from the San Bernardino Fire Protection District want you to be safe while decorating your home. Before you put up any electrically lighted decorations, check the equipment to make sure it will operate safely. Check for burned-out lights, empty sockets, and broken bulbs. Inspect wires carefully for breaks, fraying and damaged connections before plugging anything in and any damaged lights strands should just be tossed.
