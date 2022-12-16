The holiday season is in full swing and our public safety officials from the San Bernardino Fire Protection District want you to be safe while decorating your home. Before you put up any electrically lighted decorations, check the equipment to make sure it will operate safely. Check for burned-out lights, empty sockets, and broken bulbs. Inspect wires carefully for breaks, fraying and damaged connections before plugging anything in and any damaged lights strands should just be tossed.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO