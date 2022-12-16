Writing the seasons: Nature writing for winter with Anita Sethi

Anita Sethi - Writing the Seasons - Winter nature writing masterclass Photograph: Courtesy of Anita Sethi Book now

In the midst of winter, I found there was, within me, an invincible summer. And that makes me happy. For it says that no matter how hard the world pushes against me, within me, there’s something stronger, something better, pushing right back.

― Albert Camus

Nature matters to all of us. Learning to observe and pay attention to nature greatly nourishes our lives – and can bring your writing to life. Award-winning nature writer Anita Sethi leads a masterclass on nature writing, tailored to finding inspiration in nature even during the coldest months of the year.

Nature writing is a time honoured tradition steeped in literary history, but it has also never been more relevant. Explore the relationship between people and place, give your work context and landscape, or reflect on themes of natural history and the climate crisis. Nature writing can enrich writing in any genre, from narrative non-fiction and memoir to fiction, poetry and more.

In this hands-on class, you’ll learn how to observe and describe the natural world, drawing inspiration from the changing seasons. Through a series of creative exercises and prompts, Anita will inspire you to attune your eyes, ears and pen to the beauty of nature in winter both in cities and the countryside.

This course is for …

Open to everyone - whether you’re a seasoned writer or are a complete beginner

Anyone wanting to boost their confidence and wellbeing through creatively connecting to nature

Writers from any genre - from narrative non-fiction and memoir to fiction, poetry and more

Course content

What is nature writing? A contextual journey through the field

Learn observational tools to sharpen your experience and depiction of nature; both urban nature and wildlife, and the countryside

How to harness the power and magic of the seasons

Practical tools and tips for drafting and crafting your writing

Structured writing exercises

Why nature matters – deepen your understanding and appreciation for the importance of nature

Tutor profile

Anita Sethi was born in Manchester, UK where her love of nature first blossomed, in wild urban spaces. She is the author of I Belong Here: a Journey Along the Backbone of Britain which won a Books Are My Bag Readers Award and was nominated for the Wainwright Prize for UK Nature Writing, Royal Society of Literature Ondaatje Award, the Great Outdoors Award and Portico Prize. She is also published in the anthologies Women on Nature, The Wild Isles, Seasons, Common People, Seaside Special: Postcards from the Edge, We Mark Your Memory, Solstice Shorts among others. She has written for the Guardian and Observer, the i paper, Independent, Sunday Times, BBC Wildlife, Vogue, Countryfile, Harpers Bazaar, New Statesman, Granta, Times Literary Supplement and BBC Travel and appeared on BBC Radio 4, BBC Radio 5 Live, the World Service, and ABC Australia.

Details

Date: Monday 30 January 2023

Time: 6.30pm-8.30pm GMT

Price: £49 (plus £2.83 booking fee)

A catch up recording will be shared after the class and will be available for two weeks.

This masterclass is available globally. See this time zone converter to check your local live streaming time.

6.30pm GMT | 7.30pm CET | 10.30am PST | 1.30pm EST

You will be sent a link to the webinar 24 hours and 30 minutes before the course start time. Please email masterclasses@theguardian.com if you do not receive the access link 24 hours before the scheduled start time.

About Guardian Masterclasses

Purchasing tickets to our online classes is a powerful way to fund the Guardian; thank you for your support. Sign up to our newsletter and you’ll be among the first to find out about our latest courses and special offers. You can also follow us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

We aim to make all Guardian Masterclasses fully accessible. If you require any adjustments to enable your participation in this course, please get in touch with us at masterclasses@theguardian.com .

By proceeding, you agree to the Guardian Masterclasses Terms and Conditions . To find out what personal data we collect and how we use it, please visit our Privacy Policy .

Returns policy

Once a purchase is complete we will not be able to refund you where you do not attend or if you cancel your event booking. Please see our terms and conditions for more information on our refund policy.