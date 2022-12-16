Read full article on original website
Related
KIMA TV
Local Health Leaders warn of hypothermia and other dangers as temperatures plummet
Tri-Cities Wash. — With temperatures plummeting this week, we talked to Local Health Leaders, who shared some tips to remember while out in the elements. Public Health Officials tell us that the main worry for the week is hypothermia. They say the first signs to look out for can be pretty obvious.
KIMA TV
Sunnyside laundromat goes up in flames
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. -- A laundromat in Sunnyside went up in flames last night, Dec. 20. The Sunnyside Sun reports firefighters responded to the Agitation Station on the corner of Lincoln and 1st St. Videos from a viewer, Philip Garza, show the laundromat giving off large, bright flames and dark, black...
Comments / 0