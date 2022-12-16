Read full article on original website
Red Sox Star Expected To Hit Free AgencyOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Alarming Report: Dunkin' Donuts Child Labor Violations Across 14 LocationsTy D.Lowell, MA
$200 And $400 Short-Term Checks For 600 Massachusetts HouseholdsC. HeslopMassachusetts State
Stirred. Not Shaken: Visiting Stir Martini Bar & Kitchen in Westford, MassachusettsoffMetro.comWestford, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Worcester City Hall Poaches Longtime Brookline Planner for New Transportation Department
The City of Worcester has hired Todd Kirrane, the longtime transportation department administrator and planner for the Town of Brookline, to join its new Transportation and Mobility Department. Kirrane is the newest hire in Worcester's new Transportation and Mobility Department, an office that was created earlier this year and is...
Boston Globe
The place Boston’s Olympic stadium was supposed to go could soon be a railyard
The MBTA board OK’d the purchase of a 24-acre site south of downtown that has long been eyed for development. The industrial area known as Widett Circle essentially remained hidden in plain sight for decades, a nondescript string of low-slung buildings hard by the Southeast Expressway where hundreds of workers toiled away to prepare foods that fed the city.
“Something out of a movie”: Water main break causes road to buckle in Roxbury
BOSTON — A water main break in Roxbury flooded roads and caused Saint James St. to buckle Sunday morning. “This is crazy,” said Meagan Hackett, of Roxbury. “It looks like the entire road just shifted!”. Boston fire officials said a 12-inch water main burst around 6:30 a.m....
Bridge joint failure on I-495 southbound near Route 110, MassDOT says
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Emergency repairs are being made to a bridge joint on I-495 southbound, and drivers should expect delays, reduce speed and drive cautiously, the state Department of Transportation said Sunday. Temporary repairs have been made in the area of Route 110 at mile marker 87.5, and all...
NECN
Car Crashes Into Block of Stores in Boston, Building Evacuated Due to Potential for Collapse
A car slammed into the side of a block of stores on Corinth Street in Roslindale just before 9 a.m. on Sunday morning, exposing Beautiful By Sarah, a skin care and makeup studio, and the adjacent Leise Jones Photography studio to the elements. There’s major structural damage to the building,...
nshoremag.com
Where to Dine Out on Christmas Day North of Boston
Christmas is enough work already, so let the experts take care of the cooking (and serving, and cleaning). Book a table at one of these restaurants for a stress-free holiday meal. 1606 Restaurant at the Beauport Hotel, Gloucester. For a celebration with a view, book a table at 1606. The...
whdh.com
Police looking to ID suspect in vehicle vandalism in MBTA station parking lot
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect in connection with the vandalism of several vehicles in the parking lot of the MBTA’s Oak Grove Station earlier this month. The images show a suspect who damaged multiple cars on...
Highway sign falls onto 93 North in Somerville, hits driver
A highway sign hanging over a major Boston roadway and hit a driver below on Friday morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, a 25-year-old Quincy was struck in her vehicle when the Green MassDOT sign toppled onto Route 93 North shortly after 9:00 a.m. The woman was not injured by...
natickreport.com
The Worst Streets To Drive On In Natick, Ranked
Natick Report has begun working with The Natick Nest, Natick High School’s official student-run school newspaper, to help bring the students’ work to a larger audience. We’ll be republishing some of their articles, and plan to coordinate with their staff on additional pieces. 10. Oak Street. I...
travelyouman.com
3 Top Liveaboard Marinas Massachusetts Compared
Some people’s choice of a permanent homeport will be influenced by geography, but it’s not always a question of whether locations are “better” or “nicer” than others. That is arbitrary. Your preferences, requirements, and dealbreakers will ultimately determine the decision you choose. You could be seeking a bustling metropolitan lifestyle, a touch of southern charm, a sunny island getaway, or a mix of all of these things.
Five of the best local spots to see the holiday lights!
Boston 25 viewers sent us their suggestions for the best area holiday light displays. Here are 5 of their favorite spots! Links have more information on hours the locations are open. MIDDLETON:. STICKNEY CHRISTMAS LIGHT EXTRAVAGANZA. 5 2nd Ave. Middleton, MA. Collecting Donations for Make A Wish. TOPSFIELD:. Swenson Light...
No reform, no deal, says Mayor Wu on police contract
"That is the charge that I was given by the residents across the city." Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday the city will not sign any contract with the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association unless it contains provisions on police reform. “We continue to have conversations and our firm position is...
liveboston617.org
Driver Attempts to Flee after Crashing into House
At approximately 03:00 hours on Saturday, December 17, Boston Fire, Boston EMS and Boston Police officers from District E-13 responded to a 911 call reporting that a vehicle drove into the side of a house at 829 Hyde Park Avenue. Units made their way to the scene and assessed the...
NECN
Elderly Man Trapped in Car Overnight in Cape Cod Woods
An elderly man had to be rescued after he was trapped overnight in his car in the middle of the woods, with his vehicle partially submerged in a small body of water, on Cape Cod, fire officials said. Deputy Chief Ryan Haden with the Bourne Fire Department says crews responded...
NECN
Man Arrested in New York Days After Woman Killed in Stoughton, Mass.
A man has been arrested in New York on a murder charge in connection to a woman's death last week in Stoughton, Massachusetts, authorities announced Saturday. Victor Carter, 39, was taken into custody on a Stoughton District Court warrant for the murder of Amber Buckner, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said in a press release.
universalhub.com
Person stabbed at Theater District club; melee erupts
Live Boston reports one person was stabbed at Venu, 100 Warrenton St. in the Theater District, late Sunday night and that several brawls erupted after police arrived. The stabbing was a week after one person was shot, another stabbed outside Moxy, also in the Theater District.
WCVB
Snowfall totals: How much snow fell in Massachusetts during storm Dec. 16-17
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The long-duration storm that brought rain to most of the Boston region also brought snow to other parts of Massachusetts, and the snow continued to accumulate into Saturday for some. Info: Closings, Delays | Weather Alerts | Interactive Radar. The National Weather Service tracks reported snowfall...
Writing + leaving notes in Southie – kids are getting in on the action
Writing and leaving notes for neighbors is not just for adults anymore. One South Boston fifth grader has had it up to here with how one local driver is parking his/her car. We realize it’s a tale as old as time, someone parking like a jerk in the neighborhood and a neighbor writing a harshly worded note usually peppered with expletives. But this is the first time we’ve seen one written in perfect printing by a kid!
These are the best restaurants on Cape Cod and the Islands, according to diners
CHATHAM, Mass. — Aside from the array of beautiful beaches and stunning waterfront resorts, some of the best restaurants in Massachusetts can be found on Cape Cod and the Islands, according to a new report. OpenTable says it analyzed thousands upon thousands of reviews from diners in putting together...
NECN
One of the Best Places to Get Square Pizza ‘Round Boston
There are many different styles of pizza, and one type that is cooked in a pan sometimes brings to mind meals from days past – though perhaps meals that were memorable in a not-so-good way. Indeed, the rectangular slices of Sicilian pizza or bakery pizza that can be found...
