Boston Globe

The place Boston’s Olympic stadium was supposed to go could soon be a railyard

The MBTA board OK’d the purchase of a 24-acre site south of downtown that has long been eyed for development. The industrial area known as Widett Circle essentially remained hidden in plain sight for decades, a nondescript string of low-slung buildings hard by the Southeast Expressway where hundreds of workers toiled away to prepare foods that fed the city.
nshoremag.com

Where to Dine Out on Christmas Day North of Boston

Christmas is enough work already, so let the experts take care of the cooking (and serving, and cleaning). Book a table at one of these restaurants for a stress-free holiday meal. 1606 Restaurant at the Beauport Hotel, Gloucester. For a celebration with a view, book a table at 1606. The...
natickreport.com

The Worst Streets To Drive On In Natick, Ranked

Natick Report has begun working with The Natick Nest, Natick High School’s official student-run school newspaper, to help bring the students’ work to a larger audience. We’ll be republishing some of their articles, and plan to coordinate with their staff on additional pieces. 10. Oak Street. I...
travelyouman.com

3 Top Liveaboard Marinas Massachusetts Compared

Some people’s choice of a permanent homeport will be influenced by geography, but it’s not always a question of whether locations are “better” or “nicer” than others. That is arbitrary. Your preferences, requirements, and dealbreakers will ultimately determine the decision you choose. You could be seeking a bustling metropolitan lifestyle, a touch of southern charm, a sunny island getaway, or a mix of all of these things.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Five of the best local spots to see the holiday lights!

Boston 25 viewers sent us their suggestions for the best area holiday light displays. Here are 5 of their favorite spots! Links have more information on hours the locations are open. MIDDLETON:. STICKNEY CHRISTMAS LIGHT EXTRAVAGANZA. 5 2nd Ave. Middleton, MA. Collecting Donations for Make A Wish. TOPSFIELD:. Swenson Light...
Boston

No reform, no deal, says Mayor Wu on police contract

"That is the charge that I was given by the residents across the city." Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday the city will not sign any contract with the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association unless it contains provisions on police reform. “We continue to have conversations and our firm position is...
liveboston617.org

Driver Attempts to Flee after Crashing into House

At approximately 03:00 hours on Saturday, December 17, Boston Fire, Boston EMS and Boston Police officers from District E-13 responded to a 911 call reporting that a vehicle drove into the side of a house at 829 Hyde Park Avenue. Units made their way to the scene and assessed the...
NECN

Elderly Man Trapped in Car Overnight in Cape Cod Woods

An elderly man had to be rescued after he was trapped overnight in his car in the middle of the woods, with his vehicle partially submerged in a small body of water, on Cape Cod, fire officials said. Deputy Chief Ryan Haden with the Bourne Fire Department says crews responded...
NECN

Man Arrested in New York Days After Woman Killed in Stoughton, Mass.

A man has been arrested in New York on a murder charge in connection to a woman's death last week in Stoughton, Massachusetts, authorities announced Saturday. Victor Carter, 39, was taken into custody on a Stoughton District Court warrant for the murder of Amber Buckner, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said in a press release.
universalhub.com

Person stabbed at Theater District club; melee erupts

Live Boston reports one person was stabbed at Venu, 100 Warrenton St. in the Theater District, late Sunday night and that several brawls erupted after police arrived. The stabbing was a week after one person was shot, another stabbed outside Moxy, also in the Theater District.
Caught in Southie

Writing + leaving notes in Southie – kids are getting in on the action

Writing and leaving notes for neighbors is not just for adults anymore. One South Boston fifth grader has had it up to here with how one local driver is parking his/her car. We realize it’s a tale as old as time, someone parking like a jerk in the neighborhood and a neighbor writing a harshly worded note usually peppered with expletives. But this is the first time we’ve seen one written in perfect printing by a kid!
NECN

One of the Best Places to Get Square Pizza ‘Round Boston

There are many different styles of pizza, and one type that is cooked in a pan sometimes brings to mind meals from days past – though perhaps meals that were memorable in a not-so-good way. Indeed, the rectangular slices of Sicilian pizza or bakery pizza that can be found...
