Read full article on original website
Related
Bridgeville man sentenced to 2 months for role in Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON (KDKA) - A Bridgeville man was sentenced to two months for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.A judge sentenced 53-year-old Kenneth Grayson to incarceration followed by two years of supervised release on Monday. Grayson pleaded guilty to interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder in September.According to court documents, Grayson entered the Capitol through the Senate Wing doors and joined a mob of rioters pushing against officers in the Rotunda. Using video footage from U.S. Capitol security cameras, FBI agents said they were able to place Grayson inside the Capitol at the same time he...
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Two Florida women arrested after allegedly running 'traveling drug roadshow'
Two Florida women will face years behind bars after attempting to sell illegal drugs in South Florida, according to authorities. They were arrested on drug charges Friday.
Embattled New Orleans mayor appoints interim police chief amid crime surge, recall effort
Embattled New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell named a temporary police superintendent Monday to replace the police department's outgoing chief.
Ohio Appeals Court Keeps Abortion Legal for Now
Here's what the battle for abortion access will look like in 2023
Lawmakers unveil $1.7T bill to avoid shutdown, boost Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders unveiled a government-wide $1.7 trillion spending package early Tuesday that includes another large round of aid to Ukraine, a nearly 10% boost in defense spending and roughly $40 billion in emergency spending, mostly to assist communities across the country recovering from drought, hurricanes and other natural disasters. The bill, which runs for 4,155 pages, includes about $772.5 billion for non-defense, discretionary programs and $858 billion for defense and would last through the end of the fiscal year at the end of September. Lawmakers worked to stuff as many priorities as they could into the sprawling package, likely the last major bill of the current Congress. They are racing to complete passage before a midnight Friday deadline or face the prospect of a partial government shutdown going into the Christmas holiday. Lawmakers leading the negotiations released the details of the bill shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Comments / 0