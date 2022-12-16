ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rushsylvania, OH

peakofohio.com

One driver injured in three-vehicle crash

One driver was injured following a three-vehicle accident outside of Bellefontaine Friday night just after 8:30. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Terry McKellop, 60, of Zanesfield, was stopped on State Route 274 facing east when he traveled across Route 68 and was struck by Kwinn Williams, 21, of Jasper, Michigan.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Celina woman killed in Monday morning crash

MERCER COUNTY — A Celina woman is dead after a crash in Mercer County this morning. Becky Fuson, 43, was killed a crash that happened at the intersection of Rice and Oregon Roads in Center Township just before 6:30 a.m. An initial investigation showed that Fuson’s 2019 silver Chevrolet...
CELINA, OH
WDTN

I-70 at US-68 reopens following multi-vehicle crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash caused I-70 westbound to be shut down Tuesday morning after a three vehicle crash. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, three vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, crashed on I-70 westbound around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday. The westbound lanes are shut down from Exit 52 US-68 to Exit 48 Enon Road. […]
DAYTON, OH
hometownstations.com

Monday morning police pursuit on I-75 hit speeds of 140 mph

ALLEN/HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A suspect is still at large after an early morning chase on I-75. The pursuit began south of Bluffton just after 3:30 a.m. Monday morning when troopers tried to pull over the driver of a Dodge Charger for a traffic violation and no registration. The car sped up the interstate, hitting speeds up to 140 miles per hour at times. It was found a few minutes later empty at a rest stop in Hancock County. The car was stolen out of Miamisburg, Ohio. Footprints were seen going north from the scene and a perimeter was set up and a tracking dog brought in. Law enforcement searched buildings in the area, but could not locate the driver. The incident is still under investigation.
BLUFFTON, OH
hometownstations.com

Mercer County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal traffic crash in Center Township

MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Celina woman was killed in an accident in Mercer County this morning. 43-year-old Becky Fuson was pronounced dead at the hospital following an accident at the intersection of Rice Road and Oregon Road around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning according to the Mercer County Sheriff's Office. 26-year-old Serina Siano from Mendon was on Rice Road when she failed to stop at the stop sign and hit Fuson. Both were transported to Joint Township District Memorial Hospital. The crash reconstruction team was called to investigate, which will be handed over to the Mercer County Prosecutors Office for review.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 dead after overnight crash on I-70 in Clark County

HARMONY TOWNSHIP — One person is dead after a crash on Westbound Interstate 70 in Harmony Township early Sunday morning. The Springfield post of Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to a single-car accident on I-70 near U.S. Route 40 around 1:40 a.m., according to a media release. An...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Speeding drunk driver arrested in the city

A speeding drunk driver was arrested Saturday morning just after midnight in Bellefontaine. Officers from the Bellefontaine Police Department were on patrol on West Sandusky Avenue when they observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Authorities used their radar and it showed the vehicle was traveling at...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Lima News

Sidney man shot in Lima; police seek information

LIMA — A shooting on North Jameson Avenue left a Sidney man with non-life-threatening injuries on Monday evening. According to a press release, Lima police officers responded to the 400 block of North Jameson at 6:48 p.m., where they learned Willie Petty, 20, had left a home on the block when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots. Petty was hit and transported to a local hospital.
LIMA, OH
WHIO Dayton

4 people hospitalized following accident in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD — Four people were taken to an area hospital following an accident Sunday evening in Englewood, dispatchers say. Police and medics were dispatched to area of S. Main Street W. National Road around 5:47 p.m. The severity of these injuries is not known at this time, dispatchers tell...
ENGLEWOOD, OH
WDTN

One person dead following crash in Huber Heights

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person has died following a crash on State Route 4 on Sunday. According to the Huber Heights Police Department, crews were dispatched to the area of State Route 4 and Chambersburg Road at around 7:05 a.m. for a report of a crash that involved a pedestrian. Crews responded quickly and […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WHIO Dayton

AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Suspect has ties to Riverside, police say

COLUMBUS — A Ohio Amber Alert has been issued after twin boys, Ky’air and Kason Thomas, were abducted Monday night in Columbus. One of the five-month-olds was found shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday morning in the parking lot of Dayton International Airport, according to police. The other little boy is still missing.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Injury crash near Rickenbacker Airport

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to a crash south of the Rickenbacker International Airport. It happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. Friday morning in the area of Route 762 and Ashville Pike. According to dispatchers, one person was trapped inside one of the wrecked vehicles. Medics...
COLUMBUS, OH

