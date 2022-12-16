Read full article on original website
One driver injured in three-vehicle crash
One driver was injured following a three-vehicle accident outside of Bellefontaine Friday night just after 8:30. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Terry McKellop, 60, of Zanesfield, was stopped on State Route 274 facing east when he traveled across Route 68 and was struck by Kwinn Williams, 21, of Jasper, Michigan.
At least 2 hospitalized following crashes on both NB and SB I-75 near Northwoods Blvd
VANDALIA — At least two people have been hospitalized following two separate crashes involving multiple vehicles on both Northbound and Southbound Interstate 75 near Northwoods Boulevard Monday night, according to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. >>1 person confirmed dead following rollover crash on NB I-75...
Celina woman killed in Monday morning crash
MERCER COUNTY — A Celina woman is dead after a crash in Mercer County this morning. Becky Fuson, 43, was killed a crash that happened at the intersection of Rice and Oregon Roads in Center Township just before 6:30 a.m. An initial investigation showed that Fuson’s 2019 silver Chevrolet...
UPDATE: Man killed after being struck by car in Huber Heights identified
HUBER HEIGHTS — The utility company worker who died after being hit by a car on State Route 4 in Huber Heights Sunday morning has been identified. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man Monday as Garth Haselton, 61, of Miami County. Police and medics were called...
I-70 at US-68 reopens following multi-vehicle crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash caused I-70 westbound to be shut down Tuesday morning after a three vehicle crash. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, three vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, crashed on I-70 westbound around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday. The westbound lanes are shut down from Exit 52 US-68 to Exit 48 Enon Road. […]
Monday morning police pursuit on I-75 hit speeds of 140 mph
ALLEN/HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A suspect is still at large after an early morning chase on I-75. The pursuit began south of Bluffton just after 3:30 a.m. Monday morning when troopers tried to pull over the driver of a Dodge Charger for a traffic violation and no registration. The car sped up the interstate, hitting speeds up to 140 miles per hour at times. It was found a few minutes later empty at a rest stop in Hancock County. The car was stolen out of Miamisburg, Ohio. Footprints were seen going north from the scene and a perimeter was set up and a tracking dog brought in. Law enforcement searched buildings in the area, but could not locate the driver. The incident is still under investigation.
Mercer County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal traffic crash in Center Township
MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Celina woman was killed in an accident in Mercer County this morning. 43-year-old Becky Fuson was pronounced dead at the hospital following an accident at the intersection of Rice Road and Oregon Road around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning according to the Mercer County Sheriff's Office. 26-year-old Serina Siano from Mendon was on Rice Road when she failed to stop at the stop sign and hit Fuson. Both were transported to Joint Township District Memorial Hospital. The crash reconstruction team was called to investigate, which will be handed over to the Mercer County Prosecutors Office for review.
1 dead after overnight crash on I-70 in Clark County
HARMONY TOWNSHIP — One person is dead after a crash on Westbound Interstate 70 in Harmony Township early Sunday morning. The Springfield post of Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to a single-car accident on I-70 near U.S. Route 40 around 1:40 a.m., according to a media release. An...
Speeding drunk driver arrested in the city
A speeding drunk driver was arrested Saturday morning just after midnight in Bellefontaine. Officers from the Bellefontaine Police Department were on patrol on West Sandusky Avenue when they observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Authorities used their radar and it showed the vehicle was traveling at...
‘I think that’s very sad and unfortunate;’ 3 different deadly crashes on Sunday
DAYTON — It was an active Sunday on Miami Valley Roads as officers and medics responded to at least three fatal accidents in the area. News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis says as we head into the Christmas holiday season, some families here in the Miami Valley got news no one wants to get.
3 injured, 1 critical after crash involving semi in Greenville
GREENVILLE — Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a semi-trailer in Greenville Saturday evening. Darke County deputies along with Greenville crews were called to an injury accident on U.S. 127 and Children’s Home Bradford Road around 8:40 p.m. An initial investigation found that...
Sidney man shot in Lima; police seek information
LIMA — A shooting on North Jameson Avenue left a Sidney man with non-life-threatening injuries on Monday evening. According to a press release, Lima police officers responded to the 400 block of North Jameson at 6:48 p.m., where they learned Willie Petty, 20, had left a home on the block when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots. Petty was hit and transported to a local hospital.
1 woman confirmed dead following accident in Harrison Township
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — One female driver is confirmed to have died in an accident in Harrison Township early Sunday afternoon, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. >>3 injured, 1 critical after crash involving semi in Greenville. A 73-year-old woman, who has not been formally named by...
4 people hospitalized following accident in Englewood
ENGLEWOOD — Four people were taken to an area hospital following an accident Sunday evening in Englewood, dispatchers say. Police and medics were dispatched to area of S. Main Street W. National Road around 5:47 p.m. The severity of these injuries is not known at this time, dispatchers tell...
One person dead following crash in Huber Heights
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person has died following a crash on State Route 4 on Sunday. According to the Huber Heights Police Department, crews were dispatched to the area of State Route 4 and Chambersburg Road at around 7:05 a.m. for a report of a crash that involved a pedestrian. Crews responded quickly and […]
AMBER ALERT UPDATE: 911 caller finds 1 of 2 missing babies ‘sitting in the parking lot by itself’
COLUMBUS — A statewide Amber Alert was issued for two missing five-month-old twin boys out of Columbus Tuesday overnight. News Center 7 previously reported that the two infant twins were kidnapped when a suspect drove off with a mother’s car as she went into Donatos Pizza at East First Street and North High Street in Columbus.
AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Suspect has ties to Riverside, police say
COLUMBUS — A Ohio Amber Alert has been issued after twin boys, Ky’air and Kason Thomas, were abducted Monday night in Columbus. One of the five-month-olds was found shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday morning in the parking lot of Dayton International Airport, according to police. The other little boy is still missing.
Double shooting outside Reynoldsburg bar leaves 26-year-old dead
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A 26-year-old is dead after a double shooting in a parking lot outside a Reynoldsburg bar. Around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, the Reynoldsburg Division of Police responded to reports of a shooting near Putters Pub, located on the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue. Officers said they found two people shot […]
Driver killed in two-vehicle crash identified as 17-year-old Fairborn High School student
FAIRBORN — The identity of the Fairborn High School student killed in a car accident late Friday morning has been confirmed. Lily Clingner, 17, was the victim of the deadly crash on Dayton-Xenia Road and Trebein Road, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. The Fairborn School District will hold...
Injury crash near Rickenbacker Airport
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to a crash south of the Rickenbacker International Airport. It happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. Friday morning in the area of Route 762 and Ashville Pike. According to dispatchers, one person was trapped inside one of the wrecked vehicles. Medics...
