Master P and Romeo Miller have bumped heads on social media, with the father and son airing their grievances with each other regarding their strained relationship. The back-and-forth began on Friday (Dec. 16), with Romeo seemingly responding to P's comments regarding the death of Stephen "DJ tWITCH" Boss, who recently passed away after committing suicide. "Today was a boiling point," the 33-year-old wrote on...

1 DAY AGO