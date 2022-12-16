ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization

Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

Master P And Romeo Clash Over Family Business On Social Media

Master P and Romeo Miller have bumped heads on social media, with the father and son airing their grievances with each other regarding their strained relationship. The back-and-forth began on Friday (Dec. 16), with Romeo seemingly responding to P’s comments regarding the death of Stephen “DJ tWITCH” Boss, who recently passed away after committing suicide. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg And Master P Rename Their Cereal Brand Following 'Snoop Loopz' ControversyLil Baby Gets Threatened By DJ Akademiks: "I Will Choke You To Death"Snoop Dogg And Master P Forced To Rename 'Snoop Loopz' Cereal “Today was a boiling point,” the 33-year-old wrote on...
Complex

Big Sean Hints at Marriage With Ring in New Studio Footage

Just a month after Big Sean and Jhené Aiko welcomed their first child into the world, the Detroit rapper has sparked marriage rumors after displaying what appeared to be a wedding ring in a new social media post. Big Sean took to Instagram this weekend to tease new music,...
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
179K+
Post
1098M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy