Chicago shooting: 17-year-old charged in I-57 expressway shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) – The license plate readers we've been telling you about on Chicago expressways ended up catching a teenager accused of a road rage shooting.The victim told police he was driving southbound on Interstate 57 near Halstead on Saturday when bullets started flying.He was hit, but not seriously injured.The suspect, who is 17 years old, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.
cwbchicago.com
2 teens charged with robberies in Bucktown, Near West Side
Chicago — Two juvenile boys have been charged with participating in a robbery spree Friday morning that stretched from Bucktown to the Near West Side. The area has been hard-hit by similar robbery sprees since mid-November, and the crimes keep happening even though police have made several arrests. The...
cwbchicago.com
Gunmen fire more than 30 rounds, killing man at Ukrainian Village parking garage
Chicago — A man was shot to death as he sat in his car at a Ukrainian Village grocery store on Monday afternoon, Chicago police said. Investigators found more than 30 shell casings from rifle rounds at the scene, an officer said. The victim, 37, was sitting in his...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago woman stole a gun, used it to rob a 7-Eleven, then sold it to a stranger for $30 worth of heroin — all in about 20 minutes, officials say
Chicago — As prosecutors laid out allegations against a Chicago woman during a bail hearing on Sunday, the details kept getting worse. And worse. And worse. It is, really, a little slice of the current state of affairs in Chicago. A slice we’d all probably be better off without.
cwbchicago.com
Secretly-dispatched police catch catalytic converter thief on NW Side
Chicago police utilized a “silent dispatch” to catch a catalytic converter thief in the act on the Northwest Side early Friday, according to CPD records. The relatively uncommon technique, which can prevent suspects who monitor police radio transmissions from learning that cops are on the way, sends officers to the scene via a computer message in their squad cars.
Stolen car crashes into statue in Lincoln Park; 3 arrested
CHICAGO — A stolen pickup truck crashed into a statue in the city’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday on the 2800 block of North Sheridan Road. Police said they tried to pull over a vehicle identified as stolen when the male driver fled the scene and crashed into the Johann […]
cwbchicago.com
Man committed 2 robberies on the CTA while on bail for having a gun on the CTA, prosecutors say
Chicago — A man who is currently jailed for allegedly robbing a man on the Red Line downtown while he was on bail for allegedly having a gun on the Red Line on the South Side has been charged with committing yet another robbery on the CTA earlier this year.
17-year-old in custody after road rage shooting on I-57
The male victim was hit by gunfire but not seriously hurt, ISP added.
fox32chicago.com
Peter Salvino missing: New details surface after Chicago man vanishes
CHICAGO - New information was revealed Monday in the weekend disappearance of a 25-year-old man on Chicago's North Side. On Saturday, around 11:30 p.m., police say Peter Salvino left a party in the 2400 block of North Geneva Terrace in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. Video footage confirmed Salvino was at...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 19, shot while driving on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old was shot while driving Sunday night on Chicago's Southwest Side. The man was driving around 8:48 p.m. in the 8700 block of West 87th Street when someone in another vehicle started shooting, police said. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the hip and was transported...
Teen girl dies, 5 others injured after Fuller Park crash: Chicago police
Chicago police said a van appeared to have hit a median on the South Side.
cwbchicago.com
4 teens in custody after stolen car crashes on Lake Shore Drive following North Side robbery spree
Update 10:21 a.m. — Chicago police announced that one of the 14-year-olds is charged with five counts of robbery for the robberies on Bittersweet and Cullom. Another 14-year-old is charged with two counts of robbery for the Cullom and Western robberies, CPD said. Four teenagers, three of whom are...
15-year-old shot while inside car on Chicago’s South Side
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot while he was sitting in a car on the South Side of Chicago, according to police. The boy was shot around 11:45 a.m. Sunday in front of a fast food restaurant in the 1700 block of East 95th Street. He was shot in the arm and taken to […]
Chicago crime: Man fatally shot while sitting in vehicle in Mariano's parking lot
CHICAGO - A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in a Mariano's parking lot Monday in Chicago's West Town neighborhood. Around 4:27 p.m., police say the male victim was sitting in a vehicle in the Mariano's parking lot in the 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue when an unknown vehicle pulled up and two men got out and fired shots.
fox32chicago.com
Video shows suspect wanted for shooting 16-year-old boy on CTA Red Line train
CHICAGO - Chicago police released video of a suspect accused of shooting a 16-year-old boy on a CTA Red Line train Sunday morning. According to police, the boy was shot in the face while riding the CTA Red Line in the 100 block of Cermak Road around 2:05 a.m. The...
cwbchicago.com
Shootout leaves man seriously wounded, storefronts shattered in the Loop
Chicago — A shootout involving at least two gunmen left a man seriously injured in the Loop on Saturday evening, according to Chicago police and witnesses. No arrests have been made in the case, which continues a record-setting pace for shootings in the heart of Chicago’s struggling downtown neighborhood.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man had $34,000 worth of pot in his house while on electronic monitoring for gun case, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say a Chicago man had more than $34,000 worth of pot, MDMA, and cocaine in his house where he was on electronic monitoring for a pending gun case. Brayan Bernabe was charged with illegally possessing a ghost gun with a laser sight and an extended ammunition magazine on July 2 and posted a $10,000 bail deposit the very next day to go home on electronic monitoring, prosecutors said.
Kenosha shooting: 2 shot in reported Kenosha hostage situation; suspected shooter dead
Two people were seriously wounded in a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin Monday night, police said.
Stranger helps Chicago woman pay for Christmas gifts after her car was stolen
CHICAGO (CBS) – A single mom from Chicago is going to have a happy holidays after the generosity of a CBS 2 viewer.We told you about Tina Swopes on Friday. She had her Kia car stolen.She got it back, all busted up. Now it's in the repair shop and she's stuck with a $1,500 a month rental.She wasn't going to be able to afford Christmas gifts, until a mystery caller saved the day, giving her $400."She called me literally after it aired on the six o'clock news," Swopes said. "She was going to make me cry, because I've never been in a situation like this where I needed help."Now Swopes just needs to find time while her kids are at school, and before the monster storm moves in, to finish that Christmas shopping.
ABC7 Chicago
Driver, passenger killed in Chicago shooting on Near West Side
CHICAGO -- Two people were fatally wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon while driving on the Near West Side. A 36-year-old man was behind the wheel of a car when he and a 29-year-old woman riding with him were each struck by gunfire just before 2 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago police said.
Comments / 7