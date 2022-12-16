Read full article on original website
The Jan. 6 Committee Says Donald Trump Should Face Criminal Charges For ‘Violent Attack’ On The Capitol
Things are starting to get serious for Donald Trump and his associates, as the Jan. 6 committee has just recommended that he should face criminal charges for his part in the Capitol building riot. After an 18-month long investigation, the House selec...
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Two Florida women arrested after allegedly running 'traveling drug roadshow'
Two Florida women will face years behind bars after attempting to sell illegal drugs in South Florida, according to authorities. They were arrested on drug charges Friday.
Democrats Could Lose Control of Pennsylvania After Death of House Rep
Republicans have launched a legal challenge to the scheduling of three special elections for the state's House of Representatives.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy preparing to visit DC on Wednesday
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing to visit Washington on Wednesday, according to three AP sources, in his first known trip outside the country since Russia’s invasion began in February. Two congressional sources and one person familiar with the matter confirmed plans for the visit. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the highly sensitive nature of the trip. They said Zelenskyy’s visit, while expected, could still be called off at the last minute due to security concerns. The visit to Washington is set to include an address to Congress on Capitol Hill and a meeting with President Joe Biden. It comes as lawmakers are set to vote on a year-end spending package that includes about $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and as the U.S. prepares to send Patriot surface-to-air missiles to the country to help stave off Russia’s invasion. The latest tranche of U.S. funding would be the biggest American infusion of assistance yet to Ukraine, above even Biden’s $37 billion emergency request, and would ensure that funding flows to the war effort for months to come.
Biden administration asks Chief Justice to allow Title 42 to end
The Biden administration on Tuesday asked Chief Justice John Roberts to rule against GOP-led states who initiated court action to keep the controversial Title 42 policy in place. The administration was responding to Roberts’ administrative stay from Monday, where he temporarily halted the end of the policy, set to end Wednesday. Title 42 has taken…
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to be extradited to US
Sam Bankman-Fried, who is facing charges in the U.S. following the collapse of his cryptocurrency company, FTX, is willing to waive his right to deny extradition to the U.S., a lawyer for the disgraced cryptocurrency executive said Monday after a chaotic court hearing that did not go according to plan.
Mass. man found guilty for role in shipping 4K kilos of cocaine across US, including to Yonkers, NYC
A Massachusetts man was convicted of drug trafficking for his role in a scheme that involved the shipment of more than 1,700 pounds of cocaine to Yonkers and the Bronx, prosecutors said Tuesday.
