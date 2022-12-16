ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ABC30 Fresno

Proud Boys stand trial on Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy charges

The former leader of the far-right Proud Boys group and four associates go on trial this week, with jury selection beginning Monday, as they face allegations of conspiracy to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory, among other charges related to the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.
The Hill

Biden administration asks Chief Justice to allow Title 42 to end

The Biden administration on Tuesday asked Chief Justice John Roberts to rule against GOP-led states who initiated court action to keep the controversial Title 42 policy in place. The administration was responding to Roberts’ administrative stay from Monday, where he temporarily halted the end of the policy, set to end Wednesday. Title 42 has taken…

