The Jan. 6 Committee Says Donald Trump Should Face Criminal Charges For ‘Violent Attack’ On The Capitol
Things are starting to get serious for Donald Trump and his associates, as the Jan. 6 committee has just recommended that he should face criminal charges for his part in the Capitol building riot. After an 18-month long investigation, the House selec...
ABC30 Fresno
Proud Boys stand trial on Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy charges
The former leader of the far-right Proud Boys group and four associates go on trial this week, with jury selection beginning Monday, as they face allegations of conspiracy to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory, among other charges related to the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Two Florida women arrested after allegedly running 'traveling drug roadshow'
Two Florida women will face years behind bars after attempting to sell illegal drugs in South Florida, according to authorities. They were arrested on drug charges Friday.
Democrats Could Lose Control of Pennsylvania After Death of House Rep
Republicans have launched a legal challenge to the scheduling of three special elections for the state's House of Representatives.
Ukraine’s president could visit US tomorrow to address Congress – follow live
Multiple news outlets are reporting on efforts to bring Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Washington on WednesdayHouse committee convenes to vote on releasing Trump’s tax returnsSign up to receive First Thing – our daily briefing by email
Biden administration asks Chief Justice to allow Title 42 to end
The Biden administration on Tuesday asked Chief Justice John Roberts to rule against GOP-led states who initiated court action to keep the controversial Title 42 policy in place. The administration was responding to Roberts’ administrative stay from Monday, where he temporarily halted the end of the policy, set to end Wednesday. Title 42 has taken…
