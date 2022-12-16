ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

UM Fall Commencement Will Be Sunday, Dec. 17

MISSOULA – A new cohort of Griz graduates will gather at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in the Adams Center for the University of Montana’s Fall Commencement Ceremony. More than 1,190 students across all UM departments are eligible as fall and summer 2022-degree candidates, up 100 from last year. Those students persevered through the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and changing academic environments to arrive at the graduation stage.
Dr. Karla Bird Named UM Tribal Outreach Specialist

MISSOULA – The University of Montana has selected Dr. Karla Bird, former president of Blackfeet Community College, as its tribal outreach specialist in the Office of the President. She will begin Jan. 3, 2023. A member of the Amskapi Piikani Nation (Blackfeet), Dr. Bird will play a pivotal role...
