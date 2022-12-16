Read full article on original website
De Havilland Canada signs a DCS Program agreement with WestJet
The DCS program supports the operation of Dash 8-400 aircraft by ensuring cost-effective repair solutions and global accessibility to over a thousand different aircraft components positioned at strategically located distribution centers and at some customers’ operating hubs. De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited (“De Havilland Canada”) announced that it...
Gulfstream partners with Rolls-Royce to fly industry-first 100% SAF-powered flight
The flight took place on a SAF-filled G650 jet powered by the Rolls-Royce BR725 engine from Gulfstream’s worldwide headquarters in Savannah, U.S. Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. announced that the company in collaboration with Rolls-Royce conducted the first flight test on a 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) powered G650 jet fitted with the Rolls-Royce BR725 engine. Gulfstream is the business-jet industry’s first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to complete this milestone flight. The test flight took place from Gulfstream’s worldwide headquarters in Savannah, U.S. and was flown in partnership with engine supplier Rolls-Royce.
MRO MARKET FORECAST 2023
Whichever way one looks to predict the Aviation MRO market for 2023, the challenges from the impact of post-pandemic, course correction trends, (precipitated by work, travel, and lifestyle changes), cannot be shrugged off. It is true that with the lifting up of travel restrictions, the travel industry and allied activities are seeing some green shoots. This by no means matches the healthy, steady growth of commercial aviation of the last decade. Return to normal pre-pandemic levels has been gradual and MRO demand should recover to pre-COVID levels by 2024. By 2030, MRO demand is expected to reach $118 billion, but 13% below the pre-COVID forecast of $135 billion.
Leonardo hands over the final batch of four M-346 aircraft to Polish Air Force
With 16 M-346 jets at the nation’s service, The Polish Air Force currently operates the second-largest fleet of Leonardo’s advanced jet trainers in Europe. Leonardo has announced the delivery of the third batch of four M-346 advanced jet trainer aircraft to the Polish Air Force on a pre-agreed schedule. The latest handover brings the size of Poland’s M-346 fleet to 16. With 16 M-346 jets at the nation’s service, The Polish Air Force currently operates the second-largest fleet of Leonardo’s advanced jet trainers in Europe. Having logged over 100,000 flight hours, the M-346 fighter jet has demonstrated excellent performance in terms of fleet availability and reliability.
Safran to set up new compressor blades and vanes plant for aero engines in Belgium
The 10,000-square-meter centre of excellence will be built on a former ArcelorMittal site in Marchin and will incorporate Safran’s best industrial technologies. Safran Aero Boosters has recently announced to build a new compressor blades and vanes production plant for aircraft engines in the Walloon region of Belgium, in the province of Liège. François Lepot, CEO of Safran Aero Boosters, made the announcement in front of Willy Borsus, Vice-President of Wallonia, Adrien Dolimont, Walloon Minister of Finance, and Thomas Dermine, Secretary of State for Recovery and Strategic Investments.
Saab’s Gripen E fighter jet commences services for the Brazilian Air Force
The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) held an official ceremony on 19 December 2022 at the Anápolis Air Base (BAAN) marking the beginning of operational activities of the Gripen E fighters. Saab has announced that its Gripen E fighter jet has officially been inducted into service by the Brazilian Air...
Lufthansa Technik and BASF win EASA approval to fit the Boeing 777 jet with AeroSHARK
With STC approval, the roll-out of AeroSHARK developed jointly by Lufthansa Technik and BASF, to launch customers Lufthansa Cargo and Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS). Lufthansa Technik and BASF have received a so-called Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for the series modification of two Boeing 777 aircraft with the fuel-saving AeroSHARK riblet films. After being awarded the STC approval, the sub-fleet-wide roll-out of this sustainability technology which is developed jointly by Lufthansa Technik and BASF can now commence at the service of the launch customers Lufthansa Cargo and Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS). The next modification layovers in Frankfurt and Zurich are already scheduled for early January 2023.
Pratt & Whitney PW4000-94 engine hits milestone logging 35 years and 150 million flight hours
The PW4000-94-inch engine is currently used by more than 70 different companies across 30 different nations to power aircraft for passenger, cargo, and military missions, including the Boeing 747/767, MD-11, Airbus A300, and KC-46A. Pratt & Whitney has announced that the PW4000-94-inch engine has surpassed 150 million flight hours and...
