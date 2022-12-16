Whichever way one looks to predict the Aviation MRO market for 2023, the challenges from the impact of post-pandemic, course correction trends, (precipitated by work, travel, and lifestyle changes), cannot be shrugged off. It is true that with the lifting up of travel restrictions, the travel industry and allied activities are seeing some green shoots. This by no means matches the healthy, steady growth of commercial aviation of the last decade. Return to normal pre-pandemic levels has been gradual and MRO demand should recover to pre-COVID levels by 2024. By 2030, MRO demand is expected to reach $118 billion, but 13% below the pre-COVID forecast of $135 billion.

