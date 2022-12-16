The breakout star of Baz Luhrmann‘s Elvis is reportedly ready to flame on. Austin Butler, the 31-year-old actor who burst onto the film scene this year after nearly two decades of steady work on television, is supposedly putting himself in contention to play Johnny Storm in Marvel Studios’ upcoming Fantastic Four. The film is one of the most anticipated superhero projects currently in development, and there have been no shortage of rumors swirling around its potential cast. This information comes from a recent episode of Jeff Sneider‘s The Hot Mic, in which the industry insider dropped the possible bombshell that Butler had spoken to his representation and his agents were in the process of “putting him up for Human Torch.”

4 DAYS AGO