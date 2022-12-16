Read full article on original website
Four-star safety decommits from Tennessee after visiting SEC rival
Coming off a visit to another SEC school, one of Tennessee's longtime commitments has parted ways with the Vols. Four-star Class of 2023 safety Sylvester Smith announced Saturday night in a post on his Instagram account that he has decommitted from Tennessee, reopening his recruitment just four days before Early Signing Day.
Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson announces transfer destination
Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson has found a new home. Jackson announced Sunday he is transferring to Oregon after announcing he would enter the NCAA transfer portal on Nov. 23. He is now the second Crimson Tide player to transfer to Oregon, joining wide receiver Traeshon Holden, who committed to the Ducks a week ago.
Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle announces transfer destination
Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle has found a new home – and a familiar one. Earle announced Saturday he is transferring to TCU after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. Earle will return to his home state of Texas to play for the Horned Frogs in Forth Worth.
Alabama offensive guard Javion Cohen announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is taking his talents to South Beach. Cohen announced Sunday he is transferring to Miami after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. In Coral Gables, Fla., Cohen will play for former Crimson Tide assistant Mario Cristobal. Cohen, a junior, has started 25 of the...
Massive OL prospect Raymond Pulido flips commitment from Alabama Arizona
Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido has flipped his commitment from Alabama to Arizona and will sign next week with the Wildcats. Pulido committed to the Tide back in August over a final five that also included Arizona, Louisville, Oregon and UCLA. He never officially visited Arizona but did take multiple unofficial trips and had a great relationship with the coaching staff.
247Sports
8th-grader QB already receiving offers, including one from Huskers
The Huskers are working on finishing off their 2023 class, but a 2027 prospect reported receiving an offer from Nebraska on Sunday. Trent Seaborn, an 8th grader who just helped guide his team in Alabama to a state title, tweeted that the offer came after a conversation with NU offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield. He also just reported an offer at Wisconsin.
Linebacker de-commits from Huskers
It has been a strong weekend for additions for the Huskers but they also lost a linebacker commit on Sunday night. Hayden Moore announced on social media he was de-committing from the program. He pledged to NU on June 21 but had been exploring his options after the coaching staff change in Lincoln.
Transfer running back announces commitment to South Carolina
Shane Beamer’s first #WelcomeHome tweet from Dec. 17 was revealed the next day. Newberry transfer running back Mario Anderson Jr. will continue his college career at South Carolina. He committed to the Gamecocks on Saturday, about 24 hours after he was on campus to watch bowl practice. His announcement was posted on Twitter about 48 hours after the offer was received.
Kentucky, Calipari trapped in a loveless marriage
After Kentucky's 63-53 loss to UCLA at the CBS Sports Classic in Madison Square Garden, there's no longer any denying that head coach John Calipari and UK fans are trapped in a loveless marriage. And this doesn't feel like the Big Blue Nation's usual hand-wringing. This feels like we're on...
BREAKING: Derrik Allen Joining Brother, Transferring to UNC
North Carolina bolstered its defensive back room with the commitment of former Georgia Tech safety Derrik Allen on Monday. The 6-2, 212-pound safety is the older brother of current Tar Heel cornerback Marcus Allen and was in Chapel Hill this week for an official visit. "It really is like a...
Five-star WR Brandon Inniss will sign Wednesday
Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has been spectacular in his recruiting. Over the last few years he has brought in a number of the country’s top wide receivers including the country’s No. 1 class of 2020 wide receiver in Julian Fleming and the No. 1 class of 2021 wide receiver in Emeka Egbuka.
Jermaine O'Neal Jr. is making a name for himself on the recruiting scene
High school basketball is at its peak when it comes to NBA bloodlines. The sons of LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Gilbert Arenas, Peja Stojakavic and other athletes are all thriving on the national scene. Jermaine O'Neal Jr. is another son of a longtime NBA great to keep tabs on moving forward.
Louisville's list of commitments a day prior to early signing period
The NCAA early signing period for college football is just a day away. On Wednesday, December 21, UofL head coach Jeff Brohm will welcome a new group of Cardinals to the roster. Since being named as the program's 24th head coach last week, Brohm has added commitments from a pair...
Rick Barnes tired of Uros Plavsic's 'antics'
Vols head basketball coach Rick Barnes wasn't real happy with senior forward Uros Plavsic's antics in Saturday night's 75-70 loss to No. 9 Arizona in Tucson. Plavsic was whistled for a technical foul after No. 6 Tennessee (9-2) had taken an early lead. It sparked a 6-0 Arizona (10-1) run that allowed the Wildcats to jump back in front. Plavsic was also seen getting into it with opposing players routinely throughout the game.
Transfer OL Keiondre Jones commits to FSU
Keiondre Jones committed to Florida State on Tuesday. The massive offensive line transfer from Auburn picked the Seminoles over UCF, West Virginia, Pitt, and others. Jones figures to vie for a starting spot at either left guard or right guard as the Seminoles are losing two-year starting left guard and All-ACC performer Dillan Gibbons, and are expecting to lose All-ACC Third Team right guard D'Mitri Emmanuel ( a waiver for a 7th year has been applied for, although receiving one doesn’t sound super likely).
Beamer feels momentum growing on the recruiting trail
South Carolina will take some recruiting momentum from over the last weekend into the Early Signing Period which begins on Wednesday and runs through Friday. Since Dec. 15, head coach Shane Beamer has sent out six #WelcomeHome Tweets and four of those commitments have been revealed. Since last Thursday, the...
2023 class Colorado recruiting updates: Tennessee receiver Jacob Page goes Buff
Dec. 19 at 1:03 PM: It appeared Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman receiver Jacob Page was most likely going to play his college football at Virginia Tech. But Colorado quickly rose to the top of his list in the last five days, since Coach Prime's staff extended an offer to Page. He announced his commitment to the Buffaloes the day after returning from an official visit to Boulder. Page picked up nearly 20 college options throughout the course of his recruitment, including other offers, from Cincinnati, Indiana, Mississippi State, Purdue, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Washington. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound Page caught a total of 66 passes for 1,233 yards in 17 games as an upperclassman at Blackman. He is No. 15 on the 247Sports Tennessee state rankings.
Arkansas loses another commitment
Arkansas lost another key commitment on Sunday afternoon when four-star tight end Jaden Hamm of Eudora (Kan.) reopened his recruitment via Twitter. Hamm, 6-7, 235, had been committed to the Razorbacks since August 14, 2021, but announced his de-commitment on the final day of an official visit with the Kansas Jayhawks, Arkansas' opponent in the Liberty Bowl on December 28.
247Sports
Maryland Football Recruiting: Terps land key transfer at position of need
With most and perhaps all of its veteran receivers departing, Maryland football needed reinforcements at the position. And the Terps got one Sunday night, when Florida International transfer Tyrese Chambers committed. Chambers, a Baltimore native, considered transferring to Maryland last season, but decided to return to FIU. They reeled him...
Look: Kentucky unveils alternate black basketball uniforms
After unveiling its new home and away basketball uniforms prior to the start of the 2022-23 season, Kentucky released an alternate black version on Tuesday. Modeled by senior forward Jacob Toppin, the alternate black jerseys feature the same classic look as the new home and away versions but with black jerseys, blue trim, blue numbers and letters and the signature block "KENTUCKY" across the chest plate accompanied by a Nike swoosh on one shoulder and the SEC logo on the other.
247Sports
