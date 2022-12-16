Dec. 19 at 1:03 PM: It appeared Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman receiver Jacob Page was most likely going to play his college football at Virginia Tech. But Colorado quickly rose to the top of his list in the last five days, since Coach Prime's staff extended an offer to Page. He announced his commitment to the Buffaloes the day after returning from an official visit to Boulder. Page picked up nearly 20 college options throughout the course of his recruitment, including other offers, from Cincinnati, Indiana, Mississippi State, Purdue, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Washington. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound Page caught a total of 66 passes for 1,233 yards in 17 games as an upperclassman at Blackman. He is No. 15 on the 247Sports Tennessee state rankings.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO