Oregon State

Balloit Measure 114: New ruling issued

By The Chronicle
The St. Helens Chronicle
 4 days ago

There is now another pause on Oregon's controversial Ballot Measure 114.

Harney County Circuit Court Judge Robert S. Raschio has ruled that the measure's prohibition of the purchase and carrying of magazines holding 10-rounds or more of ammunition “unduly frustrate the right to bear arms” under Oregon’s Constitution, according to a report by Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB).

“Based upon the preliminary evidence, the result of BM 114 would be a near absolute prohibition on handguns and many other firearms with their magazines,” Raschio wrote, unconvinced by the state’s expert witnesses who testified the opposite was true, the OPB report states.

Raschio last week extended the temporary restraining order on permit-to-purchase in Ballot Measure 114. The state had agreed to delay the permit-to-purchase portion of the law until Feb. 8 because of a lack of certified law enforcement to oversee the in-person gun handling training class that would be required.

The voter-approved measure was to take effect Thursday, Dec. 8. It would limit magazine capacity and requires permits to purchase firearms.

The measure has triggered a surge in gun sales across the state.

"Usually people were purchasing one firearm, but now we are seeing people buy 12 to 24 firearms at a time," Lincoln City Electronic Super Store Operator Bruce Polvi told Country Media, Inc. earlier. "A lot of them are thinking that this is shutting it off and so it is a panic situation."

Follow this developing story here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.

The St. Helens Chronicle

Columbia County, OR
ABOUT

The St. Helens Chronicle covers local news in the St. Helens and Columbia County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.thechronicleonline.com/

