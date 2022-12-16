Read full article on original website
Related
Clerk assaulted during robbery, Sioux City PD seeking information
The Sioux City Police Department is asking for help from the public with information regarding a robbery of a business on Monday Morning.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon driver arrested on charge of OWI
SHELDON—A 47-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 12:40 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Gabriel Justin Moser stemmed from the stop of a 2003 Dodge Dakota pickup for an equipment violation at the intersection of Highway 18 and Washington Avenue in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Driver hits mailboxes, arrested for OWI
ROCK VALLEY—A 57-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Scott Roger Myers stemmed from a report of a 2006 Ford Freestyle backing up...
dakotanewsnow.com
Minnehaha County captain identifies man in Sunday’s fatal snowmobile accident
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on Sunday’s fatal snowmobile and SUV accident that left one man dead. Captain Adam Zishka with Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department said a group of snowmobile riders were in the area when one of the men flipped near South Dakota Highway 38 and 462nd Avenue around 6:30 p.m. As the driver attempted to collect his snowmobile, a man driving an oncoming SUV said he did not have enough time to slow down before colliding with the driver of the snowmobile.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Brandon Pezhin LaMere, 43, Sioux City, first-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Dec. 15, 15 years prison. Christopher Michael Duby, 27, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Peter Kenneth Hodges Jr., 30, Sioux City, forgery, third-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 9, five years...
kiwaradio.com
Fireworks Time Frame Has Been Shortened
Sheldon, Iowa — The City of Sheldon has two seasons when fireworks are legal to be detonated, they are around the Fourth of July and again over the New Year’s holiday. Sheldon City Manager Sam Kooiker says that instead of two weeks during the holiday season to shoot off fireworks, this year it has been shortened to 12-and-a-half hours.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Falls Man Behind Bars In Rock Rapids After Arrest On September Eluding Charge
Larchwood, Iowa — A Sioux Falls man has been arrested on felony eluding charges after a pursuit in and near Larchwood back in September. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 31-year-old Bobby Olseth of Sioux Falls is accused of eluding a deputy while under the influence and possessing illegal drugs. He was arrested on Sunday, December 18th.
siouxcountyradio.com
Accident Leads to Arrest of Hawarden Woman
A Hawarden woman was arrested after authorities investigated an unoccupied car in a ditch six miles southwest of Ireton Thursday morning. While investigating the accident, authorities discovered a container of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, a bag containing marijuana, and a glass smoking pipe with methamphetamine residue. Sioux County...
KELOLAND TV
1 person killed in vehicle vs. snowmobile crash
HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) – The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal crash that happened just after 6:30 Saturday evening. Authorities were dispatched to the area of SD Highway 38 and 462nd Avenue for a crash involving an SUV and a snowmobile. Officials say life saving measures...
KELOLAND TV
Minnehaha authorities locate rape suspect
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnehaha rape suspect has been located, authorities say. Authorities were searching for Kylan Bailey. Court documents say he pressured a 15-year-old girl into having sex with him. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday that Bailey had been located with the help of...
kiwaradio.com
Can You Help? Burned Pickup Found Near Larchwood; Owner Unknown
Larchwood, Iowa — The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has a mystery on its hands. And they could use your help. Lyon County Sheriff Stewart Vander Stoep says a burned-out pickup was found Thursday morning (December 15th) about halfway between Larchwood and the West Lyon School — in the 1800 mile of 170th Street — but they have no idea who it belonged to.
kiwaradio.com
LIHEAP Is Still Taking Applicants
Northwest Iowa — It’s that time of the year, the weather is getting very cold and furnaces are being used more and more. Mid-Sioux Opportunity Coordinator Pam Ericson in Sioux Center tells KIWA that LIHEAP is a program to help families pay their heating bill during the winter months. The first day to apply for the elderly was October 1st, while everyone else couldn’t apply until November 1st. The last day they will take applications will be April 1st.
dakotanewsnow.com
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seven people were reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend. If you know any information regarding the status or location of any of these missing people, contact the corresponding police department. Phone numbers are listed below. Some of the missing persons’ photos are available for reference on MissingPersons.SD.Gov/.
marshallradio.net
Iowa Woman Injured After Vehicle Strikes Guard Rail in Nobles County
ADRIAN, MN (KMHL) — An Iowa woman was hospitalized after her vehicle lost control and struck a guard rail. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 1:31 Monday morning, a 2005 Chrysler 200 was traveling westbound on Interstate 90 in Nobles County when it lost control and struck a guard rail.
siouxlandnews.com
Local community theatre divided after news of Youth Director being removed
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The community involved with the Sioux City Community Theatre is split, with divided thoughts on a staff member and that person's future with the theatre. Benji Cotter has been the Youth Theatre Director for 17 years. Recently, the board for the theatre asked Cotter to...
nwestiowa.com
Lyon County targeting family amenities
REGIONAL—Foundations of successful communities require strong building blocks, something with which the Lyon County leaders are well-acquainted. “We’re all in the same boat, trying to make our communities and our counties the best we can with what we have to work with. It’s fun, not always easy, but it’s fun,” Steve Simons said.
dakotanewsnow.com
Protecting your car from key fob hackers, thieves
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It seems like something from the future, leaving the key fob in your pocket and starting the car with the push of a button. According to Joe Wentland of Audio Playground Electronics, the key fob has a range limit. “The average is just about...
kiwaradio.com
Aletha Oldenkamp
Aletha Oldenkamp, age 98, of Sheldon passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Sanford Senior Care in Sheldon, Iowa. Her funeral service will be at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, December 23, 2022, at the First Reformed Church in Sheldon with Rev. Paul Van Maaren officiating. Burial will be the...
nwestiowa.com
Let there be Light
Christmas Acres lights up the night outside of Le Mars. There is a sight to behold during the evenings leading up to Christmas on an acreage outside of Le Mars. As many as 150,000-200,000 Christmas lights are wrapped around dozens of tree and bushes, lines of fencing, there are also 700 blow molds, 240 lighted sculptures and much more.
Accused of being drunk at work, county’s top prosecutor resigns
Dickinson County’s top criminal prosecutor, charged with public intoxication and accused of being “passed out” on more than one occasion while at work, has submitted her resignation to the county board. According to the Dickinson County website, the board of supervisors voted earlier this week to accept the resignation of County Attorney Amy Zenor. The […] The post Accused of being drunk at work, county’s top prosecutor resigns appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Comments / 0