Northwest Iowa — It’s that time of the year, the weather is getting very cold and furnaces are being used more and more. Mid-Sioux Opportunity Coordinator Pam Ericson in Sioux Center tells KIWA that LIHEAP is a program to help families pay their heating bill during the winter months. The first day to apply for the elderly was October 1st, while everyone else couldn’t apply until November 1st. The last day they will take applications will be April 1st.

SIOUX COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO