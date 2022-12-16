Read full article on original website
Related
endpts.com
Gilead's Kite nabs Carl June spinout Tmunity after neurotox kills patients, forcing reorg — and a rethink
One of the pioneers of first-gen CAR T has now swooped in to buy a second-gen cell therapy player with some stellar scientific ties, impressive early responses and a clinical record that includes a high-profile blowup in the clinic that killed several patients. Gilead sub Kite is putting out word...
endpts.com
Wall Street still sees an upside for rare disease drug development as FDA looks to fill knowledge gaps
It’s full steam ahead for rare disease drug development as both the FDA and Wall St. analysts signaled increasing interest of late. The FDA on Friday sought to further propel the burgeoning space with a new request for comment under its Accelerating Rare disease Cures Program, and SVB Securities analysts said in a note on today that rare disease drugs remain “attractive” to investors.
endpts.com
Gilead and Arcus want you to believe again in TIGIT. But mixed ARC-7 data are rolling out to a tough crowd
Roche let the air out of the TIGIT party balloon with a pair of crushing Phase III failures. Now Gilead $GILD and Arcus $RCUS are back with details of their closely-watched Phase II data in Stage IV non-small cell lung cancer, hoping to spark some renewed enthusiasm for their contender and the rest of the field.
endpts.com
Entrada hit with clinical hold on Duchenne drug
When Entrada Therapeutics unveiled its shiny new alliance with Vertex days ago surrounding myotonic dystrophy Type I, CEO Dipal Doshi took the opportunity to spotlight a separate program in Duchenne muscular dystrophy — which he was hoping to put into the clinic in 2023. But a clinical hold from...
endpts.com
Madrigal’s NASH drug wins on pivotal PhIII endpoints, setting stage for accelerated approval
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals says its NASH drug, resmetirom, has met its early endpoints in a Phase III trial, marking a major success in a field littered with failures in recent years. Now, the company plans to submit for accelerated approval in the first half of next year, CEO Paul Friedman said in a statement.
physiciansweekly.com
Statins and Vitamin D Cause Muscle Weakness and Discomfort
Muscle pain, weakness, and other statin-associated muscle symptoms (SAMS) are prevalent and sometimes cause people to stop taking their prescribed statins. While vitamin D therapy has been linked to less statin intolerance in observational research, randomized controlled trials have yet to be reported. The purpose of this study was to examine whether vitamin D supplementation was related to the avoidance of SAMS and the lessening of statin cessation. In a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind clinical trial, healthy men and women over 50 and 55 taking no other vitamin D supplements were enrolled. At the beginning of 2016, a survey was administered to those who had begun statin therapy after the randomization process. Early in the year 2022, the data was evaluated. Cholecalciferol (2,000 international units) once a day vs. placebo, with statin prescription monitoring.
Medical News Today
Can diabetes drugs like insulin, metformin affect MS risk?
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a potentially debilitating condition, most cases of which are unexplained. A recent piece of research has proposed that people under the age of 45 with type 2 diabetes who are being treated with anti-hyperglycemic medications may be less likely to develop MS. The same study found...
endpts.com
MarketingRx roundup: Roche, Pfizer team up for Covid awareness; Merck joins $50M Africa-focused coalition
Roche and Pfizer are joining forces to drive awareness for Covid-19 symptoms and risk factors, along with testing and treatment options. Roche, which makes Covid diagnostic tests for home and lab use, and Pfizer, which not only makes the Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine but also Paxlovid treatment for those who test positive, launched a new campaign and website last week to increase understanding.
endpts.com
In yet another delay for the F-star buyout, CFIUS extends review of 'national security risks'
F-star Therapeutics $FSTX has been forced to extend its long streak of delays for the proposed takeover deal by China’s Sino Biopharm, raising the risk the buyout may not get a green light as a US committee tasked with reviewing foreign investments raises “national security concerns.”. On Monday...
endpts.com
Taysha CEO steps down after patent fights with patient families, job cuts
Taysha Gene Therapies CEO RA Session II has resigned following a turbulent year in which the company shelved most of its rare disease pipeline and faced criticism from families for blocking plans to restart a drug program. Session, who will remain a member of the board of directors, will be...
endpts.com
Alzheimer's fail crushes small biotech's share price to nearly penny stock
Alzheimer’s research has wiped out another biotech’s market cap. Synaptogenix, a small startup based out of New York, reported a Phase II Alzheimer’s fail Friday morning, sending shares spiraling nearly 75%. The study had attempted to see whether the drug bryostatin-1 could improve patient scores on a test called the Severe Impairment Battery (SIB) total score assessment by a significant margin after 28 weeks.
beingpatient.com
Meet Eli Lilly’s New Phase 3 Alzheimer’s Drug, Remternetug
Drugmaker Eli Lilly says experimental Alzheimer’s drug remternetug is part of the next generation of anti-amyloids. The approval of the controversial anti-amyloid drug Aduhelm last year marked a major milestone for Alzheimer’s research — it became the first new drug approved for the disease in almost 20 years. Now, researchers and patients are anxiously awaiting Phase 3 results from the next three anti-amyloid drugs — lecanemab (which recently released a peek at encouraging early results), donanemab, and gantenerumab.
endpts.com
FDA lifts hold on studies of bluebird's sickle cell gene therapy in adolescents
In advance of asking for its third gene therapy approval, bluebird bio said the FDA has lifted a clinical hold on its sickle cell disease candidate being investigated in people under the age of 18. The lift comes almost a year to the day after the Boston-area biotech disclosed the...
labroots.com
Could a Drug for Parkinson's Disease Reduce the Side Effects of Chemotherapy?
Chemotherapies, drugs used to fight cancer by killing tumor cells or preventing them from growing and dividing, remain some of the most common cancer treatments. Chemotherapy regimens differ based on several factors, including the type and stage of cancer and the patient’s general health and comorbidities. Sometimes chemotherapy may be administered alone, but in some cases, doctors combine it with other treatments like surgery or radiation.
endpts.com
Scoop: A2 Biotherapeutics raises $62M for solid tumor cell therapies
A2 Biotherapeutics has secured $62 million in new financing — and plans to send two new cell therapies into the clinic in the new year with it. The Series B extension will primarily bankroll two planned Phase I studies for A2’s candidates, CEO Scott Foraker confirmed to Endpoints News via email. Foraker declined to elaborate on the nature of an additional $10 million documented in an SEC filing last week.
endpts.com
Updated: Gilead, Arcellx team up on anti-BCMA CAR-T as biotech touts a 100% response rate at #ASH22
Gilead and Kite are plunking down big cash to get into the anti-BCMA CAR-T game. The pair will shell out $225 million in cash upfront and $100 million in equity to Arcellx, Kite announced Friday morning, to develop the biotech’s lead CAR-T program together. Kite will handle commercialization and co-development with Arcellx, and profits in the US will be split 50-50.
MedicalXpress
Type 2 diabetes drug cost-effective for cardiovascular and kidney benefits, finds Australian study
Medication that helps reduce a person's risk of developing cardiovascular and kidney disease is a cost-effective option to treat Australia's entire population of people with type 2 diabetes, a new study has found. The study, a collaboration between Monash University and the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute, analyzed the cardiovascular...
neurologylive.com
Range of Risk Factors, Comorbidities, and Prodromal Features Identified Prior to Parkinson Disease
Subsequent diagnosis of Parkinson disease was associated with a range of risk factors such as alcohol misuse and traumatic head injury, along with several other comorbidities and prodromal features. Findings from a case-control study using insurance claims of outpatient consultations highlighted several previously known early features associated with subsequent diagnosis...
endpts.com
Erasca delves further into RAS/MAPK with Novartis drug, prices $100M offering
After receiving feedback on pivotal studies from European regulators, but not yet the FDA, Novartis is out-licensing a pan-RAF inhibitor going after tumors excited by the RAS/MAPK pathway. To get the exclusive worldwide license to the asset, Erasca is paying the Swiss Big Pharma $20 million upfront in cash and...
Freethink
Old Parkinson’s drug helps teens with type 1 diabetes
A drug used to treat Parkinson’s disease lowered blood pressure and improved a measure of vascular health in young people with type 1 diabetes (T1D) in a small study. If the results hold up in larger trials, the drug could help millions ward off the heart problems linked to diabetes.
Comments / 0