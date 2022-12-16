Read full article on original website
Bill Sniffin: How Does Minus 63 Sound? That Was 44 Years Ago In Jackson Hole
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Hardy souls in the Cowboy State are trying to stay warm this week as a Polar Express comes barreling through the state. Meteorologist Don Day says it will be the coldest in 33 years. It has not been this cold since 1989, he says.
Wyoming Tourism adds Meadows Haws to board
Governor Mark Gordon appoints Charisse Meadows Haws of Jackson to represent District 6. The Wyoming Office of Tourism announced that Charisse Meadows Haws is the new Wyoming Tourism Board member. Governor Mark Gordon appointed her to represent District 6 on the statewide board. Meadows Haws is the co-president of four...
travelyouman.com
3 Best Jackson Hole Sleigh Rides ( And Which Ones To Avoid )
Jackson Hole sleigh rides give you the chance to tour the National Elk Refuge, where you can see thousands of majestic elk and other wild animals. You can also eat a once-in-a-lifetime meal while touring the refuge, giving you a completely new perspective on our snow-covered landscape. During your stay in the winter, you must check this item off your bucket list! Take a look at these Jackson Hole sleigh rides and pick the best ones out of them to your list!
sweetwaternow.com
Game and Fish Acquires Additional Winter Range Habitat near Dubois
LANDER — The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission recently acquired more big game winter range near Dubois. This 120-acre property sits inside the Commission’s Spence and Moriarity Wildlife Management Area (WMA) and provides important wintering habitat for mule deer, elk, bighorn sheep, pronghorn and many more wildlife species.
Skiers trigger avalanche and helicopter rescue
A pair of backcountry skiers triggered a large avalanche on Rendezvous Peak Friday afternoon. Teton County Search and Rescue reported that as the skiers were crossing a southeast-facing slope on Rendezvous, they set off the avalanche that carried one of them 1500 feet. He was trapped up to his chest in snow but was recovered by his partner.
Idaho8.com
Winter storm warning and watches
We'll be warmer (lol) and in the 20's and 30's for today and tomorrow as we storm up with some 1-3" of snow for Idaho Falls possible into tomorrow morning. The big story is the 50mph wind gusts approaching with the blast of cold air into tomorrow afternoon dropping temperatures for everyone to -7 in the valley and colder for mountains. Highs on Thursday will be in the single digits. Temperatures will bounce back into the 20's by Friday and we have a 30% chance of snow for Christmas with highs around freezing.
Foundation gives 700k to Jackson Hole nonprofits
The Community Foundation of Jackson Hole has awarded nearly 700000 dollars in its Competitive Grants program. The funding supports 54 Jackson nonprofit serving a wide range of needs including health & human services, arts, conservation, animals, and education. The grant requests were reviewed by a committee of 31 residents including...
COVID-19 testing site to close in Teton County
The Curative COVID-19 testing site in Teton County will be closing for good next week. Teton County Health Department Director, Jodie Pond said the community has been very fortunate to have the Curative testing sites throughout the pandemic thanks to a partnership with the Wyoming Department of Health, St John’s Health, Teton County Library, Teton County, and the Town of Jackson. These sites have ensured that no-cost COVID-19 testing has be made available since December 2020.
Permanent dog park proposed at Miller Park
If a new permanent dog park and a set of pickleball courts are on your Christmas list, you may be in luck this season. The Teton County – Jackson Parks and Recreation Department is applying for a conditional use permit to build improvements and open an off-leash dog park in Miller park.
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed after being pinned between vehicles
IDAHO FALLS — Saturday night at 7:45 p.m. the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of a multiple vehicle collision on South 15th East near the Sandy Downs Arena. The caller reported that a woman had been pinned between two vehicles. Idaho Falls Police officers...
Fall River Electric Cooperative customers paid 2.6 million
Fall River Electric Cooperative customers in Teton Valley have something to celebrate this holiday season. This week the co-op sent checks to the owner-members totaling over $2.6 million dollars as part of its patronage capital program. This is the largest payout of patronage capital in the Cooperative’s 84-year history.
Teton Pass chase ends in arrest
On Early in the morning on Friday, the Teton County Idaho Sheriff’s Office received a call about a suspicious vehicle parked near the library in Victor. When Teton County Deputies the driver of the vehicle, 26 year-old Devin James Howe, of Idaho Falls, they found that the vehicle was reported stolen in Bingham County, Idaho.
Over-Snow season starts in Grand Teton National Park
Over-snow winter recreation season has started on roads in Grand Teton National Park with activities such as cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and walking. Teton Park Road and Signal Mountain Summit Road are now open to over-snow winter recreation. Moose-Wilson Road will open Dec. 16 . Teton Park Road will be groomed...
Holiday hours for Teton County Trash Transfer
Holiday season hours are set for the Recycling Center and Trash Transfer Station. The Teton County Trash Transfer Station will be closed on Monday, December 26th for the Christmas Holiday, and Monday, January 2nd, for New Year’s. The Trash Transfer Station will be open to the public on Saturday, December 24th and 31 from 9am-1pm and Tuesday December 27th and January 3rd, 8am-3pm.
Hoback Junction South Road requires extreme caution
Teton County officials want drivers using Hoback Junction South Road to use extreme caution now that the road is the only access for residents and workers at the Snake River Sporting Club and Hoback Junction South Road. After the Astoria Bridge closed on Thursday, Teton County Road and Levee crews...
svinews.com
GoFundMe established for Auburn family following Leukemia diagnosis
A GoFundMe page has been created for a local Star Valley family after their three-year-old was diagnosed with Leukemia. Lane Skinner, the son of Ben and Amy Skinner from Auburn, has been undergoing chemo and other treatments at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City since early December. The Skinner’s say that through the help of friends, family and nonprofit groups such as the Jason’s Friends Foundation, their immediate day-to-day needs are being met.
Pole Peddle Paddle Cancelled
Faced with rising costs and the ever-present challenge of a lack of volunteers, the Jackson Hole Ski & Snowboard Club has cancelled the 2023 Pole Peddle Paddle Event. They say that a lack of participation has forced them to reassess the future of PPP. The Ski Club says they are...
Liquor license renewal denied for closed bar In Teton County
The Teton County Board of Commissioners did not renew a dormant liquor license this week. State liquor licenses, which cost 1500 dollars, must be renewed each year by the County Commission or the Jackson Town Council with one factor being whether state liquor laws are being followed or not. According...
Disturbance call results in felony drug arrest
An Idaho Falls man is in custody after Bonneville County Sheriff's deputies responded to a disturbance call and found possession of drugs. The post Disturbance call results in felony drug arrest appeared first on Local News 8.
Jackson Hole Winery permit changes approved
The Teton County Board of Commissioners approved a proposal to grant a conditional use permit for a local wine-making business to allow wine tastings. The request was to amend an existing Conditional Use Permit for the Jackson Hole Winery on a private lot within the Dairy Subdivision. The applicant currently...
