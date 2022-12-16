Read full article on original website
Permanent dog park proposed at Miller Park
If a new permanent dog park and a set of pickleball courts are on your Christmas list, you may be in luck this season. The Teton County – Jackson Parks and Recreation Department is applying for a conditional use permit to build improvements and open an off-leash dog park in Miller park.
Wyoming Tourism adds Meadows Haws to board
Governor Mark Gordon appoints Charisse Meadows Haws of Jackson to represent District 6. The Wyoming Office of Tourism announced that Charisse Meadows Haws is the new Wyoming Tourism Board member. Governor Mark Gordon appointed her to represent District 6 on the statewide board. Meadows Haws is the co-president of four...
Fall River Electric Cooperative customers paid 2.6 million
Fall River Electric Cooperative customers in Teton Valley have something to celebrate this holiday season. This week the co-op sent checks to the owner-members totaling over $2.6 million dollars as part of its patronage capital program. This is the largest payout of patronage capital in the Cooperative’s 84-year history.
Skiers trigger avalanche and helicopter rescue
A pair of backcountry skiers triggered a large avalanche on Rendezvous Peak Friday afternoon. Teton County Search and Rescue reported that as the skiers were crossing a southeast-facing slope on Rendezvous, they set off the avalanche that carried one of them 1500 feet. He was trapped up to his chest in snow but was recovered by his partner.
Hoback Junction South Road requires extreme caution
Teton County officials want drivers using Hoback Junction South Road to use extreme caution now that the road is the only access for residents and workers at the Snake River Sporting Club and Hoback Junction South Road. After the Astoria Bridge closed on Thursday, Teton County Road and Levee crews...
Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race on January 27th
It won’t be long before the excited barking of sled dogs will echo through Jackson as preparations are being made for the 2023 Pedigree® Stage Stop Sled Dog Race. Organizers announced the official schedule for the race on Thursday. As it sits today, 24 teams will meet Jackson...
Over-Snow season starts in Grand Teton National Park
Over-snow winter recreation season has started on roads in Grand Teton National Park with activities such as cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and walking. Teton Park Road and Signal Mountain Summit Road are now open to over-snow winter recreation. Moose-Wilson Road will open Dec. 16 . Teton Park Road will be groomed...
Teton Pass chase ends in arrest
On Early in the morning on Friday, the Teton County Idaho Sheriff’s Office received a call about a suspicious vehicle parked near the library in Victor. When Teton County Deputies the driver of the vehicle, 26 year-old Devin James Howe, of Idaho Falls, they found that the vehicle was reported stolen in Bingham County, Idaho.
Jackson Hole Winery permit changes approved
The Teton County Board of Commissioners approved a proposal to grant a conditional use permit for a local wine-making business to allow wine tastings. The request was to amend an existing Conditional Use Permit for the Jackson Hole Winery on a private lot within the Dairy Subdivision. The applicant currently...
One22 Resource Center launches Holiday Gift Drive
One22 Resource Center has launched its annual Holiday Gift Drive for the season. The Holiday Gift Drive program pairs gift-givers with individuals and families who need assistance purchasing holiday gifts. One22 collects holiday wish lists from local households with support from nonprofit partners, and donors purchase items from the wish...
Affordable housing project up for vote in Jackson
The Town of Jackson Design review committee will vote on a recommendation for final approval for a new 57- unit deed-restricted affordable housing project. The project consists of 10 lots on Jackson Street between Hansen and Kelly. This project is a joint public-private partnership to build affordable housing that will...
Pole Peddle Paddle Cancelled
Faced with rising costs and the ever-present challenge of a lack of volunteers, the Jackson Hole Ski & Snowboard Club has cancelled the 2023 Pole Peddle Paddle Event. They say that a lack of participation has forced them to reassess the future of PPP. The Ski Club says they are...
Jackson Hole Airport has local parking discount
The Jackson Hole airport is trying out a discount program for reduced parking prices and discounted ride shares locals are eligible for these benefits with a $17.00 parking rate rather than $25 and a $5 discount with Uber or Lyft this trial program is meant to decrease competition for limited parking and also decrease environmental impacts.
Game and Fish lands close for winter in Wyoming
Game and Fish wildlife habitat management lands close for the winter on December 1st in Jackson and Pinedale horse Creek and camp Creek are both close to human presence until April 30th. In South Park, the eastern portion of the area will remain open to foot traffic for waterfowl hunting...
Town of Jackson will do less snow plowing
Driving around town this winter looks like it’s going to get a little western this season. While winter does not technically arrive until December 21st, all of its trappings are literally piling up in Jackson. And the Town of Jackson’s Public Works Department and the Town and County’s Parks & Rec Department say they are working around the clock to respond the snow.
Winter Storm Warning into Friday for Teton County
A Winter Storm Warning into Friday is in effect for Teton County as issued by the National Weather Service in Riverton. This Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 12 pm on Friday December 2nd. Snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in the Jackson...
Jackson Hole’s snowfall best in a decade for start of ski season
A winter storm is piling up Jackson Hole’s snowfall and is set to make some of the best early season skiing that Jackson Hole’s resorts have seen in years. A winter storm warning is in effect into Friday and more snow is on the way on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.
Conservation group challenges State on “glamping” in Jackson Hole
A local advocacy group says the Wyoming needs to get its poop in a group about a development that is building “glamping” in Jackson Hole. The conservation group, Protect Our Water Jackson Hole, or POWJH, filed a petition with the District Court challenging the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality for authorizing a commercial wastewater facility the “glamping” operation being constructed on State Trust Land on the Westbank.
