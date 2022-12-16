Your Georgetown Hoyas (5-7, 0-1) travel to Storrs, Connecticut to face the UConn Huskies (12-0, 1-0) on Tuesday at 6:30 PM (FS1). Junior big man and Big East Preseason Player of the Year Adama Sanogo paces UConn with 19.0 points per game, while Jordan Hawkins contributes 14.2. San Diego transfer Joey Calcaterra (8.7 points) makes 55 percent of his 3-point tries as the Huskies’ top threat from the perimeter...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO