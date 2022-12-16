Read full article on original website
Related
Who funded DeSantis's Re-election? Top Donors Revealed
The donors' list includes seven individuals who gave more than a million dollars each to DeSantis's reelection campaign. Photo by(Gage Skidmore/flickr) "From gambling chiefs to space enthusiasts, big money players held massive interest in the race. In the buildup to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ landslide re-election in November, he saw nearly 66,000 donations roll in from across the country. He raised nearly $171 million through his political committee alone. But not all checks were equal, and nearly half the money came from major donors making six-figure contributions."
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: Drew Meiner exits DeSantis administration, joins Capital City Consulting
'As an avid golfer, I wish him well, hope he stays out of the rough and hits only fairways and greens in his future rounds.'. Drew Meiner, a longtime staffer to Gov. Ron DeSantis, is joining the team at Capital City Consulting. “Drew has been a great, long-standing member of...
DeSantis's Top Reelection Donors Revealed: Who Owns Florida Leadership?
Ron DeSantis's reelection victory was nothing short of spectacular. The governor won in a landslide re-election in November and was supported by almost 66,000 donations rolled in from across the country.
Gov. DeSantis wants to see constitutional carry implemented in Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The Florida legislature doesn't reconvene until April 2023, but we're already getting an idea of what bills to expect. Gov. Ron DeSantis was recently asked about his stance on implementing constitutional carry in Florida. “Basically, this was something that I’ve always supported," DeSantis said. "The...
'This is a union-busting bill': Florida Gov. DeSantis targets teacher union dues in new legislative session
The proposals have drawn fierce opposition from unions and Democrats, as such changes could make it harder for unions to get funded.
fox56news.com
After a week of sagging polls and mockery, Trump faces looming Jan. 6 action
Things are going from bad to worse for former President Trump. And last week didn’t do him any favors. A major poll showed Trump trailing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) by a wide margin in a hypothetical head-to-head match-up with perhaps his most formidable potential primary opponent. And a...
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Majority of GOP voters in Miami-Dade oppose carrying concealed weapons without a permit
'The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that he expects the GOP-led Legislature to pass a bill next year that would allow people to carry guns without a concealed-weapons permit, but a new poll of voters taken in Miami-Dade County shows that the public — particularly Hispanic voters — strongly oppose that measure.
DeSantis stokes the culture wars at the expense of Florida schools and free speech
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis has assumed the rank of general in the nation’s culture wars. Through his rhetoric and political actions on both LGBTQ+ and racial justice issues, he has used the power of his office to attack communities in Florida at the expense of Florida’s schools, students and families, and our First Amendment rights. […] The post DeSantis stokes the culture wars at the expense of Florida schools and free speech appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
DeSantis pushes lawmakers to pass permitless carry law in 2023
Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging lawmakers to pass legislation that would change Florida law to allow gun owners to carry a gun in public without a permit.
MSNBC
New Hampshire Dems push back against planned primary changes
The New Hampshire Democratic Party continues to push back against planned changes to the 2024 Democratic nominating process that would strip the state of its first-in-the-nation status. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan join Morning Joe to discuss.Dec. 21, 2022.
floridapolitics.com
Miami-Dade voters overwhelmingly oppose permitless gun carry law, new poll shows
That includes voters in blocs key to Ron DeSantis’ win in the county last month. More than two-thirds of Miami-Dade voters oppose legislation allowing people to carry concealed firearms without a permit in Florida, and nearly the same support stronger gun laws, according to newly released polling data. New...
DeSantis’ "Hateful" Florida School Law Proposed in Indiana.
HRC BillBoardPhoto byHuman Rights Campaign - Public Use. During a recent House education committee panel discussion, Republican Indiana State lawmaker Bob Behning directly referenced Florida’s controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law when discussing a new bill saying the upcoming draft would be “similar to what Florida did in regards to sexual orientation”.
10NEWS
Florida senator proposes bill to remove same-sex marriage ban in state law
While same-sex marriage is legal in Florida due to federal law, state law contains language that would ban it. The proposed bill would take out that language.
Florida lawmakers react to property insurance reform bill signed into law
We started the week with a lot of promises and pages, more than 100 of them, giving the state insurance code an overhaul. Five days later, we have a shiny new law and a lot of hope from backers.
You Won't Believe Why DeSantis is Being Sued Again
Photo by: Matt JohnsonPhoto byPhoto by: Matt Johnson. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is being sued for the 4th time over the migrant-relocation program. The flights took place almost three months ago. And Governor DeSantis is facing yet another lawsuit over the relocation of migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard.
floridianpress.com
DeSantis Goes After Businesses For E-Verify Noncompliance
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) is cracking down on employment of unauthorized aliens through usage of the E-Verify system. Six companies, however, have not complied. The Florida Dept. of Economic Opportunity is sending their final letters to these six companies, demanding they comply with the E-Verify law within 30 days.
Florida Grants More Licenses To The Medical Marijuana Industry After DeSantis Says Firms Aren't Paying Enough To Trade
On December 19, Florida's Department of Health began the process that will see 22 new licenses issued to companies wishing to join the state's growing medical marijuana industry. The news follows in a year when the number of registered users of medical marijuana in the state has reached almost 750,000.Industry analysts have predicted that Florida's medical marijuana business could continue to grow, reaching $1.5 billion by the end of 2022.
Florida lawyer explains impact of new property insurance law on homeowners
The new property insurance laws, passed during the special session, will impact all homeowners. 8 On Your Side has the five major takeaways from the special session.
DeSantis to Make Major Toll Changes. What It Means for Drivers?
Florida tolls are about to change. Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill offering relief to frequent commuters and families using toll roads across the Sunshine State. The signed Senate Bill 6A, establishing the Toll Relief Program through the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), will provide toll rebates to commuters who use their transponder 35 or more times in a month and will receive a 50% toll credit to their account. According to DeSantis, this guarantees that Floridians, not tourists, will profit from the refund scheme.
Holy hell: The dangers in rising religious exemptions to school vaccinations in Florida
It’s not surprising to learn that required vaccinations for Florida schoolchildren are at a 10-year low. I’m not talking about COVID-19 vaccines. These are the routine “Part A” vaccinations required for incoming kindergarten students, the shots that immunize them from communicable diseases such as polio, measles, mumps, rubella, influenza B, hepatitis B, tetanus, and diphtheria.
Comments / 6