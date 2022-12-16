ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Hurt After Crashing Vehicle Into Southern Minnesota Field

New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash in rural Rice County sent a New Prague woman to a hospital over the weekend. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 33-year-old Michelle Thibodeau was traveling south on Lake Ave. about five miles east of New Prague when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a field. Troopers responded to the single-vehicle wreck around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
KIMT

Mower County rollover injures one Saturday evening

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Mower County rollover Saturday sent one person to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says Allen James Iverson, 37 of Austin, was driving south on Highway 218 when he went off the road near mile marker 18 and rolled. The crash happened just before 7:30 pm and that portion of Highway 218 was snow and ice-covered.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Burst of snow leads to spinouts, crashes across the area

(ABC 6 News) – A burst of snow Monday afternoon led to slick roads ands crashes across the area. Snow began around 2:15 p.m. in Rochester and shortly after crashes began. Around 4 p.m. there were a number of vehicle spin outs and crashes leading to backups on roads including highway 52 near 37th street exit.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on Rural Highway

Belle Plaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has identified the victim of a deadly collision that occurred on Friday in south-central Minnesota. 71-year-old Carol Deutsch of Belle Plaine was driving one of the two vehicles that collided on a highway in Sibley County. The crash report on the fatality indicates the victim was driving south on Highway 25 when her vehicle collided with a northbound pickup in the northbound lane.
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman dies in two-vehicle crash near Belle Plaine

A 71-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Sibley County Friday morning. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, the driver of a Chevy HHR was traveling southbound on Highway 25 in Faxon Township just before 11:30 a.m. At the same time, the driver of a Chevy Silverado was traveling northbound.
BELLE PLAINE, MN
KIMT

Austin man sentenced for death threat

AUSTIN, Minn. – Threatening someone with a knife results in probation for a Mower County man. Boh Nah, 34 of Austin, has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to terroristic threats. Austin police say Nah got into a fight with another man in the...
AUSTIN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Deputies involved in "deadly force" incident outside Rochester health club

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Law enforcement are searching for a suspect after southern Minnesota deputies were involved in a "deadly force" incident outside of a Rochester health club Wednesday.Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says it happened just before 5 p.m. at the Planet Fitness off 15th Avenue Southeast, just north of Bear Creek Park.Deputies tracked down a vehicle belonging to a suspect with a "violent warrant" outside of the fitness center. The suspect saw the law enforcement presence and was able to get into their vehicle, and then rammed two squad cars before fleeing.  Torgerson said "deadly force" was then used by deputies as the suspect fled, but it's not clear if the suspect was hurt. No members of law enforcement were injured in the encounter.Rochester police are talking over the investigation, and Torgerson says he hopes the suspect can be found and taken into custody without incident.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Southern Minnesota drug dealer pleads guilty again

AUSTIN, Minn. – An Albert Lea woman is pleading guilty to drug possession in Mower County. Victoria Ann Lopez, 35, entered a guilty plea Friday to third-degree drug possession. She was arrested on October 29, 2020, after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found during the search of an Austin home.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Catalytic converter theft sends second Austin man to prison

AUSTIN, Minn. – A second man is sentenced to prison for stealing catalytic converters. Christopher Eric Oleson, 22 of Austin, pleaded guilty in August to one count of third-degree burglary. Mower County law enforcement says Oleson and Juan Manual Ordaz Sanchez stole about $15,000 worth of catalytic converters from a business in the 1200 block of Oakland Avenue W in Austin on July 5.
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Over 2 kilograms of meth found in Austin mean prison for second defendant

AUSTIN, Minn. – More years behind bars are handed out for more than two kilograms of methamphetamine found in Austin. Madeline Marie Young, 37 of Shakopee, pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession and DWI. She was sentenced Friday to six years and six months in prison, with credit for 193 days already served.
AUSTIN, MN
KROC News

Rochester Set New Snowfall Record on Thursday

Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Even though the brunt of this week’s winter storm hit northeastern Minnesota, Rochester still managed to set a new snowfall record yesterday. The National Weather Service put the official snowfall total at the Rochester Airport at 4.8 inches, which surpassed the previous record of 4.2 inches from 1940. La Crosse also set a new snowfall record for the date with 6 inches of new snow accumulation.
ROCHESTER, MN
