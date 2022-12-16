Read full article on original website
Multi Vehicle Injury Crash Snarls Traffic on Hwy. 52 in Rochester (Update)
Update: 12/20 12:25 p.m. Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has released the names of the two people involved in an injury crash on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Tuesday morning. The state crash report says a Toyota Sienna, driven by 54-year-old Tabitha Hanson of Rochester, and a Honda Civic,...
Woman Hurt After Crashing Vehicle Into Southern Minnesota Field
New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash in rural Rice County sent a New Prague woman to a hospital over the weekend. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 33-year-old Michelle Thibodeau was traveling south on Lake Ave. about five miles east of New Prague when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a field. Troopers responded to the single-vehicle wreck around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.
2 People Injured in Separate Rollover Crashes in SE Minnesota
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - A car crash Saturday evening sent an Austin man to the hospital. The State Patrol says 37-year-old Allen Iverson was driving south on Highway 218 when his car left the road and rolled. The crash occurred around 7:30 PM about 3 miles north of Austin.
KIMT
Mower County rollover injures one Saturday evening
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Mower County rollover Saturday sent one person to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says Allen James Iverson, 37 of Austin, was driving south on Highway 218 when he went off the road near mile marker 18 and rolled. The crash happened just before 7:30 pm and that portion of Highway 218 was snow and ice-covered.
wizmnews.com
Semi, hauling 40,000-pound loader, crashes into Hokah home, where mom and son were sitting
HOKAH, Minn. — She was sitting in her living room, watching TV with her 10-year-old son when the explosion happened. More pictures of the incident can be found here. Only it wasn’t an explosion. It was a semi crashing into Jessica McFarland’s living room Monday at her home on Mill Street in Hokah.
KAAL-TV
Burst of snow leads to spinouts, crashes across the area
(ABC 6 News) – A burst of snow Monday afternoon led to slick roads ands crashes across the area. Snow began around 2:15 p.m. in Rochester and shortly after crashes began. Around 4 p.m. there were a number of vehicle spin outs and crashes leading to backups on roads including highway 52 near 37th street exit.
KIMT
Young males revived with Narcan after overdoses in separate SE Minnesota incidents
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 17-year-old male was revived after an overdose incident Friday. The police department said it happened in the 1000 block of 9th Ave. NW. where the boy was found unresponsive and Narcan was given. Rochester Fire and Mayo Clinic Ambulance arrived and assisted with life-saving measures. The...
Minnesota Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on Rural Highway
Belle Plaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has identified the victim of a deadly collision that occurred on Friday in south-central Minnesota. 71-year-old Carol Deutsch of Belle Plaine was driving one of the two vehicles that collided on a highway in Sibley County. The crash report on the fatality indicates the victim was driving south on Highway 25 when her vehicle collided with a northbound pickup in the northbound lane.
Woman dies in two-vehicle crash near Belle Plaine
A 71-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Sibley County Friday morning. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, the driver of a Chevy HHR was traveling southbound on Highway 25 in Faxon Township just before 11:30 a.m. At the same time, the driver of a Chevy Silverado was traveling northbound.
Is it Legal to Throw These Items Away in Steele County Minnesota?
Do you have something that you have thrown away, but then get that gut feeling like “wait… can I actually just throw this in the garbage?” well you will be surprised at some of the mundane things that can actually be recycled or are illegal to throw away yourself.
KIMT
Austin man sentenced for death threat
AUSTIN, Minn. – Threatening someone with a knife results in probation for a Mower County man. Boh Nah, 34 of Austin, has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to terroristic threats. Austin police say Nah got into a fight with another man in the...
KIMT
Wanted Rochester man remains on the loose a day after deputy shot at his vehicle
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A wanted man remains on the loose Thursday following a situation Wednesday night where he rammed multiple law enforcement vehicles before an Olmsted County deputy fired a shot at the suspect vehicle. Jesse Johnson, 38, was wanted for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and third-degree...
Rochester PD Investigating Suspicious Incident at Hobby Lobby
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating what’s being described as a suspicious incident that occurred in the Hobby Lobby parking lot Wednesday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a woman in her 40’s ended her shift around 10 p.m. and told police she saw a...
Deputies involved in "deadly force" incident outside Rochester health club
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Law enforcement are searching for a suspect after southern Minnesota deputies were involved in a "deadly force" incident outside of a Rochester health club Wednesday.Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says it happened just before 5 p.m. at the Planet Fitness off 15th Avenue Southeast, just north of Bear Creek Park.Deputies tracked down a vehicle belonging to a suspect with a "violent warrant" outside of the fitness center. The suspect saw the law enforcement presence and was able to get into their vehicle, and then rammed two squad cars before fleeing. Torgerson said "deadly force" was then used by deputies as the suspect fled, but it's not clear if the suspect was hurt. No members of law enforcement were injured in the encounter.Rochester police are talking over the investigation, and Torgerson says he hopes the suspect can be found and taken into custody without incident.
Southern Minnesota News
Eagle Lake man charged 13th ‘driving after revocation’ violation since 2020
An Eagle Lake man was charged with his 13th “driving after revocation” violation since 2020. One misdemeanor count was filed Wednesday in Blue Earth County Court against Chad Conrad Peterson, 37. A criminal complaint says Peterson was stopped on Nov 23 by Eagle Lake Police Chief John Kopp....
KIMT
Southern Minnesota drug dealer pleads guilty again
AUSTIN, Minn. – An Albert Lea woman is pleading guilty to drug possession in Mower County. Victoria Ann Lopez, 35, entered a guilty plea Friday to third-degree drug possession. She was arrested on October 29, 2020, after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found during the search of an Austin home.
Weather-Related Closings, Delays, and Announcements for Friday, December 16, 2022
Light snow is expected to continue through the day Friday in Rochester and throughout most of southeast Minnesota. Slick conditions will impact the Friday morning commute. You can see real-time road conditions from the Minnesota Department of Transportation on our free app. Read the latest weather announcements below. Here are...
KIMT
Catalytic converter theft sends second Austin man to prison
AUSTIN, Minn. – A second man is sentenced to prison for stealing catalytic converters. Christopher Eric Oleson, 22 of Austin, pleaded guilty in August to one count of third-degree burglary. Mower County law enforcement says Oleson and Juan Manual Ordaz Sanchez stole about $15,000 worth of catalytic converters from a business in the 1200 block of Oakland Avenue W in Austin on July 5.
KIMT
Over 2 kilograms of meth found in Austin mean prison for second defendant
AUSTIN, Minn. – More years behind bars are handed out for more than two kilograms of methamphetamine found in Austin. Madeline Marie Young, 37 of Shakopee, pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession and DWI. She was sentenced Friday to six years and six months in prison, with credit for 193 days already served.
Rochester Set New Snowfall Record on Thursday
Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Even though the brunt of this week’s winter storm hit northeastern Minnesota, Rochester still managed to set a new snowfall record yesterday. The National Weather Service put the official snowfall total at the Rochester Airport at 4.8 inches, which surpassed the previous record of 4.2 inches from 1940. La Crosse also set a new snowfall record for the date with 6 inches of new snow accumulation.
