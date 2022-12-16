Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
Automotive chip shortages to continue throughout 2023, industry says
We can expect continued disruption to the global semiconductor industry and, therefore, continued supply chain shortages in the automotive industry throughout 2023, according to a new report in the Financial Times. The head of Onsemi, Hassane El-Khoury, told the paper that "there's nothing you can do now to change 2023" and that "we will be adding capacity every quarter, every month in 2023 to meet our customer demand."
CNBC
EV battery startup QuantumScape starts shipping prototypes to automakers, a key milestone
Electric vehicle battery startup QuantumScape said it has begun shipping prototypes of its batteries to automotive customers. It is an important milestone for the startup, but actual commercial production is still at least a few years away. Electric vehicle battery startup QuantumScape said Tuesday that it has begun shipping prototypes...
At COP15, businesses urged to act for nature
Widely blamed for ravaging Earth's ecosystems, big businesses are nevertheless being turned to as key players in a deal to save nature at the COP15 biodiversity conference. - Measuring biodiversity impact - At COP15, a grouping of 330 businesses called Business for Nature is pushing for a uniform framework for all corporations to report their impacts and exposure.
Ars Technica
Porsche’s synthetic gasoline factory comes online today in Chile
This week, a Chilean startup called Highly Innovative Fuels officially opened its first synthetic gasoline production facility. HIF was created to run the new plant, which is the result of a collaboration between the automaker Porsche, Siemens Energy, Exxon Mobil, Enel Green Power, the Chilean state energy company ENAP, and Empresas Gasco. Initially, the site will produce around 34,000 gallons (130,000 L) a year, scaling up to 14.5 million gallons (55 million L) a year by 2024, with plans to increase that tenfold to 145 million gallons (550 million L) a year by 2026. The first gasoline produced by the plant was used to ceremonially fill a Porsche 911, a task performed by Chile's energy minister, Diego Pardow.
Ars Technica
Nations agree to preserve 30 percent of nature by 2030
It was a wild year for the UN Biodiversity Conference, this year known as COP15. The international event brought delegates from more than 190 countries to Montreal to discuss the steps the world needs to take to safeguard its species and ecosystems. The conference was pushed back for two years...
Ars Technica
Raspberry Pi 5 not arriving in 2023 as company hopes for a “recovery year”
Few who have tried to buy a Raspberry Pi in the last year may be shocked, but Raspberry Pi's CEO has an update on the next Raspberry Pi model: it's not arriving next year. In an interview with ExplainingComputers, Eben Upton reviews the supply pressures that have impacted the single-board computers' availability. Eighteen months into "restrained availability" of the device, Upton says the company is positioned to set aside hundreds of thousands of units for retail customers. He notes that the companies primarily taking up the existing supply of Pi units are not gigantic companies but "mom-and-pop operations" that have based their hardware products on the Pi platform and buy a few hundred Pis for their needs.
EU reaches deal on major carbon market reform
EU member states and parliamentarians on Sunday announced an agreement for a major reform to the bloc's carbon market, the central plank of its ambitions to reduce emissions and invest in climate-friendly technologies. The commission first proposed the carbon market reform in July 2021 as part of plans to reduce the bloc's greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030 compared with 1990 levels.
Ars Technica
Apple’s self-service repairs expand to desktops like iMac, Mac Studio
Apple's Self Service Repair program continues to roll out in new regions and to new products. Earlier this month, the program expanded from the United States to eight European countries. Now, US customers are gaining access to manuals and parts for new devices: Mac desktops. As reported first by Six...
Private-equity firms are coming around to the idea of using more data in the investment process. It's still an uphill battle.
Blackstone rolled out a data tool for its PE portfolio after its success within its real-estate business. Here's why PE firms are warming up to data.
TechCrunch
Deal-flow mavens aren’t sweating the venture slowdown
Elcome to the TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. As we get closer to the end of the year, I thought it would be a good time...
NBC Miami
Southeast Asian Venture Capital Firms Expect to Be Pickier in 2023 Than in 2022
Global venture dollars through third quarter 2022 are only $369 billion, compared with all of last year's $679.4 billion invested globally. Venture capital firms have been pulling back on deploying capital, with valuations plunging and economic headwinds slowing growth in 2022. "The companies that actually last this winter will prove...
Thailand approves tax breaks to boost public consumption
BANGKOK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved tax measures to help boost public consumption to support the economy as it recovers, the finance minister said.
Cop15 in Montreal: did the summit deliver for the natural world?
The talking is over, and a text has been agreed on the next decade of targets to save the natural world. Here are the highs and lows of the Convention of Biological Diversity’s (CBD) agreement. Conservation of species. The term “nature positive”, which scientists had said would be the...
The Next Web
GraphQL could be the key to taming the API explosion
Application development has a long history of quick evolution and transformation, perhaps faster than any other industry. The tools we use to create and host our applications are constantly changing. The fast developments in programming tools provide plenty of opportunities to create software for companies of different sizes, industries, and...
CNBC
How Silicon Valley and Madison Avenue are remaking the world of advertising
The Covid years led many organizations to finally understand just how important digital transformation was to their business future. That includes the way companies market their products and services to other firms. But now, there's a rebalancing taking place in the advertising business, with firms merging the best of digital with the physical world of customer relationships that remains critical.
Siemens Gamesa calls EGM after parent's tender offer, shrinks board
FRANKFURT/MADRID, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Spanish-listed Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC) on Tuesday called an extraordinary general meeting for Jan. 25 to let shareholders vote on a planned delisting following a successful tender offer by German parent Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE).
Ars Technica
The deep sea is an unexpected, but at-risk, trove of biodiversity
In the past, scientists thought of the deep ocean as a cold, dead place. While the region—generally considered to be everything between 200 and 11,000 meters in depth—is undoubtedly cold, it actually holds unexpected biodiversity. “Back in the 1970s, there was this myth of the deep sea as...
AccuWeather
More than 190 countries sign landmark agreement to halt the biodiversity crisis
(CNN) -- More than 190 countries have adopted a sweeping agreement to protect nature at the United Nations' Biodiversity Conference (COP15) in Montreal. The gavel went down in the early hours of Monday on an agreement which includes 23 targets aimed at halting the biodiversity crisis, including a pledge to protect 30% of land and oceans by 2030. Only 17% of land and 10% of oceans are currently considered protected. Campaigners have hailed it as a "major milestone" for conserving complex, fragile ecosystems on which everyone depends.
Momentus Announces Second Services Agreement with CUAVA
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2022-- Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company that plans to offer transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, today announced an agreement with the Australian Research Council Training Centre for CubeSats, Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles, and their Applications (CUAVA) for the transportation of the Waratah Seed WS-1 CubeSat to low-Earth orbit in October 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005836/en/ Illustration of Waratah Seed WS-1 CubeSat in space. Photo Credit: CUAVA
