Tyla

Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top

A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
Mary Duncan

“We need privacy!” Snooping woman irate when daughter-in-law puts lock on her bedroom door

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Years ago I was dating a very nice guy named Brad and got to know his brother Drew and Drew’s wife, Andrea. They were a lovely couple and Brad and I would often go on double dates with them, including the time I met Brad’s mom for the first time and she served us cow tongue for dinner.
Amy Christie

Husband on wife: "Is it wrong to treat her poorly compared to my mom?"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Choosing the right partner for a lifetime takes patience, checking for shared values, loving the same things, seeing the future in a similar way, and always be prepared to support each other no matter what.
Jason's World

Woman doesn't want her nieces to ruin her birthday again

A birthday balloon with the sky behind it.Photo byMorgan Lane/UnsplashonUnsplash. When you have children around, they can cause problems because they sometimes don't care about rules. Inviting them to something like a birthday party can end in trouble so it may be best to have them sit out this kind of event.
New York Post

Dear Abby: My daughter is an unfit mother

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have always had a big hand in helping our daughter “Lauren” raise her three kids, ages 5, 10 and 15. She has moved in with us and out many times. About a year ago, she decided she would not do it again. Instead, she moved in with a boyfriend.  The kids tried it there but told us, “We don’t want to live there.” They don’t feel safe because there are so many strangers and so many parties there. My daughter decided to let the kids live full time with us, and she now visits us...
TENNESSEE STATE
Amy Christie

Stepfather on wife's kids: "They call me dad, and I'm uncomfortable"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. A second chance to find the right partner often comes with a different set of relationships. Once a marriage ends, couples need to face making a new life for themselves, and having kids means each new partner will have to adjust to having them in their life.
New York Post

Dear Abby: My brother is divorcing his husband and it’s awkward

DEAR ABBY: My brother and his husband are getting ready to file for divorce. Before they do, however, they are embarking on a very expensive trip to Italy. It was paid for before the divorce conversations started.  When they travel, I fly into the town where we both grew up, watch their home and dogs and spend time with old friends. Because of the difficulties facing travelers at this time, I like to come into town a few days early, in case there are any delays with my flight, so none of us has to worry about the dogs being alone.  I...
ARIZONA STATE
intheknow.com

Teen is distraught over homework assignment in hilarious TikTok

This teenager’s homework assignment required him to take care of a fake baby, and his reaction proves just how tough being a parent truly is!. Being a parent is difficult, even when you’re only caring for a fake baby! In a hilarious video, a TikToker who goes by @thisisridiculous1988 captured the moment her teenage son, Andrew, realized just how much work goes into being a dad. Andrew received a homework assignment in which he had to care for a baby doll as though it was a real baby, and the assignment quickly had him cracking under the pressure of being a parent.

